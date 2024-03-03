courtneyk

Investment Thesis

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is the largest talent marketplace connecting businesses to freelancers. During COVID-19, the company’s growth was propelled by the rapid shift to digitization, amassing a massive customer base.

As the macroeconomy quickly took a turn for the worse, higher interest rates and inflation forced businesses to cut back on spending, impacting the demand for workforce. As a result, UPWK’s GSV growth declined to low single digits. Today, where unprofitable growth stocks are punished heavily, management shifted to profitability in 2023, a vast improvement since I last covered the stock.

However, considering its future potential margins on the back-of-the-envelope valuation, UPWK seemed to be priced at a premium. I'll stay on the sideline and wait for a better opportunity.

Financials Discussions

UPWK Quarterly Results

In FY24, active client growth has been declining steadily since post-normalization (1Q22). This is not surprising due to the nature of the business, as demand for talent is decreasing as businesses today focus on cost-cutting.

Last year, we saw layoffs from global tech firms, making job search incredibly hard. While there may be an argument that hiring freelancers would be a more cost-effective way for businesses to adjust their workforce to fluctuating demand, there is no denying that this tough job market has impacted the demand for freelance services.

UPWK FY23 10-K

GSV, the value of the total amount of transactions on the platform, only grew at a mere 0.91%, a far cry from 16% growth in FY22. It has become very apparent that UPWK has struggled to recover growth.

FY23’s marketplace revenues, however, have grown 13% YoY to $586 million, a growth rate much higher than its GSV. Recent hikes in take-rates primarily drive this as it increases from 13.8% in FY22 to 15.4% in FY23 — a 1.6% increase. This is expected to continue throughout FY24 as management focuses on profitability.

UPWK FY23 10-K

Total Operating Expenses have also declined from FY22, making it one of the drivers of improvement in EBIT seen in the last 2 quarters, and overall in FY23. As of FY23, EBIT margin lies at -1.63% compared to -15.0% in FY22 – a 14% improvement annually.

These actions further show that management was well aware that their previous efforts in sales and marketing spending have been futile in re-igniting its growth rates, given the bad state of the economy, and therefore, being self-sustainable at this moment is more important. As the economy improves, and demand for workforce recovers, they can then choose to focus their efforts on marketing efforts.

These actions employed by UPWK are seen similarly in marketplace businesses like Sea Limited (SE), characterized by assertive hikes in take rates and rigorous cost-cutting initiatives. Moving forward, the growth we see in UPWK’s marketplace businesses and operating profits right now will slowly subside (diminishing growth rates) as management can no longer rely on take-rates to grow revenue, and they will have to prove that they can continue to grow GSV while at the same time, improve margins.

Valuation

Author’s Valuation

Here are some quick assumptions I’m making in my valuation:

Marketplace GSV to grow at 0.05% CAGR and take rate to increase to 18.5% by the end of FY26. This generates a marketplace revenue of $705 million.

Enterprise Revenue to reach $106 million by FY26.

Revenue to total $811 million. With an EBIT margin of 8%, the forward PE ratio would be at 24.8x.

Certainly, these assumptions may not materialize, as the company may exceed or fall short of expectations – which I hope is not the latter.

But, based on a quick, rough valuation calculation, it appears that UPWK is currently priced at a premium compared to other marketplace businesses even on a forward basis. If management aggressively hikes take-rates, and customer acquisitions grow faster, then UPWK may achieve a higher-than-expected EBIT, making its current valuation justifiable.

Risks

Some of the risks would include:

Economic uncertainty, depending on the rate of inflation and how fast interest rates fall can impact businesses' willingness to invest in freelance services and reduce demand for UPWK’s services

Failure to maintain growth while simultaneously achieving profitability

Intensifying competition from Fiverr, particularly if in terms of lower fees, better services, or attracting top talent away from UPWK

Conclusion

Through various cost-cutting initiatives and aggressive take rates, UPWK has decided to shift to profitability in light of the macroeconomy. Management has so far proven that its business can achieve self-sustainability.

It’s important to emphasize again, my valuation is based on very quick and simple assumptions. The key to note here is (1) How fast will UPWK hike take rates, and (2) can management recover growth in marketplace GSV and active clients? If the two key metrics performed better than anticipated, along with its cost-cutting initiatives, then UPWK may warrant a more reasonable valuation.

At the moment, though, I will remain on the fence and monitor its progress.

What are your thoughts? Let me know!