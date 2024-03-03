Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LABU: A Really Bad Drift

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Leveraged ETFs have a non-linear, unpredictable behavior.
  • Here is a drift dashboard with 22 leveraged ETFs. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares ETF is the worst.
  • LABU is an instrument for seasoned traders with planned entry and exit signals. Without a tested strategy and daily monitoring, it is an accident waiting to happen.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Winter Driving - Heavy snowfall on a country road. Driving on it becomes dangerous …

trendobjects/iStock via Getty Images

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:LABU) is a leveraged ETF in biotechnology with a factor of 3. It was launched on May 28, 2015. As described by Direxion, it is designed to magnify the

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.33K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

f
ferraridriver
Today, 2:54 AM
Comments (638)
You have isolated a time period in which biotech stocks performed historically poorly and therefore designated LABU as a “sell” because of negative drift. This is an example of recency bias resulting in the wrong conclusion about whether to buy this entity.
LABU soared from 454 in Feb 2016 to 2200 in Feb 2018. This was far more than a 3x gain on the underlying index in that time, because drift worked in the investor’s favour.
And analysis of this time period also dispenses with the notion that this vehicle should not be held long term. A two year hold resulted in a 300% gain.
It happened again March 2020 to Jan 2021. Positive drift caused LABU to vastly outperform the underlying biotech index during this period. Investors who held reaped an incredible 10X gain in one year.
In both instances, LABU had experienced negative drift and losing returns in the period shortly before the enormous gains. One can easily imagine a similar article being published with a “Sell” rating at those times, before LABU took flight.
The take home message is this: in investing, you have to skate where the puck is going, not where it has been. And investors in LABU today think they see where the puck is going.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LABU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LABU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LABU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.