Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Consumer Staples are one of the lagging sectors when stock markets are in a euphoric "risk-on" phase like they are now. Out of the eleven SPDR Select Sectors, Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are third from bottom in the leader board over the last six months. Only Energy (XLE) and Utilities (XLU) have posted worse returns.

However, sector rotation is likely at some stage; as the leaders consolidate/pull back, the lagging sectors should catch up. XLP was the best performing sector last week and is second best over the last five days. This could be the beginning of a change and an opportunity to benefit from the rotation.

A Look at the SPDRs

The 11 SPDR sectors, according to the fund page, "represent the S&P 500 as a whole".

SPDR Sectors (State Street)

They are all passively managed and have the same portfolio composition using a modified "market capitalization" methodology. Furthermore, they are all liquid, have large AUMs and share a very low 0.09% expense ratio. Тhe SPDRs are a very reliable, easy way to rotate through sectors, or as the fund page states, "You can purchase the eleven Select Sector SPDRs in weighting consistent with the S&P 500 or use your own weighting to meet specific investment goals."

Tracking Performance

Here's the SPDR sector performance last week (18-22nd February).

Data by YCharts

XLP beat the "hot" sectors, which is a big change from the last six months where XLK and XLF were the big performers.

SPDR Performance Chart (State Street)

XLY is somewhere in the middle, and tends to outperform XLP during bull markets. However, the XLP/XLY ratio has been making higher lows for two months now after a large drop in 2023.

XLP/XLY (Tradingview)

This rare outperformance suggests a rotation is underway. The question is how long it will last.

Why XLP Could Outperform

There are various reasons why sector rotations occur. The economic cycle or stage of the stock market trend will be a major influence. There can also be fundamental catalysts such as the AI craze, interest rates etc...

Additionally, assuming there are no major changes in the drivers, rotations can be a function of one sector getting overvalued and stretched technically and falling out of favor, making underperformers more attractive. This seems to be the case now. Just look how far XLK has moved compared to XLP over the last year.

XLK v XLP (State Street)

XLK now has a PE ratio of 34.80. XLY is also a lofty 26.5, and while XLP cannot be considered "cheap", its PE ratio of 22.97 is at least realistic. Multiple expansion could get that up to 25 in a frothy market but it is obviously unlikely catch up completely with the likes of XLY and XLK.

XLP's top 10 holdings are much as you'd expect as it holds the largest stocks in the sector by market cap.

XLP Top Holdings (State Street)

Costco (COST) has contributed to a lot of XLP's returns as it has a 12.99% weighting and has rallied over 50% in the last year since breaking out of its triangle consolidation.

Costco Chart (Tradingview)

XLP has a total of 38 holdings and none have performed anywhere near as well as COST over the past year as this table shows.

XLP Top Performers (State Street)

Thankfully, the worst performers all have small weightings.

XLP Worst Performers (State Street)

These stocks are still a drag, however, and the composition of the portfolio does not indicate substantial gains ahead. Indeed, XLP outperformance often involves it holding up better when other sectors come under pressure.

What I'd really like to see to signal a period of strength is a break-out of the downtrend. Since 2022, XLP has made lower highs and a break of trend line resistance around $75 could lead to a test of the highs at $81.34.

XLP Chart (Tradingview)

A sustained trend above the all-time high doesn't look likely - this is not a growth sector that can demand high PE ratios. Even still, a move to $81.34 would be around a 10% gain from the current price and could be a safer trade than chasing the hotter sectors.

Conclusions

There has recently been a small recent outperformance in XLP as other "hot" sectors look stretched. This rotation is likely temporary, but if the trend line around $75 can be broken, it could signal a longer period of relative strength and suggest it would be beneficial to be overweight XLP until it tests $81.