U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Microcap Makes Volatile Debut To Close Out February

Mar. 02, 2024 2:10 AM ETSMXT, RDDT, RYDE, INTJ, CDTG, AMDI
Summary

  • Only one small IPO debuted this past week - Solar energy company SolarMax Technology raised $18 million at a $178 million market cap.
  • A few small issuers are currently scheduled to price in the week ahead, though others may join late.
  • While the calendar is relatively quiet for now, we expect activity to pick back up in March, with tech names Astera Labs and Reddit primed for listings in the coming weeks.

Only one small IPO debuted this past week.

Solar energy company SolarMax Technology (SMXT) raised $18 million at a $178 million market cap. It primarily sells and installs LED lighting and retrofitting services, as well as integrated photovoltaic systems in the

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

