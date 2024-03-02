Hadi Pramono/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings season is in full swing, and so far it has been a relatively dramatic one: many tech stocks have seen large double-digit percentage swings after reporting results. AI stocks continue to be the dominant theme here, and many software companies that either directly produce AI products or have embedded AI features into their product portfolios have seen massive recent upsides, including C3.ai (AI) and Okta (OKTA). Other companies, meanwhile, particularly in the EV space, continue to be rife with challenges.

Earnings is also coming up for Sea (NYSE:SE), the Singaporean tech giant that is aiming to become the Amazon of Southeast Asia. Now, year to date alone, Sea is already up nearly 20%, extending a yearlong rally that has nearly doubled the stock. The question for investors now is: can the Sea rally be sustained through earnings?

At current share prices, a balanced bull/bear thesis takes hold

I last wrote a bullish note on Sea in November, when the stock was still trading in the mid-high $30s. Since then, I've enjoyed a 30%+ gain in my position, and I'm keen to de-risk my holdings ahead of earnings. In light of the sharp recent upside in Sea stock, as well as potential risks that are emerging from the woodworks, I'm downgrading my rating on the stock to neutral and am adopting a watch-and-wait stance ahead of earnings.

At current share prices, I see more of a balanced bull and bear case for Sea. As a reminder to the positives I see in this name:

Sea operates in the attractive "tiger economies" with secular multi-year growth tailwinds.

Sea operates a conglomeration of attractive, profitable businesses.

Incredibly well capitalized. Sea has more than $8 billion of cash and investments on its balance sheet (for sizing, that is approximately a year's worth of opex for the company) to continue investing in growth and potentially acquire new platforms.

At the same time, however, I'm worried about a number of items:

E-commerce faces both stiff competition and macro risks.

Gaming division relies heavily on big hits.

With such rapid gains over the past few months, it's not a bad time to lock in gains and retreat to the sidelines.

Headwinds in e-commerce

Let's start first with a discussion of Sea's e-commerce segment, Shoppee. E-commerce has always been Sea's largest division by revenue, but it hasn't been until recently that e-commerce started pulling its weight in profitability and slimming down its losses - which came at an opportune time as bookings started to slow down in the gaming division, Garena.

And given Sea's reliance on this division to drive its growth, we should be very cautious of the risks surrounding e-commerce.

The first and probably most important risk to be aware of: Indonesia, which is both the largest population center in Southeast Asia as well as Shoppee's largest market by far, has become a battleground for e-commerce competitors.

Tokopedia, Sea's homegrown Indonesian competitor, had long been a serious competitor when it merged with GoJek (Indonesia's homegrown version of Uber). But this year, after surpassing local regulatory qualms, Tokopedia also received an injection of capital from China's TikTok, which now controls 75.01% of Tokopedia. The deal closed earlier this year, and was TikTok's answer to Indonesia's government ban on e-commerce within social media platforms. That ruling was expected to be a boon for Sea, but quickly turned into a loss as TikTok joined forces with Sea's largest local rival.

It's worth noting that GoTo, which is already a public company, is already profitable - whereas Sea's e-commerce division is not; and even after adding profits from the gaming and financial services divisions, Sea is still barely able to break past breakeven on adjusted EBITDA.

Alibaba (BABA), the primary Chinese retail giant, has also been stepping up its efforts in Indonesia, pumping more capital into its Indonesian subsidiary Lazada. In 2023, the company invested nearly $2 billion into the platform.

Lastly, outside of Indonesia, note that both Shoppee and Lazada have increased prices in Malaysia by 2%, corresponding with an increase in government SST taxes. This may have the effect of chilling sales in an already-weak macro environment.

Headwinds in gaming

The potential problem that Sea faces in its gaming division, Garena, is very similar to the problem that social media companies face: games are fad-oriented and don't have a very long shelf life. Two titles dominate Garena in particular: its self-developed MMORPG game Free Fire, and its licensed title Call of Duty Mobile.

Sea gaming results (Sea Q3 earnings deck)

As seen in the chart above, Sea has experienced headwinds in both user growth and paid user rates. Q3 bookings in the gaming space fell -33% y/y, the company lost ~400k active users quarter-over-quarter, and paid user rates fell to a multi-year low of 7.5% of total users.

It's worth comparing this to peak pandemic era: as shown in the chart below from Sea's 2021 earnings materials, active users had at one point surpassed 700k, while paid users sat above 90k. At its peak in mid-2021, paid user ratios were closer to 13% of all active users.

Sea gaming results 2021 (Sea Q4'21 earnings deck)

Today's 7.5% paid user ratio on ~544k users implies only ~41k paid users, about half of what it was in the pandemic era. This goes to show not only that time and money spent on games has severely dropped as life has "returned to normal," but Sea also suffers from a years-long drought without a major hit.

And though not a perfect measure of popularity, note that search interest on Google (as reported by Google Trends data) shows that recent search activity for Call of Duty Mobile is at 65% of their peak value, indexed to its highest point in August 2023 of last year:

Call of Duty Mobile search trends (Google)

Key takeaways

In my view, Sea doesn't have a perfect setup heading into Q4 earnings or the remainder of this year. With a rise in competition in e-commerce and fading game popularity, there are many reasons to lock in gains now and invest elsewhere.