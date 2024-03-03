Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Mabwell Sells Ex-China Rights To Rare Disease Therapy In $412M Deal

Mar. 03, 2024 1:35 AM ETIRON, TEVA, AZN, CRTHF, KZR, IVBIY, AZNCF, IVBXF, TEVJF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.15K Followers

Summary

  • Mabwell sold ex-China rights for 9MW3011 to Disc Medicine in a deal worth up to $412 million.
  • AstraZeneca has returned most of the global rights for Roxadustat to FibroGen, though it will retain the rights for China and South Korean, where the drug is approved.
  • Suzhou Innovent Biologics dosed the first patient in an Australian Phase I trial of IBI3002, a global first-in-class bispecific antibody for asthma.

Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Deals and Financings

Mabwell, a Shanghai-San Diego biotech, sold ex-China rights for 9MW3011 to Disc Medicine (IRON) of Watertown, MA in a deal worth up to $412 million. Mabwell will receive $10 million upfront (see story). 9MW3011

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.15K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRON--
Disc Medicine, Inc.
TEVA--
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
AZN--
AstraZeneca PLC
CRTHF--
CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited
KZR--
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.