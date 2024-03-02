pisces2386/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article on Heidelberg Materials (OTCPK:HDELY), I made a case for buying more of the company after the company dipped sharply during 3Q. I did that, buying back some shares I had sold earlier. Why? The company showed some impressive operational progress, despite its ongoing challenges with a somewhat aged asset base with plenty of legacy plants from some of its earlier M&As, especially Italicementi.

While my stake in the company was not significant, it nonetheless managed to show off very impressive amounts of outperformance during the time, as we can see from my article from October of 2023.

This is what has happened to the company since my last article.

Seeking Alpha Heidelberg materials (Seeking Alpha)

I will say that I have a good track record for this particular company. I actually bought the shares at below €45/share for the native ticker, and they're currently trading above €85/share. I did some profit rotation before, so my position is not 3% as it once was, but I still have things to rotate.

Because, as things stand now, I believe it's definitely time to rotate my position in this company.

Here is my last article - and here is where we are going from here.

Heidelberg Materials - Plenty to like, but too expensive

So, I bought back some shares after my last article when it dipped. I also bought a fair share of some of the company's closest competitors, which I went on record as calling a better investment at the time.

Well, both companies have impressed in their own rights, and Heidelberg Materials has been an impressive company in its own right, beating the S&P500 by more than 10% in the meantime.

What we should like about Heidelberg Materials and 2023 is obvious. It was a record year despite macro challenges, with full-year revenue growth, EBITDA growth of almost 20%, and RCO of almost 30% increase. The company's margins were back within the target corridor, the EPS is above €10 which was a 23% increase, and the company hit a very strong FCF of €2.2B.

In that way, every single positive I forecasted in my last article materialized. The company added to this with a fresh new buyback program (not a fan of that given the current valuation) but is buying back €1.2B worth of shares, which will bolster the share price until then.

Again, some extremely impressive overall KPIs for this company here.

HeidelbergCement IR (HeidelbergCement IR)

This company beat the naysayers - and I was clear that while I can certainly see the advantages of Holcim as well, Heidelberg Materials remained a very core holding here.

Why have things gone so well for this company?

Well, the company has been divesting non-core assets and unprofitable businesses, such as cement businesses in Gambia, Spain, and Georgia, while investing in new businesses in recycling, rock products, gravel, and other things. In essence, it's becoming a more diversified business with a less cyclical mix - and this is an advantage.

Now, again. I rotated my position in Heidelberg Materials. I also say the company is overvalued here. However, there is a case to be made that the company isn't actually that far overvalued, and my upper price target has always been around €85/share. It's not that far above that, what we're seeing right now, especially not with these business results.

The company is seeing a clear shift towards upstream businesses with great margins. These business segments have similar positives to other businesses and segments that Heidelberg Materials has been in for a long time. What these segments have in common is that they have very high entry barriers, making for a very competition-positive sort of play. The company is also one of the largest presences in both the US and Europe in terms of concrete, and this is expected to drive significant growth when things get on track with infrastructure programs, which are needed not only in the US but also in Europe. It's my forecast that we'll see increased construction activity, and this will in turn offset the current weakness in residential. Another positive, to be sure.

Thirdly, we're talking fundamentals. Heidelberg Materials has in the course of a relatively short time for a company delivered most of its balance sheet. Especially with current EBITDA, it paints a very positive picture of leverage. As of the full-year results, we're seeing nothing above a 1.2x net debt/EBITDA, which is extremely positive and well within the lower range of the company's own target corridor.

Take a look at the sheer improvement in terms of earnings.

Heidelberg Materials IR (Heidelberg Materials IR)

And the leverage we're talking about, was above 2.3x less than 4 years ago, meaning the company has cut more than 1.1x from that in less than 4 years - again, very impressive.

The company's ROIC is at a very high level now - in fact, it's historically high at over 10%. It's the sort of barrier that many in fact did not expect the company to achieve or reach. It has to do with how the company invests its capital, and that it has been doing so far better than in the past, now that most of the divestments are done. To compare, in 2019, the company spent an average of €26B+ of invested capital, but only at an ROIC of 6.5%. We're close to double that now but with €3B less.

The company has not yet disclosed the new dividend, but it's likely to be impressive. The company also guides for both a progressive dividend, and a progressive buyback program, as mentioned, which should serve to bolster the share price further as the market starts recognizing perhaps some of the valuations that are going on here.

Heidelberg Materials IR (Heidelberg Materials IR)

One of the company's weaknesses, sustainability and ESG is actually what is working the best for the company now. The company's Co2 emissions s are down 3.1%, with alternative fuels rising. The company has a hard time making "quick progress" here, due to the mix of its asset base, which remains very legacy-heavy.

But aside from that, there is very little to complain about in these results. There is in fact not a single geography that saw negative growth or an indication of a near-term decline.

It's no surprise to me, therefore, that the company is currently riding high, and firing on all cylinders. But all things like that eventually come to an end.

That's why we're going to be looking at risks here, and why you should be careful with Heidelberg Materials.

Heidelberg Materials Risk & Upside - The valuation is only a part of the risk

Now, to be very clear with you, this company is far from the only one currently facing a bit of a problem in the valuation segment. Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) and CRH PLC, which would be the company's closest peers, are in a similar position.

Risks that are at the very least worth looking at, are as follows. First off, you want to make sure that you understand that Heidelberg Materials is energy-correlated in a big way. If energy prices go up, this company's profits go down, unless they match price with demand. Cement and aggregate/clinker is a very energy-heavy sort of industry, and the ESG-friendly alternatives while CO2 smaller, are more energy-intensive.

The fact that the company's asset base, compared to its peers, is still on the ESG-unfavorable side, is also a thorn in the company's side not easily removed - especially when the tables turn here. The fact that other concrete companies are "flying high" right now should tell you that this is a time for these sorts of companies, but this may change.

Also, part of the company's historical divestments may prove to be less than ideal in the long term. Some of the sales to Martin Marietta may result in value destruction over time, given the company's interest to very quickly lower its exposure to certain segments that were viewed as ESG-unfriendly. I would personally have liked it if they went a bit "slower" about this because these were not bad assets. It wasn't, as I see it, the most prudent of choices and perhaps more for the short than the long term.

Aside from this, this becomes a valuation play with the following specifics.

Valuation for Heidelberg Materials

As the title suggests, I am changing my rating on Heidelberg materials. My reason for doing this is a bit two-fold.

First off, despite forecasts calling for the company to grow earnings by high single-digit rates, and the company currently giving the appearance of being a stable earner, historically, it's been anything but.

Heidelberg Materials Forecast Accuracy (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Forecast accuracy here is lousy. Many investors forget how cyclical this company can be. That's why I stick to the 5-year average and forecast this company at an insurance-level valuation, which comes to about 8-9x at most. At 8-9x P/E, this company manages a single-digit annualized RoR at the lower point, just over 10% at the mid-point, and just below 14% at the high point of that forecast for the next few years.

Heidelberg Materials Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

I will be clear with you here, and say that it's time to consider rotating. This is a good company, but if you can get a different good company at a better price, better yield, and a better upside, it's my view that this is something to really consider.

The company now yields less than 2.91% in a market where I am getting 4% from a savings account and can get 15%+ annualized from a quality BBB+ rated utility with a great asset base.

It's not just Heidelberg Materials that are overvalued in this segment, but it's the one that I am starting with here.

For that reason, this is my thesis on the company.

Thesis

Heidelberg Materials is still one of the better cement/aggregate plays on the planet from a fundamental basis, but a 40-50% move in the positive direction has taken much of the valuation-related shine from the business, coupled with the current macro.

I'm moving to a higher PT of around €80/share, but I'm also changing my rating to a "HOLD" rating, and that rating comes with a potential for profit rotation, as I have done with my remaining stake in Heidelberg Materials. The company has reached towards the €90/share, which means that inclusive of FX i'm at a 100%+ RoR with dividends here, and that fulfills my goals for this investment.

I am investing the proceeds and capital into other investments, though I would not see it as wrong to "HOLD" here, with the company at least potentially in the near term, given the buybacks and other positives, seeing a whole lot of downside. Still, the market-beating upside is something I consider to be gone here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Heidelberg Materials is no longer a "BUY" here, and I believe it should be a "HOLD" at best or a candidate for rotation.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

