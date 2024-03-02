Semiconductor Stronghold: Competitive Advantages Create Collective Success

SweetBunFactory

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has assembled a “team of winners,” where companies bolstered by competitive advantages are poised to benefit from the surging demand for semiconductors.

Semiconductors stand at the forefront of modern technology, driving the functionality of electronic devices across various industries. These tiny components play a vital role in powering everything from smartphones to cloud computing servers to artificial intelligence (AI).

The continued adoption of digital technologies across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation, is expected to drive demand for semiconductors moving forward. As we continue to ride the wave of technological advancement, semiconductors and artificial intelligence stand at the forefront of this evolution. Together, they drive each other's growth, propelling us into an unprecedented era of technological revolution. The future of AI is anchored in the creation of new, AI-optimized semiconductor chips - a dynamic we believe is poised to fuel significant growth in the next half-decade.

Semiconductors Come with Wide Moats

Morningstar's approach to assessing economic moats provides valuable insight into the semiconductor landscape. Economic moats are sustainable competitive advantages that are expected to allow companies to fend off competition and sustain profitability into the future. Wide moat companies in the semiconductor space include those specializing in peripheral chips, chip equipment, and graphics processors. These companies demonstrate strong competitive positions and are likely to maintain their market dominance for decades.

SMH ETF "Moat" Exposures

Strong Competitive Advantages in SMH’s Two Largest Holdings1

NVIDIA (NVDA) – Moat Rating: Wide: Nvidia's competitive advantage in the GPU market stems from its pioneering role in graphics processing technology, continuous innovation, and deep expertise in parallel computing. The company enjoys a wide economic moat due to its extensive portfolio of patents, cutting-edge research and development, and strong ecosystem of software and developer tools, which have solidified its dominance in gaming, professional visualization, and, notably, the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. Nvidia's GPUs are highly preferred for deep learning and AI applications, creating a virtuous cycle where increased usage in AI drives demand for its products, further entrenching its market leadership. This advantage is compounded by high barriers to entry in the GPU market, including significant capital expenditure and technological know-how, deterring potential competitors and securing Nvidia's position at the forefront of the industry.

Accessing a Team of Winners

We believe the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an attractive way for investors to access the growth potential of semiconductor companies. Rather than attempting to pick individual stock winners in the ever-evolving semiconductor sector, SMH provides exposure to the top 25 most liquid U.S.-listed semiconductor companies, spanning the entire industry value chain from chip design and fabrication to manufacturing machinery.

SMH holds a broad array of companies, each a leader within the semiconductor ecosystem with its own economic moat and specialized niche, from AI players to hardware. This diversification uniquely creates a "team of winners,” which face low competition with each other because the top players “win together” and collectively benefit as demand for semiconductors grows.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Holdings as of 2/26/2024 Name Ticker Portfolio Weight % Economic Moat2 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 25.89% Wide Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR TSM 9.45% Wide Broadcom Inc AVGO 5.93% Wide Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 5.61% Narrow ASML Holding NV ADR ASML 5.10% Wide Applied Materials Inc AMAT 4.71% Wide Lam Research Corp LRCX 4.53% Wide Qualcomm Inc QCOM 4.05% Narrow Intel Corp INTC 3.88% None Texas Instruments Inc TXN 3.53% Wide KLA Corp KLAC 3.52% Wide Analog Devices Inc ADI 3.51% Wide Micron Technology Inc MU 3.40% None Synopsys Inc SNPS 3.39% Narrow Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS 3.05% Narrow NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI 2.09% Narrow Marvell Technology Inc MRVL 1.72% Narrow Microchip Technology Inc MCHP 1.64% Wide STMicroelectronics NV ADR STM 1.09% Narrow Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR 1.07% Wide ON Semiconductor Corp ON 1.02% Narrow Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS 0.61% Narrow Teradyne Inc TER 0.48% Wide Qorvo Inc QRVO 0.40% None Universal Display Corp OLED 0.29% Not Covered Click to enlarge

