Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe: Ignore The Sora FUD

Mar. 02, 2024 1:08 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Adobe has a strong business model and incorporated AI quickly, which I believe will be value-accretive over time.
  • The company's business model, focused on subscription-based products, generates consistent and sticky revenue.
  • The recent selloff driven by OpenAI's Sora model launch was FUD and will not impact Adobe in the short-run.
  • Despite fundamental strength, Adobe looks overvalued and is trading well above my margin of safety.

ADOBE word from wooden blocks

tumsasedgars

Prelude

I've covered Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) twice in the past. In both articles, I rated Adobe a buy (in January 2023 and March 2023) and I'm pleased with Adobe's outperformance of the S&P to date. In January, I offered a price target of $315.58 and

This article was written by

The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
1.66K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADBE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.