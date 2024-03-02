ginga71

Introduction

The aerospace and defense sector offers an exciting mix of commercial and military uses. The industry is critical to the national security of the U.S. and its allies and thus tends to be stable. As geopolitical tensions rise in Europe and the Middle East, countries prioritize defense spending, and these companies can capitalize on it, together with the resurgence of international travel following the pandemic.

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a leading company in the sector. Its diversified operations cater to military and commercial clients as it offers commercial aerospace systems, defense, and intelligence services. It is positioned to enjoy the growth of defense spending and the recovery of the aviation industry. Given the company's strength, this article will detail my BUY thesis for investors seeking a reliable and growing income.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers in the U.S. and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, commercial airlines, and regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for the U.S., foreign governments, and commercial customers.

Post-merger, RTX Corporation offers solid fundamentals and a decent valuation

Over the past decade, RTX Corporation has increased its revenues by 21% due to the merger between Raytheon and United Technologies in 2020. The merger included spin-offs, yet the company grew organically by securing new contracts. The merger expanded its product and service portfolio and improved its market position against peers like Lockheed Martin and Boeing. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects RTX Corporation to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) is more complex. While there's a significant 64% decline over the last decade, adjusting for one-time, non-cash expenses (non-GAAP figures), the decrease is only 24%. Yet, since the merger and spin-offs, the EPS has increased by 44%, attributed to sales growth, buybacks, and margin improvements as the company realized synergies. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects RTX Corporation to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.

Dividend payments have been a steady feature of Raytheon and United Technologies. The company has been increasing the dividend for two years since the merger. In April 2023, investors enjoyed a 7% dividend increase. While the current payout ratio stands at 100%, implying potential concerns for dividend safety, non-GAAP figures show a better, more accurate picture with a payout ratio of 48%. As the company's EPS continues to grow, shareholders can expect additional generous and frequent dividend increases aligned with the company's EPS growth rate of 9-10%.

In addition to dividends, RTX Corporation returns capital to shareholders using buybacks, done aggressively post-merger. Despite a 45% increase in the number of shares over the last decade due to the merger, the count has decreased by 12% since the merger, proving that the company utilizes buybacks to return to the pre-merger share count and support EPS growth. The company executes these buybacks to take advantage of the attractive share price.

RTX Corporation trades at a P/E ratio of 16 times its 2024 EPS estimates, which is lower than the average P/E ratio over most of the last twelve months. This valuation seems attractive, with the company's expected annual growth rate of 10%. Paying 16 times earnings for a growing company with diverse operations and strong positioning in the aerospace and defense segments seems attractive. I believe that this is a good entry point for the company.

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes the company's current attractiveness. Over the last 20 years, the company's average P/E ratio was 17.3, with the current ratio slightly lower at 16.7. The average growth rate during that time was 7%, lower than the current forecasted growth rate of 10%. Therefore, the company looks pretty attractive as investors get to invest in it when the valuation is lower than average, and the growth rate is higher than average.

RTX Corporation offers significant opportunities and limited risks and uncertainties

The first growth opportunity is the recovery of commercial aerospace demand. The recovery in air travel is helping the commercial aerospace sector, with airlines enjoying higher demand, thus presenting a significant growth opportunity for RTX Corporation. The increase in global air travel to pre-pandemic levels and increased demand for wide and narrow-body aircraft by airlines shows a strong recovery and growth potential. The company can enjoy it as it derives demand for products such as engines and aftermarket services.

"Starting with commercial aero, we saw solid air traffic growth this past year with global revenue passenger miles back to 2019 levels and domestic air travel now 5% above 2019 levels as we exited the year. The strong recovery has helped drive significant aftermarket demand for both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, with growth expected to continue into 2024."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

Another growth opportunity is the defense sector demand. RTX Corporation is experiencing high demand in its defense business segment, supported by increased defense spending by the U.S. and its allies. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East support additional expenditures by NATO members as the U.S. supports both Ukraine and Israel in terms of arms. The defense backlog has grown by 13% as the global threat environment changes. There is a high demand for air defense systems and other defense technologies.

"On the defense side, increases in global spending have led to a defense backlog which is now at $78 billion, up $9 billion from a year ago. Just this past quarter, we received a GEMT order with $2.8 billion from NATO, which is the largest GEMT contract recorded in Raytheon history."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

Another significant opportunity, which is more long-term, is the company's investment in R&D for future growth. The company continues to be innovative, offering new state-of-the-art products and services. It does it by investing ~$10B in its Capex and R&D to support additional manufacturing capabilities and the development of new technologies that will help the backlog growth. As we hear of Russia attempting to send nuclear weapons into space, the ability to protect the sky with state-of-the-art tech such as lasers and special missiles is crucial.

"In 2023, we spent almost $10 billion in CapEx in company and customer funded R&D, while capturing $95 billion in new bookings, resulting in company-wide backlog growth of 12% in a book-to-bill of 1.28, ending the year with a record RTX backlog of $196 billion."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

On the other hand, there are also significant risks to the investment thesis.

The most crucial short-term risk is supply chain and other operational challenges. The company faces supply chain and operational challenges, particularly in its Raytheon business unit. These challenges impact the company's profitability and affect its ability to deliver on time. It requires adjustments to contracts and addressing this strategic challenge as the company needs to increase its manufacturing capability.

"We continue to experience profitability challenges driven by productivity headwinds within the business, primarily attributable…as well as continued supply chain and operational headwinds."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

Another longer-term challenge is the fixed price development program. Most productivity headwinds are attributed to challenges associated with legacy selected price development programs. During these inflationary times, the company struggles to perform efficiently enough, and margins are challenged and squeezed.

"In 2023, about 70% of this headwind came from challenges on fixed price development programs, and the remaining 30% was driven by unfavorable material costs, as well as supplier delinquencies..."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

The last risk is Pratt & Whitney's powdered metal situation. The powdered metal issue at Pratt & Whitney remains critical, with financial and operational effects. Managing this situation effectively is crucial to mitigate risks and ensure customer support. So far, the company has paid $5.4 billion as contaminants were found in its products. It has caused the grounding of planes, and the company is still dealing with this challenge.

"So let me hit these two head on and I'll start with powdered metal. Our top priority continues to be executing on our fleet management plans, and both the financial and operational outlook remain consistent with our call last October."

(Chris Calio, President and COO, Q4 2023 Conference Call)

Conclusions

To conclude, RTX Corporation offers solid fundamentals and significant growth potential. The company's revenues have been growing, and its EPS is expected to rise at a double-digit annual rate of ~10% in the medium term. It is well positioned for the future as commercial and military spending are increasing, and the company keeps investing to stay leading in innovation. Therefore, the company has a promising future.

However, the investment thesis is not without risks. It has supply chain and operational challenges, inflationary pressures in existing contracts, and specific uncertainties related to Pratt & Whitney's powdered metal situation. Yet, when looking at the valuation, with a P/E ratio of 16, the company seems attractive as the valuation leaves enough margin for safety. Therefore, I believe that the company is BUY for dividend growth investors.