Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have recovered substantially from their lows last year but have been an underperformer, gaining just about 8% from last year. Last October, I argued shares were a "hold", and since then, they have performed in-line with the market, up about 19%. The company has made material progress on its capital position, but I continue to see about $7.5-$8 in distributable earnings. As such, I believe the shares will struggle to continue to match the market if the rally continues, though they offer a secure dividend.

In the company's fourth quarter reported on February 6th, Prudential earned $2.58 in adjusted EPS, missing consensus by $0.09. 2023 marked a transitional year for the company as management sought to build capital and reduce the sensitivity of the company's earnings to market movements. Across multiple transactions, in 2023, the company did over $30 billion of reinsurance transactions.

By moving variable annuity and life insurance risk off to reinsurers, PRU has reduced its earnings, as it cedes earnings to the reinsurers, in exchange for the risk. Its $10 billion annuity deal, as I discussed last write-up, costs about $55 million per year while freeing up a net $450 million of capital.

While these risk reduction efforts have the immediate impact of lowering earnings, they should make earnings less volatile. Moreover, PRU can redeploy that capital into other products or return it to shareholders, in the hops of reducing the per-share impact over time. We are seeing the fruits of this effort on the capital front. The insurance company's risk-based capital position is over 425%. This is up over 50 percentage points from six months ago, aided by reinsurance actions as well as favorable regulatory actions towards annuities, as expected.

The 400% RBC level is the critical level to watch for a life insurance company. Below that level, and the company likely will need to retain earnings rather than distribute it to shareholders, 400% a sign of health, and above that providing scope to distribute earnings or to invest in growing the business. Actions taken this year have moved PRU solidly into the "strongly capitalized position." It is no coincidence that last month, PRU announced a $1 billion buyback and a 4% dividend increase to $1.30. At its current share price, this buyback would reduce the share count by about 2.5%, similar to the 2.2% reduction in 2023.

While PRU's capital position is solid, earnings are a bit of a mixed bag, and they are likely to stay moderate in 2024. Starting with the largest weakness, Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM) operating profits fell from $230 million to $172 million in Q4. Fixed income drives 41% of revenue, followed by real estate at 23%, and equities at 20%. Asset management is the least capital-intensive unit at PRU making these earnings quite valuable. The unit has faced higher expenses and lower performance fee revenue. Only 63% of AUM has outperformed its benchmark over the past three years, below the 84% 10-year basis. This degradation in performance reduces incentive fees, and it also seems to be weighing on net flows.

PGIM registered negative flows all throughout 2023 with Q4 particularly weak. The asset management space is highly competitive, and there has been ongoing fee compression given growing passive strategies and ETFs. Maintaining strong investment performance is critical to withstand these pressures. Most funds are still outperforming, but the declining share of outperformance serves as a cautionary flag for 2024. Despite negative flows, AUM rose from$1.38 trillion to $1.45 trillion, given the strength in the market. In 2024, it will be critical to see investment performance pick back up and to see an improvement in net flows. I am expecting earnings to be similar to Q4's pace, given higher market levels offset by ongoing fee compression.

Next, international profits fell by $66 million to $748 million. One headwind I continue to monitor is the inherent currency exposure of an international business. 59% of this business is in US dollar with 25% exposed to the Japanese yen. With the Bank of Japan persisting in ultra-easy monetary policy, we have seen the yen weaken. This mechanistically reduces international profits, even if the business performs equally well. Results have also been reduced by moderate underwriting degradation. More encouraging, sales jumped by 25% sequentially to $626 million after essentially being steady for the prior year. It seems that elevated rates, combined with expectations for central bank rate cuts in 2024, has spurred demand for insurance products, which should support earnings this year.

Finally, US insurance profits rose from $710 million to $988 million and were a clear source of strength in the quarter. Similar to overseas, individual retirement sales of $2.1 billion represented a 5-year high as consumer demand for annuities has risen given the more favorable interest rate environment. I would expect this elevated pace of sales to persist at least in early 2024. Individual retirement account values rose by 1.5% over the past year to $376 billion with net outflows of $1 billion offset by market performance, which should support solid fee revenue in 2024.

Additionally, the Q4 group insurance benefit ratio was 83.3%, pushing profits to a 15-year high in this segment. Now at just 10% of the US insurance business, its contribution is relatively small, but it has been favorable. Results have been so strong, PRU reduced its targeted benefits payout last quarter. Still with results so strong in 2023, we are unlikely to see further material improvement in 2024, and I expect a similar contribution here.

Prudential has a $376 billion investment portfolio primarily in fixed income with 5% in equities and alternatives. This is largely a conservative, high-quality portfolio of investment grade government and corporate bonds. However, $51 billion sits in mortgages, or 14% of the total portfolio. Commercial real estate has come under particular focus, especially with troubles plaguing lenders like New York Community Bank (NYCB). I am comforted by the fact that only 2% of PRU's assets are in office, which is the most troubled sector. Still, some multifamily has also come under pressure. Importantly, nearly 87% of the portfolio has a loan-to-value below 70%.

In other words, even in the event of a default, property values would have to fall substantially for PRU to incur losses on its portfolio. Given the diversification and credit quality of its exposure, I believe losses are likely to be minimal. I continue to closely monitor developments in the mortgage portfolio and see this as one of the biggest risks in investing in PRU, but I believe it is manageable.

In Q4, PRU generated a return on equity of 10.9%, from 10.5% last year, a solid but not-spectacular result in keeping with a mixed quarter that showed weakness at PGIM but strength in US insurance. I expect similar results from PGIM in 2024, some headwinds from currency in international but benefits from strong sales of retirement products, which should leave earnings the in the $12 area in 2024, aided by ongoing share count reduction.

Now, PRU aims for 65% free cash flow conversion with remaining earnings retained at the insurance entity to maintain capital. That points to about $8 in distributable earnings. The parent company has liquid assets of $4.1 billion, at the midpoint of the $3-5 billion target meaning capital returns should align with free cash flow. Indeed, its dividend is now $5 and share buyback is equivalent to about $2.70/share for a $7.70 return.

At $108, shares are about 1.12x book value and have a 7% capital return yield. For a company with minimal growth, I believe this is a full valuation, especially as it will take several quarters to be certain the reinsurance transactions have reduced volatility as expected. I believe shares will struggle to move past current levels and are likely to be rangebound at $100-110, or a 5-15% premium to adjusted book value of $96.64. PRU offers a secure dividend, but for investors seeking capital appreciation, I would look elsewhere.