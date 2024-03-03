Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike's Platform Leader Has Been Vindicated

Leading cloud native cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is slated to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release on March 5. The leading endpoint security leader has stunned the market with a 1Y total return of more than 160%. It has also blasted through my caution in my previous update, as I urged investors to be more circumspect, given its high valuation. While I wasn't bearish, I didn't anticipate bullish momentum to remain highly robust, as CRWD outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) with ease.

Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) recent earnings release underscored the criticality of a platform approach as the leaders compete to upsell and gain share. As Palo Alto Networks faces growth normalization in its core segments, it attempts to gain share by sacrificing near-term revenue growth. Therefore, I assessed that CrowdStrike has demonstrated its right focus on its platform, predicated on its strength in endpoint security.

CrowdStrike management underscored the strength of its approach as compared to its peers in a recent December 2023 conference. The company believes that the cybersecurity has "overused platform" to highlight their respective competitive advantages. Management emphasized CrowdStrike's reliance on a single agent and console, simplifying its approach and promoting more robust integration. As a result, it has improved its ability to unify its solution while providing the flexibility of "open-ended" integration. As a result, CrowdStrike has experienced strong adoption of its land-and-expand motion, coupled with strong net retention rates of 120%.

CrowdStrike telegraphed impressive multi-module adoption in its customer base. Accordingly, "customers with five, six, or above seven modules show adoption rates of 63%, 42%, and 26%, respectively." As a result, it has leveraged its existing platform approach to help "reduce TCO" for its customers. With the industry dynamics increasingly moving toward consolidation and ROI management, CrowdStrike seems to be very well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. As a result, it seems likely that CrowdStrike should be expected to continue gaining share against its peers as it looks to attain the projections implied in its long-term model.

CrowdStrike management still expects to achieve $10B in ARR "over the next five to seven years." Based on updated analysts' estimates, CrowdStrike is on track to register nearly $5B in revenue by FY26 (year ending January 2026). The company posted an ARR of $3.15B at its previous earnings release in November 2023. Therefore, I assessed the market seems confident that CrowdStrike is on track to hit its FY26 estimates. Furthermore, its single-agent architecture has helped the company to upsell rapidly, as seen in its module adoption rates. As a result, the company is expected to continue gaining operating leverage, underpinned by a best-in-class "A" profitability grade.

CRWD Is Rated Very Highly

CRWD Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

There's little doubt that robust buying sentiments have driven CRWD's outperformance. As seen above, CRWD scores best-in-class grades in four out of five metrics. Given its solid execution, I'm not surprised that CRWD is assigned a "D-" valuation grade, as investors rode on its momentum to push its valuation to even more pricey levels.

CRWD is valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of almost 80x. Its forward adjusted EPS multiple of 90x underscores the extremely high expectations baked into CRWD at the current levels. While I have little doubts that CrowdStrike should not disappoint investors at its upcoming release, it seems like the market is expecting a significant guidance raise.

Notwithstanding CrowdStrike's robust growth, CrowdStrike's revenue growth is expected to slow to 29.4% in FY25. Its adjusted EBITDA growth is also expected to normalize through FY26, which could temper buying sentiments. Therefore, I assessed it's critical for investors to consider whether it makes sense to pay for 90x adjusted P/E even though it's a top-notch cybersecurity leader. Based on CRWD's FY26 adjusted EPS multiple of 65x, I gleaned that the market has already reflected two solid years of growth in its current valuation. Therefore, while I have yet to assess the need to turn bearish, buying at the current levels seems unwise, providing exit liquidity to earlier investors sitting on significant gains.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CRWD price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

CRWD's price action indicates that its upward momentum has been consolidating since its recent highs at the $340 level. The momentary downside attributed to Palo Alto Networks' weak guidance didn't cause investors to flee, as buyers returned. Therefore, it seems likely that the $270 level could be defended. As a result, I encourage investors to pay closer attention to the $270 and the $240 levels (January 2024 lows) as less aggressive entry levels to buy into CRWD's bullish thesis.

For now, investors must continue to anticipate volatility heading into CrowdStrike's upcoming earnings scorecard. The market seems to have priced in robust guidance, as reflected in its valuation, with CRWD's risk/reward profile increasingly unattractive.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

