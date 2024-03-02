Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Chocolate Prices Have Risen To Historically High Levels

Mar. 02, 2024 9:29 AM ETCocoa Futures (CC1:COM)CORN, SOYB, UNG, WEAT
Weather Wealth profile picture
Weather Wealth
2.05K Followers

Summary

  • Cocoa prices are expected to increase significantly in 2024 due to weather and disease issues in Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Nigeria.
  • Ghana's cocoa sector is facing challenges such as aged trees, diseases, low prices, and climate difficulties, leading to a 35% drop in cocoa purchases.
  • The decline in output in Ghana and Ivory Coast has pushed cocoa prices to historic highs, causing financial troubles for major players and concerns about the sustainability of cocoa production.

Sweet Chocholate balls

ergint prtma/iStock via Getty Images

Chocolate makes people happy. It is sweet, smooth, and melts in your mouth. The rich taste comes from cocoa beans that grow on trees (mostly in West Africa. However, you'll being paying a lot more for your favorite candies in 2024, due to

This article was written by

Weather Wealth profile picture
Weather Wealth
2.05K Followers
Jim Roemer is the founder of Best Weather Inc. and the WeatherWealth newsletter, providing unique weather forecasts and trading analysis for commodities. He co-founded Climate Predict and was one of the first meteorologists to become a registered CTA. With over 30 years experience working with hedge funds, farmers and traders, Jim is an industry leader in commodity risk management. His ability to predict weather trends and interpret their market impacts has made him a valued advisor globally. WeatherWealth https://www.bestweatherinc.com/membership-sign-up/ (FREE TRIAL HERE)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CC1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CC1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CC1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.