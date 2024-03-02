The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MONOY)
Established in Japan in 2000, MonotaRO operates a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, selling about 20 million items (over 650,000 SKUs) to more than 8 million customers (mostly in Japan). The company is an MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) distributor focused on small- and mid-sized companies (~two-thirds of customers), with manufacturing, construction and auto repair industries accounting for the majority of sales. For those reading this online, MonotaRO's business may seem simple or even obvious; however, the company's unique profile (>95% of sales are online) and innovative solutions, we believe, provide its customers a distinct value proposition and its shareholders a compelling opportunity to own a leader in a fragmented industry.
MonotaRO serves as a one-stop solution, allowing customers to shop for millions of products via a centralized location. Its transparent pricing saves clients time and reduces costs by removing the need to rely on independent catalogs, individual quotes or separate orders. The company sources its merchandise from thousands of suppliers (i.e., manufacturers and wholesalers) in ten countries and carries over 500,000 products in stock, ready for same-day shipment from its own distribution centers. In addition, its ONE SOURCE Lite allows large clients to link their purchasing management systems to MonotaRO's, providing company-wide visibility of items and purchases and an integrated experience.
MonotaRO operates as a consolidated subsidiary of U.S.-based Grainger (an industrials supplier) and provides consulting services to the parent's e-commerce businesses in the U.S., Germany and the U.K.
High-Quality Business
Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for MonotaRO include:
- High barriers to entry given that scale is essential to most products in the MRO market, which requires high variety yet small lot ordering, making it imperative to offer a high number of SKUs while investing in technology to provide easier curation and shorter delivery times;
- The company's vast product breath, combined with its advanced data analytics, allows it to analyze procurement behaviors and better predict which items to keep in inventory. The client is able to spend less time ordering and can count on reliable delivery;
- Attractive business fundamentals, as ordering can be cumbersome, and clients value reliability, convenience and variety more so than price. The MRO market is also highly fragmented and inefficient. As MonotaRO expands, the more difficult it becomes for others to compete; and
- Expertise in database marketing leads to high repeat order rates, while its integrated purchasing management system into large corporations increases their switching costs.
Attractive Valuation
Using our estimates of normalized sales attained through continued market share gains, we believe MonotaRO's current stock price is offered at a discount to our estimate of the company's intrinsic value.
Compelling Catalysts
Catalysts we have identified for MonotaRo, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:
- Ability to continue gaining share from inefficient small players (e.g., door-to-door dealers relying on people, catalogs and even fax machines);
- Increasing existing customers' sales through technological improvements (e.g., website personalization and recommendation displays) aimed at reducing the time it takes to (1) find, (2) purchase and (3) receive products;
- Further penetration into enterprise customers should provide a larger source for sales growth, as this segment represents a higher customer lifetime value as well as stickiness; and
- Growth in sales of MonotaRO's private label offering of approximately 300,000 products that are higher margin yet provide savings to clients.
Disclosures
The opinions expressed herein are those of Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (Aristotle Capital) and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results. This material is not financial advice or an offer to buy or sell any product. You should not assume that any of the securities transactions, sectors or holdings discussed in this report were or will be profitable, or that recommendations Aristotle Capital makes in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the securities listed in this report. The portfolio characteristics shown relate to the Aristotle Global Equity strategy. Not every client's account will have these characteristics. Aristotle Capital reserves the right to modify its current investment strategies and techniques based on changing market dynamics or client needs. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time you receive this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities discussed may not represent an account's entire portfolio and, in the aggregate, may represent only a small percentage of an account's portfolio holdings. The performance attribution presented is of a representative account from Aristotle Capital's Global Equity Composite. The representative account is a discretionary client account which was chosen to most closely reflect the investment style of the strategy. The criteria used for representative account selection is based on the account's period of time under management and its similarity of holdings in relation to the strategy. Recommendations made in the last 12 months are available upon request.
Returns are presented gross and net of investment advisory fees and include the reinvestment of all income. Gross returns will be reduced by fees and other expenses that may be incurred in the management of the account. Net returns are presented net of actual investment advisory fees and after the deduction of all trading expenses.
All investments carry a certain degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments are also subject to political, market, currency and regulatory risks or economic developments. International investments involve special risks that may in particular cause a loss in principal, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging markets. Securities of small‐ and medium‐sized companies tend to have a shorter history of operations, be more volatile and less liquid. Value stocks can perform differently from the market as a whole and other types of stocks.
The material is provided for informational and/or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as investment, legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Investors should consult their financial and tax adviser before making investments. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication, may be modified due to changes in the market or economic conditions, and may not necessarily come to pass. Information and data presented has been developed internally and/or obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Aristotle Capital does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of such information.
