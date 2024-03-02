Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Resources: Strong C3+ NGL Prices May Help It Generate Slightly Positive FCF In 2024 (Rating Downgrade)

Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Antero is projected to generate $63 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip.
  • C3+ NGL prices have rebounded, offsetting some of the impact of sub-$2.50 natural gas prices.
  • C3+ NGLs are expected to account for around 41% of Antero's 2024 revenue and 20% of its 2024 production.
  • Antero's guidance for cash production expenses are coming in a bit higher than I expected given the low natural gas pricing environment.
In December 2023, I had outlined two potential scenarios for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in 2024. One scenario involved it keeping production at 2H 2023 levels of approximately 3.45 Bcfe per day. The other scenario had it reducing its

Comments (1)

Today, 2:49 AM
AR is in a pickle. Natural gas is glutted, and the bloom is off the LNG boom after the recent administration pot shot. While they do have a moat in the sense that they face little competition into the East Coast grid, the margins will continue to suffer.

Associated gas from the liquids shale plays will continue to rise as liquids rich acreage gets traded for higher % of BOE from gas. That gas is a by-product, and can essentially be given away for negative margin, if that margin is still less than paying fines and penalties for flaring.

The dry gas players are cutting rig count here, and I would expect some contraction. The higher oil rises, the lower gas price will go until decline begins to set in. Summer is going to be rough on natty.

Sell and rotate to liquids, or retain safety with AM instead. Canadian heavy oil producers are the best play in the energy market.
