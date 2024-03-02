Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Kristoff - VP of IR

Rohit Kapoor - Vice Chairman and CEO

Maurizio Nicolelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

David Grossman - Stifel

Dave Koning - Baird

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. Earning Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to now hand over the conference to your first speaker today, John Kristoff, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Kristoff

Thanks, Rivika. Hello, and thank you for joining EXL's Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the fourth quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We also posted an earnings release slide deck and investor factsheet in the Investor Relations section of our website.

As a reminder, some of the matters we'll discuss this morning are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to general economic conditions, those factors set forth in today's press release, discussed in the company's periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC from time

