Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RTX Corporation: A Buy For 2024, Valuation Leaves Enough Margin For Safety

Mar. 02, 2024 7:40 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.19K Followers

Summary

  • RTX Corporation is a leading aerospace and defense company positioned to benefit from the growth of defense spending and the recovery of the aviation industry.
  • The company has shown strong revenue growth and is expected to continue growing its EPS at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.
  • RTX Corporation offers opportunities for growth in the commercial aerospace sector, defense sector, and through its investment in R&D for future innovation.

Aircraft engine

ginga71

Introduction

The aerospace and defense sector offers an exciting mix of commercial and military uses. The industry is critical to the national security of the U.S. and its allies and thus tends to be stable. As geopolitical tensions rise in Europe and

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.19K Followers
Dividend growth investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.