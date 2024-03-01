Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Mixed Manufacturing Messages Clouds The Outlook Ahead Of Powell

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • High inflation, but softer activity data has been the theme this week and means that Fed Chair Powell is likely to give little away in terms of a timetable for rate cuts at his Congressional appearances next week.
  • The ISM manufacturing survey has remained in contractionary territory for 16 consecutive months.
  • Residential construction spending rose 0.2%, but non-residential spending fell 0.4%, led by weakness in commercial buildings.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

Surprise ISM drop shows manufacturing woes continue

We have had some surprisingly soft numbers out of the US this morning. The ISM manufacturing survey fell to 47.7 in February from 49.1 (consensus 49.5), contradicting the

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

