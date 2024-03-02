Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semiconductor Stronghold: Competitive Advantages Create Collective Success

Mar. 02, 2024 5:40 AM ETTSM, SMH
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • Semiconductors stand at the forefront of modern technology, driving the functionality of electronic devices across various industries.
  • Morningstar's approach to assessing economic moats provides valuable insight into the semiconductor landscape.
  • Nvidia's competitive advantage in the GPU market stems from its pioneering role in graphics processing technology, continuous innovation, and deep expertise in parallel computing.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has assembled a “team of winners,” where companies bolstered by competitive advantages are poised to benefit from the surging demand for semiconductors.

Semiconductors stand at the forefront of modern technology, driving the functionality of

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.75K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.