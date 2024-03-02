Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aetemis (NASDAQ:AMTX) has a volatile history with its revenue and earnings, and as recently as the past two years, it was greatly impacted by the volatility of the commodity market more than once. The management has a new five-year plan to address its growth by improving efficiency and pushing through several other innovative initiatives that have a more reliable revenue stream due to the different financial characteristics. Even if one of them succeeds, its stock price should have a moderate upside from here. We think the market is heavily discounting the prospect and potential. Although we think hedging the spot market risks is still necessary to stabilize its growth, the risk is priced in and could be overshadowed by additional growth. We recommend a buy here.

Company Overview

Aemetis, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a natural gas and renewable fuels operator focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies. The company has three reportable segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Depending on your perspective, Aemetis is probably one of the most interesting renewable energy producers in the U.S. The company explains what "Carbon Zero" means to it in its 10K as utilizing hydrogen and non-edible renewable oils to produce biofuels, including renewable jet and renewable diesel fuel. The scope of the negative carbon offset it aims to use ranges from ethanol, renewable natural gas, and renewable biofuels to carbon capture. In addition, it is mainly located in California, which has some of the most pro green energy policies allowing the company to implement and experiment with various initiatives ahead of its peers. In its main ethanol production facility in Keyes, California, it has one of the largest capacities in California at 65 million gallons per year. Moreover, the efficiency of how the company reuses and regenerates energy from renewable sources, such as using heat exchange, solar microgrid, vapor recompression, and a dynamic energy control system, sets a systematic example of what the possibilities are at scale. It has a complete vertically integrated system from collecting raw materials to downstream customers such as animal feedlots, food, and industrial users. Not to mention, it also integrates local communities into achieving the goal of sustainability. It is admirable to see the scope and the details of its implementation to turn the vision of green into reality.

Aemetis: Circular Bioeconomy (Company Five Year Plan presentation on Feb 2024)

The path toward green energy, however, just as its history in the US, has not always been smooth. Aetemis' financial data for the past twenty years probably also reflect some of that. The company's revenue led the overall volatility, closely followed by its net income. After taking off in 2011, its quarterly revenue could go from $30 million to as high as $70 million without a consistent trend. Its gross profit has been more regularly staying around or above zero, while its EBITDA was more likely to fall in the negative in the past eight years.

Aetemis: Top Line vs Bottom Line (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The breakdown of Aemetis' revenue by segment shows that California Ethanol is still the pillar of its business. This segment took home 88.6% of the total revenue, while India Biodiesel contributed 10.9%, with California Dairy RNG ("Renewable Natural Gas") providing 0.5% in 2022 for the whole year. The India Biodiesel segment has a plant in Kakinada, India producing 50 million gallons per year of high-quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin currently, mostly being sold to customers in the pharmaceutical, personal care, paint, and adhesive industries in India and Europe.

Aetemis: Revenue by Segment (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Digging into the California Ethanol segment's revenue by product category, it shows that it is vulnerable to natural gas spot prices. During Q1 of this year, high natural gas prices essentially made its ethanol plant production uneconomical to operate. So the company elected to idle the plant and go into maintenance and upgrade. Although the high Nat Gas price in early '23 was a once-every-20-year phenomenon, it nonetheless shows the risks to its revenue growth. Similarly, it talked about ethanol crush margin and spread decline being a strong factor for the gross loss in Q1 of 2021, although sales were still relatively strong then. Wet distiller gains sales and other sales have been relatively stable at their levels again, except for the period of idle production.

Aetemis: California Ethanol Segment Revenue by Product Category (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Aetemis' cost of revenue has been staying at or above 200% of its revenue since 2012 on a TTM basis. It had a large jump in 2022 and has since fallen back down, but this move resulted in the fall of its operating income and cash flow.

Aetemis: Cost of Revenue vs Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Aetemis' operating cash flow has been dropping since 2020 as a trend partially due to the high cost of revenue at one point, as mentioned above, but the latest fall was due to about $56 million of liabilities from "Other assets" for the first nine months of '23. In comparison, its net income was only negative $21 million for the same period. Lower operating cash flow directly impacts operating income as a result.

The consistent inflow of cash flow into financial activities has been the issuance of common stocks almost every quarter in the past two years, and at times, borrowing. The single largest draw on its invested cash flow is CapEx. According to the 2022 10K, besides the expenditure needed to maintain and grow its fixed assets to keep pace with its long-term growth, it is also required to spend CapEx to comply with "increasingly stringent environmental laws, regulations, and permit and license requirements". On the other hand, the largest inflow of investing cash flow is "Grant proceeds received for capital expenditures". Majority of the reimbursement is under the "California Energy Commission Law Carbon Advanced Ethanol Grant Program". In other words, the policy incentives are there for the company to accumulate and maintain its fixed assets.

Aetemis: Operating Cash Flow vs Net Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The company recently announced its future five-year plan outlining the path to producing RNG and renewable fuel for airplanes, trucks, cars, and EVs with substantial details and calibration. It sets the vision for a third-generation renewable energy vision that not only uses the Sun's energy, and absorbs CO2, but also captures and sequesters CO2. Most noticeably, its CapEx will first increase to about $227 million a year this year, to eventually above $280 million by 2026, and then drop to only $29 million by 2028. In comparison, its CapEx for the first nine months of '23 was $18.6 million. In the earnings call, its CEO said it was closing the third $25 million funding from USDA, such as USDA guaranteed REAP loans, and had another 4 rounds "all in process". In a rough guesstimate on our part, that would be totally about $175 to $200 million, perhaps. These could be long term loans, such as in the span of 20 years.

With that kind of spending, it will grow the two currently small segments substantially, and create two new segments. The dairy renewable could grow to 4x of its current size, and both dRNG and India Biodiesel both will be 3x from where they are today (see the Plan in the graph below). For immediate impact in 2024, the India Biodiesel segment will turn out sales of about 80% of the ethanol segment. The SAF jet diesel will go from non-existent today to a capacity of 88 million gallons per year. Carbon capture, which is expected to start in 2027, will bring in at least 1 million metric tons within two years' time. On the other hand, the current largest segment California Ethanol will basically stay stagnant as it has almost no growth, becoming less than 20% of the total revenue. To reach these targets, the main support it will need is funding. It talked about there being $120 million of investment tax credits extended over the course of its qualified biogas projects. And for the Indian segment expansion in particular, it will only need about $1 million extra per year, funded by the Indian unit's own cash flow.

Aetemis: Expansion Plan Projections (Company Five Year Plan presentation on Feb 2024)

This projection shows the Renewable Diesel/Sustainable Aviation Fuel unit will have the largest growth, from minimal today to about $600 million in revenue by 2028. Its India Biodiesel will be double California Ethanol sales within five years, and its diary RNG will be about $200 million a year. Carbon Capture will start bringing in less than $100 million in 2027 and then grow to about $400 million in 2028.

Aetemis: Projected Revenue Growth By Business Unit (Company Five Year Plan presentation on Feb 2024)

The earnings projection the company gave for the next five years for these segments painted an even more bullish picture. For 2024, not only India Biodiesel will produce a higher EBITDA at $18 million than California Ethanol at $15 million, the Dairy RNG will produce $7 million EBITDA out of $18 million revenue. Notably, by the end of the next five years (including '24), carbon capture will contribute the largest share of EBITDA of $209 million out of the $299.6 million revenue of this segment. It expects its EBITDA to grow at an 83% CAGR.

Aetemis: Projected EBITDA Growth By Business Unit (Company Five Year Plan presentation on Feb 2024)

For its largest segment today, California Ethanol, Aetemis pledges to become more efficient to improve operational performance, and start using orchard and forest waste wood to replace corn feedstock in achieving zero carbon. But we think this does not address its biggest swing factor that just happened last year - commodity market risk that could choke its production if it rises up again. A calibrated risk hedging scheme such as using derivatives could be cost-effective and to the point. Without this risk being directly addressed, volatility in this segment could occur again.

atmx (atmx)

When going through the details of CCS ("Carbon Capture & Sequestration"), we think there are several factors at play that could make it highly profitable, besides the obvious policy benefits. One is the basic economics. Once the site is built, not only the sunk cost is sunk, but also the majority of the cost is sunk. So sales and revenue could become marginally profitable very quickly. Another one is its proximity to Northern Californian emitters, which makes its saline storage site, which has enormous potential geographically, a hard-to-pass opportunity to turn negative costs into positive revenue.

Aetemis: Carbon Capture and Sequestration in Northern California (Company Five Year Plan presentation on Feb 2024)

After reviewing all of this, we take a look at its debt situation. Its debt-to-equity ratio currently is at -144%. It has been making consistent payments since the start of debt accumulation. Most recently, its short-term debt was greatly reduced by almost three quarters, down from the previous highs. The majority of its debt is long-term now. We think these are all encouraging signs that management is tackling the debt load with consistent efforts.

Aetemis: Debt Reduction (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Its scheduled debt payment has a big bump up this and next year. No doubt, it will continue to go through capitalization through equity and debt issuance.

amtx (amtx)

Overall, we think the biggest problem Aetemis faces is still its top-line growth, which will take care of its debt problem given its payment track record. It needs to smooth out the volatility and grow at a more predictable pace. The volatility from its California Ethanol segment mostly comes from the risk of the commodity market, which doesn't seem to offer any specific ways to hedge per se. We would much rather management could offer more visibility into the current established revenue stream immediately that could change its growth trajectory without going into large Capex spending. But management's vision is to focus on expanding into other, more reliable and predictable revenue sources instead. Management's five-year plan offers a very detailed vision with highly bullish potential. With the global biodiesel market set to grow at 10% CAGR through the next ten years, the Indian segment has a convincing case for expansion, which if succeeded, could offer cushion to the volatility from the ethanol segment. But there is a problem that foreign revenue has risks to be repatriated. So investors could probably still have to wait until 2025 to see some fundamental changes, should the other initiatives succeed. In the meantime, Aetemis will continue to come to the capital market for financing and borrowing for the rest of the incremental financing needs outside of USDA and Third Eye's funding. We are cautiously optimistic.

Global Biodiesel Market Growth (Market.us)

Financial Overview & Valuation

Aetemis: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

If the 2024 plan could be executed as outlined, it could have positive cash flow starting this year. Without other projects coming online and only the Ethonal and Indian segments growing, it could already be valued at the current price. In our bearish case for its fair value, we assumed it would partially hit the 2024 target, leaving some wiggle room for the recovery of biodiesel prices in Europe, but instead expected positive cash flow for 2025, and assumed double-digit annual growth from '26 -'33. It was priced at $2.95. This is being very conservative with regard to the pace and sales potential, given the past volatility. With this as the bottom, once it is cleared off for 2024 targets, we will revise for the upside based on the progress.

The market is heavily discounting the five-year vision the management was outlining, and for good reasons, given its volatile past record. The least investors can perhaps have more growth visibility with is its Indian segment, which could become the near-term foundation it needs to build on for more future executions. And the additional underlying assets that have somewhat different characteristics from the ethanol business. The volatility could be kept at bay. We think the bottom has been priced in, and if it succeeds in more than just the Indian segment's growth, the current price can be considered inexpensive.

Conclusion

Aetemis has been around for almost twenty years, but its revenue is still more volatile than desired. Investors are skeptical about the new plan it outlined by, pricing in a more bearish view than management's. We think management's strategy is not directly addressing the root cause of its current volatility, but to expand new areas of growth in order to compensate or even perhaps eclipse the majority of its current revenue. It comes with risks and uncertainty, but the potential isn't entirely built on vision only, but also with a bridge to get there. Since the bearish views have mostly been priced in, its stock price has more upside risks than otherwise. We recommend a buy.