SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) began life as a gas producer. To this day the company holds acreage with dry gas production. But management began a transition away from strictly dry gas production to include liquids. That transition is paying dividends during a period of low natural gas prices because management can now drill for those liquids profitably while waiting for natural gas prices to recover. Indeed, management specifically mentioned that strategy during the fourth quarter press release. While debt remained high compared to equity, the free cash flow took a big jump thanks to the purchase of properties that are profitable to develop now. That big cash flow and free cash flow jump will lower the risk of the investment going forward as will the strategy to repay debt.

Free Cash Flow

This company acquired Eagle Ford production from Chesapeake Energy (CHK). As was previously discussed, management got quite a deal. However, it took on a lot of debt, even if the price was a bargain, for the size of the company.

SilverBow Resources Free Cash Flow And EBITDA Trends (SilverBow Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Corporate Presentation Slides)

The acquisition enabled a big jump in free cash flow as shown above. Management used a fair amount of that free cash flow to repay some debt. Management also wisely mentioned that debt repayment was going to be a high priority.

That cash flow shown above, if that level of generation can be maintained (a big risk in this industry), should enable a fast deleveraging that would sharply reduce the financial risk.

Capital Structure

Many investors concentrate on the debt ratio. For this company, that debt ratio is around 1.5 which is satisfactory. But the acquisition was relatively large for the size of the company. That meant there was not much equity compared to the debt used for the acquisition.

SilverBow Capital Structure (SilverBow Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

As shown above, the capital structure is debt heavy. This is a different risk than many would consider. But the free cash flow generated in a quarter is likely to be able to adequately service and repay that debt.

Now the company definitely needs some cooperation from the liquids pricing because it frankly is getting no help from natural gas prices. But right now, that help appears to be a very viable supposition.

This is definitely a higher risk idea because of the absolute amount of debt compared to the equity. But it is a risk that can be rapidly brought down with the free cash flow generated.

Production Improvements

Like many in the industry, this company is reporting both cost and production improvements from wells drilled. This is probably due to a combination of superior operating policies already in place along with technology advances.

SilverBow Resources Well Production Improvements (SilverBow Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

The slide above represents some acquired properties from the earlier part of the acquisition strategy. But this also indicates the possibilities ahead for the Chesapeake acquisition.

This kind of improvement actually makes the deal better in the future and provides a measure of safety in that there is now additional "elbow room" in the initial forecast. Continuing technology advances are not assured, but it is reasonable to assume that there are more on the horizon for the time being. Those advances will likely make these acquisitions an even better deal in the future.

Map Of Operations

The company now has the flexibility to grow during times of low natural gas prices. In fact, management has mentioned that they will join the strategy of other dry gas producers by not drilling any nonessential wells on dry gas acreage. The difference this time around is there is other profitable acreage to develop that can maintain or even grow production.

SilverBow Resources Map Of Operations (SilverBow Resources Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

As a result of the acquisitions, management can now improve cash flow simply by drilling for more liquids until dry gas prices recover. Management already has showed a considerable financial advance by making the acquisitions.

The cost of these better financial reports has been increasing debt levels even if the leverage ratio has been kept low. However, the free cash flow appears to be "worth the gamble".

In the meantime, if management is going to go "all out" as they clearly have, the Eagle Ford is probably the basin to execute that strategy. This is a known low-cost basin with a lot of infrastructure in place. This management and prior management have familiarity with the dry gas (and to some extent richer gas) parts of the basin. Now management is expanding into the liquids area. So far so good.

Obvious Leverage Improvements

In the calculation for adjusted EBITDA, there is included a historical contribution of the properties. That gets the company to a current leverage calculation of 1.56.

SilverBow Resources Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (SilverBow Resources Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2023)

One of the most obvious ways that the leverage ratio will improve is the management announcement that drilling will be directed to those properties that have the "adjustment" in the calculation. That announcement means that dry gas production will be effectively replaced with a higher liquids content than was the case for the calculation. Therefore, the production mix "automatically" becomes more profitable as the new fiscal year progresses.

One way to deleverage is to increase the EBITDA component of the calculation. The announcement by management indicates that they intend to do just that. Therefore, debt payments will additionally drop the leverage ratio (not exclusively). That could mean faster debt progress than the market expects.

Risks

Any leveraged company in any form needs some cooperation from commodity prices. This is a very low visibility industry with a lot of volatility. There is no assurance that this will happen even though right now it looks like the odds favor the company strategy.

The continuing technology advances mean that the company needs to keep up with the latest practices or it could lose its competitive position to be at a competitive disadvantage.

Any company can suffer from the loss of key personnel.

Summary

This is a strong buy for those who can handle the elevated financial risk combined with the industry volatility. Conservative and income-oriented investors can look elsewhere. The emphasis here will be on debt repayment. Therefore, dividends and stock repurchases are a future consideration and that consideration is likely a few years out.

Overall, management has executed its plan, and it looks as though it will be able to continue to execute its plan. So far so good. There could be room for substantial appreciation if management succeeds as planned.