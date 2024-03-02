Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Selling Consol Energy To Buy Other Coal Names

Permanent Value profile picture
Permanent Value
653 Followers

Summary

  • Consol Energy is a 150-year-old coal producer with the best thermal coal assets in North America.
  • The company has shifted its focus towards the export market, with 71% of revenues coming from exports in 2023.
  • Smart money value investors like David Einhorn and Mohnish Pabrai own significant positions in Consol Energy.

Coal

Indigo Division

Overview

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is a 150-year-old producer of thermal and met coal. The company has the best thermal coal assets in North America and their flagship operation, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ("PAMC"), produces ~28.5 million tons of coal per year. PAMC

This article was written by

Permanent Value profile picture
Permanent Value
653 Followers
I have twenty years of experience researching, writing and investing in public markets. I focus on two types of investments. Firstly, companies with durable competitive advantages. Secondly, I conduct due diligence on small cap special situations. I was a licensed broker and attorney.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 2:43 AM
Comments (4.23K)
@Permanent Value Very unhelpful; really a waste iof time when you write to sell in favor of "other" w/o naming other. Very poor style!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CEIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.