Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) Annual Results Conference Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
144.89K Followers

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) Annual Results Conference Call March 1, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Herrmann - Head of Investor Relations

Jorg Howe - Head of Global Communications

Martin Daum - CEO and Interim CFO

Claus Bassler - Vice President, Treasury and Tax and Acting Head of Finance and Controlling

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Daniela Costa - Goldman

Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche

Miguel Borrega - BNP

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Shaqeal Kirunda - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Day - HSBC

Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America

Stephen Reitman - Societe Generale

Frank Biller - LBBW

Robin Wille - DPA, German Press Agency

Wilfried Eckel-Dorna - Bloomberg News

Ilona Wissenbach - Thomson Reuters

Alexander Jungert - Mannheimer Morgen

Christian Herrmann

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Christian Herrmann. I’m Head of Investor Relations at Daimler Truck. I warmly welcome you to our Annual Results Conference. Thank you very much for joining us today. Today’s presentation material can be found on the Daimler Truck Investor Relations website.

On our request, as always, this conference will be recorded. The replay will also be available as an on-demand webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Daimler Truck website. We are hosting this conference today jointly for investors, analysts, as well as for the media community. Therefore, Jorg, I’m very happy to have you with me today.

Jorg Howe

Thank you, Christian, and a very good morning from my side as well. My name is Jorg Howe, I’m the Head of Global Communications at Daimler Truck. Let me briefly tell you what we expect today. First, our CEO and Interim CFO, Martin Daum; and Claus Bassler, our Vice President, Treasury and Tax and Acting Head of Finance and Controlling, represent our business results of the 2023 financial year and provide an outlook for 2024.

