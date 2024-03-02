Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GigaCloud Technology: Why I'm Still Buying Now

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

  • GCT's position as a global B2B marketplace for large products, coupled with strategic acquisitions like Noble House, underscores its potential for robust organic growth rates, estimated at around 40% CAGR.
  • With a clean balance sheet, low valuation at 5x forward EBITDA, and an estimated $170 million EBITDA run-rate in 2024, GigaCloud is currently priced at an attractive 9x EBITDA.
  • Maintaining confidence in GigaCloud's trajectory, increasing my price target to $50 per share by summer 2025.
United States and China two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih

Investment Thesis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is a misunderstood stock. The most research investors do on this name, is look at the share price and say, ''it's up so much, therefore I missed the boat''.

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an inflection investor. This means buying into cheap companies at the moment when their narrative is changing and the business is on a path toward becoming significantly more profitable over the next year.

With a focus on tech and “the Great Energy Transition (including uranium)”, Michael runs a concentrated portfolio with approximately 15 to 20 stocks and an average holding period of 18 months.

Through his 10+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in tech and energy and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.

Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns

Deep Value Returns

Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat.

Seeking FCF is an associate of Michael Wiggins De Oliveira

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

e
erbrown
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (334)
Thank you for commentary. Long and buying more.
L
Leonard Brecken
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (6)
Let just say gct going up in face of higher freight costs, slowing consumer spending & housing crash, merger integration risk and more important zero guidance on eps hit to come is lunacy indicative of a bubble
t
tfizzle
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (280)
@Leonard Brecken Yes but those are headwinds for many different stocks. I made the mistake of putting this in my taxable account. Loving the profit to far, but have to figure out how to get to jan 24 for LT capital gain. And given your comments, it could crash before then.
J
Jonster
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (42)
In since $19 (which means January!) Crazy rollercoaster ride - we almost spiked back there again recently - but like you I'm in for the long haul. As you say, when the metrics are this cheap the downside seems limited. And if ever the stock gets re-rated, the upside seems potentially enormous.
