PFN: Take Profits But Do Not Completely Abandon This Excellent Fixed-Income CEF

DNY59

The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is a closed-end fund that specializes in helping income-focused investors achieve their goals. The fund does fairly well at this, as its 11.66% current yield is well above that of most other closed-end funds, regardless of whether they are equity or fixed-income funds. Indeed, this yield is comparable to the yields boasted by the best leveraged loan closed-end funds, which is rather unusual. After all, as of today, long-term interest rates are considerably lower than short-term interest rates. We can see this by looking at the yield curve for U.S. Treasuries:

USTreasuryYieldCurve.com

It is important to point out that the above chart specifically shows the current yield of U.S. Treasury securities. It is exceptionally rare for any closed-end fund to invest much money in U.S. Treasuries because the yield of these securities is well below that of either investment-grade or speculative-grade corporates. However, corporate bonds tend to trade based on a certain spread above that of U.S. Treasury securities, so the yield curve shown above still holds true. For example, right now, the interest rate on one-year certificates of deposit sold by several online banks is actually higher than the interest rate on five-year certificates of deposit. This is the big reason why leveraged loan funds, which are investing in securities whose interest rate depends on short-term benchmarks, are offering much higher yields than most other closed-end funds. The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a comparable yield to such funds despite not being a leveraged loan fund. This is characteristic of many of PIMCO's funds, as this fund house does tend to offer closed-end funds that have substantially higher yields than similar funds from other sponsors. Unfortunately, that also means that these funds tend to be popular in the market and therefore somewhat more expensive than the offerings from other sponsors.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the middle of December 2023. At that time, the market for bonds and other fixed-income securities was incredibly strong. Market participants were wildly optimistic about interest rate cuts over the course of 2024 and were buying up long-term bonds in an attempt to front-run the Federal Reserve. However, as I pointed out in that previous article, the expectations of the market were far too high, and it was unlikely that interest rates would be reduced to anywhere near the degree that the market expected. The market began to realize the same thing in January of this year and has been selling off bonds and allowing yields to rise year-to-date. As such, we might expect this fund's performance since the previous article was published to be somewhat middling. However, this is an inaccurate assumption, as shares of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II have risen 3.79% since the date that my previous article was published. This is substantially better than the 1.16% decline of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG):

Seeking Alpha

While this is an impressive performance, it is also a concerning one. The bond market as a whole is down, so it seems highly unlikely that this fund was able to generate sufficient total returns to justify today's higher price level. After all, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-end fund and not an exchange-traded fund. As such, its shares do not always trade in line with the value of the assets in the underlying portfolio. The fact that the fund's shares have outperformed the broader bond market could be a sign that its shares have become somewhat overpriced.

As I have pointed out in various previous articles, a simple look at the price performance of funds like this does not tell the whole story. This is because closed-end funds pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic goal is to maintain a relatively stable asset base while giving the shareholders all of the earnings. This is the reason why the distribution yields of these entities tend to be very high. It also means that the fund's investors realize a much higher total return than the price changes alone would suggest. As such, we should consider the distributions paid out by the fund in any analysis of how well the fund performed over a given period of time. When we do this, we see that investors in the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II have gained 5.81% over the past two-and-a-half months. Once again, this is substantially better than the total return of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index:

Seeking Alpha

My comments above still hold true. This is a very respectable performance for the fund, but it is difficult to see how it will hold onto its gains when the price of its assets is declining. As we will see in this article, there are some reasons to worry that the price of bonds will continue to decline over the next several months. This will represent a major headwind for this fund going forward and most likely apply downward pressure on the shares. As such, it may be advisable to take some profits off of the table today in order to avoid losing them in the near future.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. The fund also seeks to maintain the overall value of its capital. This makes a lot of sense for a bond fund, as most of them have similar objectives. After all, bonds, by their very nature, are quite good at both the provision of income and the preservation of capital, at least in a nominal sense. Bonds are, after all, purchased at face value and redeemed at face value when they mature. The coupon payments in the interim serve as income. Thus, anyone who purchases a bond at or below face value is guaranteed not to lose any money in a nominal sense as long as they hold the bond to maturity, and it does not default. Of course, we are only talking about a nominal sense here, as inflation could very easily be higher than the yield on long-term bonds. I discussed this in a previous article. However, that does not mean that a leveraged bond fund like the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II will not be able to beat inflation over the long term, as the boost to yields provided by the fund's leverage as well as the potential to earn capital gains by trading bonds prior to maturity can be sufficient to allow for the growth of purchasing power over time.

The fund's website provides an excellent overview of the fund's strategy. Here it is:

Employing a multi-sector approach, the fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments. The fund has the flexibility to allocate assets in varying proportions among floating- and fixed-rate debt instruments, as well as among investment grade and non-investment-grade securities. It may focus more heavily or exclusively on an asset class at any time, based on assessments of relative values, market conditions and other factors. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below by each ratings agency rating the security, or that are unrated by judged by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. The fund's duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (zero to eight years), although it may be longer at any time. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager's approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research.

This description basically implies that this fund can invest in any debt instrument that it wants, although it will not usually go too deep into junk bond territory. This works pretty well with the fund's stated objective of capital preservation. Curiously, the fund does not actually state on its webpage or in the fact sheet what the credit ratings across its portfolio are. This is confusing as just about every other fund house provides this information to its investors.

With that said, the fund does provide the following asset allocation chart on the website:

PIMCO

This does not provide us with the information that we would really like to have in order to determine the actual default risk across the portfolio, but it does give us at least a little bit of an idea of how the fund's assets are rated. In particular, we can see that 36.09% of the fund's assets are invested in "high-yield credit," which is almost certainly speculative-grade bonds or bank loans. We can also see that 8.32% of the fund's assets are invested in emerging markets. Emerging market securities are usually speculative-grade fixed-rate bonds, but they do not have to be. The 10.42% allocation to U.S. government-related securities, the 0.99% allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities, and the 7.58% allocation to investment-grade credit is almost certainly all investment-grade fixed-rate bonds. The remainder of the fund's assets might be invested in investment-grade debt or speculative-grade debt, as the fund's management does not explicitly state what these securities are rated. There is obviously a very high level of uncertainty here with respect to the default risk of the securities that are actually held by this portfolio. That could certainly be concerning to any risk-averse investor, and I will admit that it is rather confusing why the fund's management would not outright provide an overview of the fund's allocation by credit ratings in order to ease these concerns.

The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II does, fortunately, have 441 holdings right now. This should reduce the risk of default-related losses because it ensures that each holding should only account for a very small percentage of the portfolio. Unfortunately, the fund itself does not state the actual size of its largest holdings, but a look at the chart above leads to the conclusion that it is almost certainly the United States Treasury. After all, we can see a 10.42% weighting to "U.S. Government Related" securities in the chart above. The footnote to that holding reads:

May include nominal and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate securities, and interest rate swaps.

With the exception of Treasury futures, options, and interest rate swaps, these are all things that are explicitly backed by the United States Treasury. Thus, regardless of what entity might be the official issuer of the security, it is ultimately backed by the Federal government. We therefore probably do not need to worry about the default risk here because if the U.S. Federal government were to default, it would cause much more serious problems than a handful of investors in a fund losing some money. The remainder of the assets in this fund are almost certainly more diversified given the sheer number of holdings, but once again we are not certain of this because the fund does not provide a largest positions list or anything like that. Overall, though, diversification is perhaps the best protection against defaults because if an issuer whose securities only account for a very small portion of the fund's holds goes into default, any losses will quickly be erased by the coupon payments from the other bonds in the fund's portfolio.

As the description of the fund's strategy from the website (quoted above) states, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II invests in both fixed-rate and floating-rate securities. However, as with the credit rating allocation and the largest positions, this fund does not state what percentage of its portfolio is invested in either type of security. This is rather concerning as well because it greatly reduces our ability to determine the fund's exposure to interest-rate risk. After all, floating-rate securities do not experience the price fluctuations that fixed-rate bonds do when interest rates either rise or fall. Thus, the greater the percentage of floating-rate securities versus fixed-rate securities that the fund is holding, the lesser the degree of fluctuation the fund will experience when interest rates change. As the fund sponsor does not provide this information, we cannot analyze this risk. That is very concerning because there are some reasons to expect that interest-rate risk is higher than commonly believed right now.

Analyzing Interest Rate Risk

As I mentioned in the introduction, bond prices started to rise in late October 2023 due to expectations that the Federal Reserve would rapidly cut interest rates in 2024. This perception came about because of the October inflation report, which showed a rather promising trend as the headline consumer price index came in at +3.2% year-over-year, which was a substantial improvement over the previous two months:

Trading Economics

This led investors to believe that the war on inflation was won and that the Federal Reserve could switch to a more accommodative monetary policy.

However, there are a few problems with this narrative. First, as we can see above, the headline rate got worse in December, and even the improved January figure is still worse than the 3% year-over-year increase that we saw in June 2023. As many readers can likely recall, the June inflation report was the most recent one available when the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate again in July. If that 3% year-over-year figure still resulted in a rate increase, then why would a 3.2% figure in October (or a 3.1% print in November and January) be good enough for a sharp reduction in interest rates?

There are some problems with looking at annual consumer price index moves, though. In particular, as the starting figure gets larger, then the same nominal increase results in a smaller percentage during the following year. This is one reason why a small company can easily deliver 10% income growth consistently, but a large company cannot.

The headline consumer price index itself also has some problems, as it is highly affected by food and energy prices. Energy prices in particular tend to be volatile, and they were generally lower in 2023 than in the comparable period of 2022 because the initial spike driven by the outbreak of war in Ukraine had largely dissipated. Food prices can also be very volatile because things such as an outbreak of a disease among animal herds can reduce supply and cause prices to spike.

Thus, we should exclude energy prices from inflation, as well as food. We should also take a look at the month-over-month changes to get a better picture of inflationary trends. Here is the change in the core consumer price index (the consumer price index minus food and energy prices) on a month-over-month basis over the past year:

Trading Economics

That certainly does not show a slowdown in inflation. In fact, the trend seems to be that inflation has been rising since June 2023. This has prompted some market commentators and economists to outright state that the smart move for the Federal Reserve right now would be more interest rate hikes, not cuts.

Yesterday's inflation report certainly did not help the "impending rate cuts" narrative. In particular, the supercore consumer price index ex-shelter index ticked up by 0.6% month-over-month to 3.45% year-over-year:

Zero Hedge

That was the largest month-over-month increase since December 2021. That measure, along with its corresponding personal consumption expenditure equivalent, is one of the most watched measures of inflation by the Federal Reserve. The large increase here makes it very difficult to see a pathway to even the three or four interest rate cuts that the market is currently predicting.

The increase in bond prices that we have seen since October has been largely predicated on the narrative that inflation is beaten and that the central bank can begin to reduce interest rates. This does not appear to be the case, and it could suggest that bonds are currently overvalued and are likely to decline as the market realizes that it is still too optimistic on its prediction about the near-term direction of interest rates. As bond prices decline, that puts headwinds on the shares of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II as it is very difficult to see how its shares can maintain their current valuation or hold onto their gains over the past two months when the price of the assets held by the fund is falling. As such, investors may want to begin paring back their positions in order to preserve the profits that have already been earned.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets primarily in a variety of debt securities that deliver the majority of their investment profits in the form of direct payments to the fund. These coupon payments naturally provide the fund with a source of income, which it combines with any capital gains that it manages to achieve by exploiting the pricing changes that accompany interest rate movements. The fund also borrows money to allow it to control more securities than it could with solely its equity capital, although this fund is not as aggressive with leverage as many other fixed-income funds. The fund pools all of the money that it employs through these operations together and then distributes it to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. Overall, we can expect that this would give the fund's shares a pretty attractive yield.

This is certainly the case, as the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II pays a monthly distribution of $0.0718 per share ($0.8616 per share annually), which gives the fund's shares an 11.66% yield at the current price. This is one of the most attractive yields currently available from any closed-end fund, and it is certainly more attractive than what can be obtained from most fixed-income funds that only have high single-digit yields today. The fund has also been reasonably consistent with respect to its distribution over the past ten years as it has only changed the payout once. It was somewhat less reliable prior to the 2009 recession, however:

CEF Connect

We can see that the fund cut its distribution in late 2021, but otherwise, it has been a fairly reliable income vehicle for anyone who wants a stable level of income. Unfortunately, a stable level of income has not been the best thing during the most recent bout of inflation, but there are very few closed-end funds that reliably increase their distributions over time so the best that we can usually do is to get a stable distribution and partially reinvest the distributions that we receive. An 11.66% current yield should be sufficient to allow most investors to reinvest at least some of the received distributions.

It is, however, difficult to believe that this fund was able to keep such a stable distribution over time when its peers were unable to accomplish the same task. As such, we should have a look at the fund's financial statements in order to determine just how well it is covering its distributions. After all, we do not want the fund to be destroying its net asset value because that would preclude long-term sustainability.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is one of the newest financial reports that we currently have available to us from any closed-end fund. It is certainly newer than the one that we had on hand the last time that we discussed the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. This is something that is very nice to see, as it should give us a good idea of how well the fund handled the final six months of 2023. This is a good period of time for us to analyze, as the summer was characterized by falling bond prices and rising yields, with the reverse occurring beginning in late autumn. Thus, the fund navigated both a challenging and a relatively easy market environment over the period. This report could therefore provide a great deal of insight into how adept management is at navigating all different conditions.

Over the six-month period, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II received $37.913 million in interest along with $514,000 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund reported a total investment income of $38.579 million over the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $29.827 million available to shareholders. This was, unfortunately, nowhere near enough to cover the $36.449 million that the fund actually paid out over the period. At first glance, this will almost certainly be concerning, as we would ordinarily prefer a fixed-income fund to be able to fully cover its distributions out of net investment income. This fund obviously failed in that task.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover the distribution. For example, it might be able to earn some trading profits by buying and selling bonds prior to maturity. As bond prices tend to move with interest rates, this can sometimes result in realized gains. Realized gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they obviously represent money coming into a fund.

This fund had somewhat mixed results in earning money from these alternative sources during the period. The PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II reported net realized losses of $45.573 million, but it was able to fully offset this with $75.563 million in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net asset value increased by $26.025 million over the period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

Thus, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II did technically manage to cover all of its distributions during the most recent six-month period. This is a very good sign, but it did have to rely on net unrealized gains to accomplish this task. As everyone reading this article is no doubt aware, unrealized gains can be very quickly erased by any weakness in the market. As such, we should continue to keep an eye on the fund's net asset value given the current headwinds to bond prices.

Valuation

As of February 29, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a net asset value of $7.11 per share, but the shares currently trade for $7.39 each. This gives the shares a 3.94% premium on net asset value. This is a more attractive price than the 4.78% premium that the shares have traded at on average over the past month. However, it is still a premium and as such it does mean that anyone buying today is paying more than the fund's assets are actually worth. It could be a decent price to unload some shares and lock in recent profits, however.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a fixed-income fund with a substantially higher yield than many other similar funds in the market. It has the ability to invest in just about any debt security that trades publicly, but unfortunately, it does not provide all of the information that we would like to have to analyze the current risks of our investment. This could be important because there are signs that the disinflation narrative that continues to float around the financial media is not correct, and ultimately that could punish shares of this fund.

However, it is probably not the best move to completely unload a position in this fund. The fund will probably hold up better than most fixed-income closed-end funds even if interest rates start to rise. As such, the best move here is to sell a few shares and lock in profits rather than abandoning the fund completely.