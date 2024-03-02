Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Up 25%, I Still Believe 4%-Yielding Viatris Is Up To 60% Undervalued

Mar. 02, 2024 7:03 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wealth compounders like Danaher, dividend giants like AbbVie, and value plays like Viatris offer diverse opportunities with distinct risks and rewards. In this article, we discuss Viatris.
  • Despite risks, its focus on debt reduction, strong cash flow, and strategic progress make it a compelling buy for patient investors seeking growth and dividends.
  • While Viatris shows promise, its journey to becoming a wealth compounder is far, with elevated risks including product launches and debt management.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Textwort Risiko- und Nutzenbilanz auf Wippenzeichnung Schrift auf Tafel oder Tafelhintergrund.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When it comes to long-term investing, it's important to assess the "type" of stock we're dealing with. In this case, I'm not hinting at the sector a company operates in, but what we can expect in terms of returns and

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.41K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (2.81K)
Long VTRS from the spin-off and like OGN they come with heavy debt loads and are in a very difficult generic market ( Think TEVA another generic loser) vs other on-sale major pharmaceuticals like Pfizer which is generating a 6% dividend yield while you wait for a recovery. Don’t plan on adding any shares but will take any upside while I collect the dividend
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (11.94K)
@Always Bullish Thank you for stopping by!
JamesRR profile picture
JamesRR
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (178)
I’m happy with VTRS…in at under $10 with selling Jan 25 $15 call options and dividend…working out much better than the PFE and BMY I own. Thanks for your article.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (11.94K)
@JamesRR Thank you for stopping by. Have a great weekend!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.