Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semper Augustus - Nvidia: Got What Berkshire And Few Others Didn't Get - AI

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.41K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's top line ground to a halt in 2022 and with the slowdown, margins dropped from 36.0% to 22.3%.
  • From its halving to $360 billion in 2022, Nvidia got what Berkshire and few others didn’t get – AI.
  • Some analysts model revenues growing from today’s $59B to $150B over the next four years and earning margins close to 51.4% at present.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017

David Becker

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia company designs and sells graphic processing units ('GPU') and central processing units (CPU) for use in gaming, professional visualization, some automotive and more recently data centers. Their heavy lifting of manufacturing semiconductor wafers

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.41K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
assassinoblu
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (262)
munger and buffett missed out on so much growth by steering clear of most tech companies. they would have done 10X what they have done to date if they were true oracles.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.