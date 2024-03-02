Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hancock Whitney: Remains Undervalued With Cost Pressure Easing

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney have been pretty flat since my last update in the summer, modestly underperforming regional bank peers in that time.
  • Funding cost pressure is easing for the bank. While loan growth remains challenging, Hancock does have some near-term topline growth drivers in play.
  • These shares look decent value at 1.25x tangible book value, offering investors some leeway in terms of management's medium-term goal of earning an 18%-plus return on tangible common equity.

Hancock Whitney office building in Tampa, Florida, USA .

JHVEPhoto

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) has been a relatively quiet performer since my last update in the summer, with shares of this Southeastern lender underperforming regional bank peers to varying degrees depending on which index you use.

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.33K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HWC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HWC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HWC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.