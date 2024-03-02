Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.9K Followers

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tania Almond - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Josef Matosevic - President & Chief Executive Officer

Sean Bagan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Moore - CJS Securities

David Tarantino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Mircea Dobre - Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Helios Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tania Almond, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

Tania Almond

Thank you, operator. And good day, everyone. Welcome to the Helios Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. We issued a press announcing our results yesterday afternoon. If you do not have that release, it is available on our website at hlio.com. You will also find slides there that will accompany our conversation today.

On the line with me are Josef Matosevic, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bagan, our Chief Financial Officer. They will review our fourth quarter results along with our outlook for 2024. We will then open the call to your questions.

If you turn to Slide 2, you will find our Safe Harbor statement. As you may be aware, we will make some forward-looking statements during this presentation and the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented today.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors will be provided

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HLIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLIO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.