CrowdStrike: Reached 90x P/E As The Market Ignores Valuation Risks

JR Research
Summary

  • CrowdStrike stock has outperformed the market with a 1Y total return of over 160%.
  • The company's robust platform approach based on its single-agent architecture has led to impressive multi-module adoption momentum.
  • CrowdStrike's leadership in endpoint security has lifted its ability to continue gaining share.
  • With a forward adjusted P/E of 90x, the market isn't foolish, as investors quickly priced in the optimism.
  • While CRWD is a high-quality cybersecurity play, overvaluation risks could return to haunt investors if they ignore my caution to buy more now.
Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike's Platform Leader Has Been Vindicated

Leading cloud native cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is slated to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release on March 5. The leading endpoint security leader has stunned the market with a 1Y total

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Got out Friday, to frothy.
Thank you for the article as it does validate my move. The risk reward ratio favors sell. That is what I did on Friday.
Yes, I agree fully with you. Price and valuation always matter to prudent, disciplined investors. Is it rational that CRWD is trading not only at a forward p/e of 85 but a forward Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 438? Really, 438. Consensus analyst 12-month price target for CRWD is $311, according to YahooFinance, which means they don't envision any upside potential from its current price of $313.

There is no doubt that CRWD and PANW are stellar cybersecurity names, just as AVGO, NVDA, MRVL and AMD are great semiconductor names full of their AI selves. We could have a weak of reckoning...or wrecking...as CRWD reports on Tuesday and both NVDA and MRVL report after the close on Thursday.

Given my hedge fund training as a value investor, I cannot buy any of these stocks at their current prices. On Friday, I couldn't believe that my absolute favorite name AVGO was trading at $1400 so I sold it. All of it. I am in mourning, and will look for a good opportunity to buy AVGO back as soon as it is rational to do so. In my last trading iteration, which was less than a month ago, I sold AVGO at $1294 and was able to buy it back at $1210. AVGO offers plenty of opportunities for serial trading moves.
