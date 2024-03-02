Funtay

In December 2023, I had outlined two potential scenarios for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in 2024. One scenario involved it keeping production at 2H 2023 levels of approximately 3.45 Bcfe per day. The other scenario had it reducing its capital expenditure budget to improve its free cash flow, while seeing its 2024 production dip to 3.25 Bcfe per day.

Antero Resources appears to have chosen an option in between those two scenarios and is currently aiming for approximately 3.35 Bcfe per day in 2024 production. I project that it can generate $63 million in 2024 free cash flow at current strip prices, with the impact of very low natural gas prices being partially blunted by an improvement in prices for C3+ NGLs.

Antero's guidance also involved higher cash production costs than I was expecting for 2024. I believe Antero is being conservative with that cost guidance, but am also trimming Antero's estimated value to $26 to $27 per share to account for some increase in those costs. Antero's share price has also increased 18% since I looked at it in December, so I am now moving to a neutral outlook on it.

2024 Plans

Antero is currently expecting to average around 3.3 to 3.4 Bcfe per day in 2024 production. This includes 2.16 to 2.17 Bcf per day in natural gas production and 192,000 to 204,000 barrels per day in liquids production. Antero's 2024 natural gas production is expected to be 3% lower than its 2023 natural gas production, but its liquids production is expected to be up 2% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Antero's 2024 natural gas production would be around 5% lower than 2H 2023 levels, and its liquids production would be approximately 1% higher than 2H 2023 levels. Thus, I'd consider Antero's 2024 D&C capex budget to be marginally under maintenance capex (to hold production at 2H 2023) levels.

To achieve this level of production, Antero anticipates operating two drilling rigs and one completion crew, while also focusing on very long laterals (with an average lateral length of 15,500' for 2024.

Antero's D&C capex budget is expected to be around $650 million to $700 million for 2024, while its land capex budget is expected to be around $75 million to $100 million. Both are down significantly from Antero's 2023 spending.

Prices For C3+ NGLs

Although Antero is dealing with very weak natural gas prices, it may still be able to generate slightly positive free cash flow in 2024 due to improved prices for C3+ NGLs, which account for approximately 20% of Antero's total production.

At current 2024 strip prices, I estimate that C3+ NGLs will account for approximately 41% of Antero's oil and gas revenues. Antero's spot price for C3+ NGLs rebounded to nearly $44 per barrel. Based on strip prices, Antero expects to realize approximately $41 per barrel for its C3+ NGLs over the full year.

NGL Prices (anteroresources.com (March 2024 Investor Presentation))

Updated 2024 Outlook

Based on Antero's plans to average approximately 3.35 Bcfe per day in 2024 production, I project that Antero can generate $4.178 billion in oil and gas revenues at current strip prices. This includes roughly $77 WTI oil and $2.45 NYMEX gas in 2024.

Antero does not have any regular hedges. Its current hedges only affect the distributions that it pays out to Martica. The distributions to Martica and the receipt of Antero Midstream dividends should net another $25 million for Antero's free cash flow.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 790,225,000 $2.50 $1,976 Ethane 26,462,500 $8.60 $228 C3+ NGLs 41,792,500 $41.00 $1,713 Oil 4,015,000 $65.00 $261 Distributions To Martica -$100 Antero Midstream Dividends $125 Total $4,203 Click to enlarge

Antero has provided guidance for its cash production and net marketing expense to average approximately $2.55 per Mcfe during 2024. Antero may be being relatively conservative with this guidance, given that it averaged $2.37 per Mcfe for these costs in 2H 2023. However, I am modeling Antero's results based on the $2.55 per Mcfe guidance for now.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production and Marketing Expense $3,118 Cash G&A $159 Cash Interest $100 Capital Expenditures $763 Total Expenditures $4,140 Click to enlarge

This leads to a projection that Antero can generate $63 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. The weak sub-$2.50 natural gas strip has a major adverse effect on Antero's free cash flow, but the solid pricing for C3+ NGLs allows Antero to end up with slightly positive projected free cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

Antero may escape 2024 without financial damage due to the relatively strong prices for C3+ NGLs. I also expect Antero's free cash flow to be much improved in 2025 as natural gas prices rebound. Natural gas producers appear to be making the necessary cuts to development capex to support decent natural gas prices in 2025 (with current 2025 strip over $1 higher than 2024).

I have slightly reduced (by $1 per share) my estimate of Antero's value to $26 to $27 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, though. This is mostly due to Antero's cash production expense guidance for 2024 coming in at approximately $2.50 per Mcfe, around 7% higher than its 2H 2023 costs, despite weak natural gas prices. I was previously anticipating that Antero's cash production expense would be closer to $2.40 to $2.45 per Mcfe at $2.40 NYMEX gas.

I think Antero is being at least somewhat conservative with this cost guidance, though, so I haven't reduced its estimated value by more.

Conclusion

Antero Resources is currently expected to generate $63 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip, which includes roughly $2.40 NYMEX gas. It is projected to achieve slightly positive free cash flow (despite low natural gas prices) due to a combination of improved prices for C3+ NGLs, good capital efficiency and deciding to aim for a slight decline in production compared to 2H 2023 levels.

Antero's share price has gone up by 18% since I looked at it in December 2023, while its cash production costs for 2024 may end up a bit higher than I expected. Thus, I am now moving to a neutral outlook on Antero's shares and estimate its value at $26 to $27 per share at my long-term commodity price assumptions (including $3.75 NYMEX gas).