Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Turnaround investing is hard. But I love buying stocks with a jaded investor base when a turnaround might finally be taking hold. On ValueInvestorsClub.com, there have been quite a few Regis Corporation (NASDAQ:RGS) pitches over the past decade:

ValueInvestorsClub

Adjusted for the reverse split, RGS traded around $350/share when the first pitch was written in 2010, and over $20/share at the most recent pitch in 2023. In other words, everyone who has been involved here for any length of time is underwater on their investment. However, I’m not sure the recent pitches got the opportunity wrong, but they certainly were early.

The Company

Regis Brands (Regis Website)

Regis is a franchisor of hair-cutting salons, primarily Supercuts and Smart Style (inside Walmart (WMT) stores), and owned Brands that include Roosters, Cost Cutters, Borics, and First Choice. The company has been rapidly transitioning to the franchise model from previously owning the salons themselves but ran into predicable issues when Covid struck in the middle of their transition. Many of the less-profitable locations have closed in the last couple years, and less than 100 Company-owned stores remain. Most of the remaining Company-owned locations will be closed by June (per Q2 call).

With the transition to a full franchise model almost complete, Regis is betting on the new business model being rewarded by a market that has otherwise doubted them every step of the way.

The Activists

Regis Activist (LinkedIn)

Two activist groups have recently appeared at Regis, Bruce Galloway‘s Galloway Capital Partners and Gary Wyetzner, Stephen Salvadore, Aurora Salvadore, Barbara Salvadore, and William Charters (13D filing). Each activist has a central concern: dilution. With the current market capitalization of $23m and about $190m in debt, an equity deal would be dilutive to common shareholders for relatively little cash. This would compound the risks of harming the company’s ~$646 million of federal NOLs, which must avoid a change in control to protect the tax benefits. To this end, the company recently adopted a tax benefits preservation plan. I think Management is very aware of these factors and will do right by shareholders. I am also glad there is outside pressure to ensure shareholder alignment.

For absolute clarity: I am not coordinating with either activist or acting as a group.

The Problem

Despite bringing in new CEO Matt Doctor to navigate their last refinancing and complete the transition, Regis has struggled to increase profitability as they close owned locations and become a pure-play franchisor. As the activists have highlighted, Regis is earning less than $300k of revenue per salon and has fought through delays rolling out their new CRM system, Zenoti. The company sold Zenoti to help with leverage, and around $2m in payments were received since the end of the last quarter, with another $10m of remaining payments to potentially be received as they expect to finish migrating salons to the system this summer:

We currently have approximately 1,600 salons on the Zenoti platform with another 900 expected to migrate by March 31 and the remainder by June 30 of this year.

Zenoti Software (Zenoti)

Because Regis has posted $13.5m of adjusted EBITDA through the first half of the fiscal year, it screens with about a 7:1 debt to EBITDA ratio. Investors had hoped to see more EBITDA growth than materialized. I think the equity will remain capped until the market gets some kind of “all-clear” from Regis that common shareholders won’t be diluted to oblivion. The recent tax benefits preservation plan seems to make it clear that Regis is seeking to protect an ownership change, which would be hampered by significant dilution. The good news is, a solid sales trend was highlighted on the Q2-24 conference call (October < November < December), and I expect more time could allow for significant value unlocking if store count can stabilize and EBITDA can grow. Management has been up to their eyeballs in change management, and soon should be able to focus more on operations. The company has closed over 800 locations in 18 months, and this trend has moderated but not yet stabilized. A potential highlight here is that an existing franchisee of the company has signed on to develop a minimum of 100 units in India over the next 5 years. So, there may be a return to unit growth on the horizon.

The Solution

Reading between the lines, I think Regis will normalize around 4,500 locations and generate $75m of annual franchising revenue against $40-45m of run-rate SG&A. $30-35m of EBITDA and 5:1 leverage should allow for more favorable refinancing terms versus the 7:1 ratio outstanding today. With the significant NOLs and an asset-light business model, interest payments should be the only headwind to significant free cash flow conversion.

As backup for these assumptions, consider recent company results:

Regis Historic Results (Public Filings & Author Calculations)

I expect a 4,500-store base to average about $270k/location in sales for 2024, which at 5.4% of annual royalty is $14.6k/store. An additional $2.1k/store in franchise fees gets us to $16.7k/location, or $75m per year.

In such a scenario, a convertible preferred makes a lot of sense, like notes recently done at J.Jill (JILL), Superior (SUP), and comScore (SCOR). $150m of paper with a 5-year term, convertible around 1.5-2x the current stock price with a PIK option would allow for further time to get the store count right-sized and grow off a better base. Again, this would work best if the equity wasn’t so badly beaten up over fears of dilution.

To this end - in November 2023, the company announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives and had retained Jefferies as its financial advisor. The company is being prudent in starting this process now, as their current debt matures more than a year and a half from now- August of 2025. Interestingly, Jefferies was hired in 2022 to help them with their last debt maturity. The company seems to have ample time and good advisors to get them to a solution.

Valuation

The latest ValueInvestorsClub pitch argued for $4.6-$18.2 per share, which gets better when you remember that was before the 20:1 reverse split. The last two pieces on Seeking Alpha have argued for $40-50, and $100 post-split, respectively, and essentially the same investment cases remain. If the company can survive and not dilute significantly, a stable store base with steady cash flows should attract a higher multiple than Regis currently enjoys.

The Risks

Regis is highly levered and experiencing significant declines in store count. There is no guarantee they can right the ship before slipping into bankruptcy.

There are competitive threats to the traditional salon model that I don’t know how to fully account for. The pandemic led to more people cutting hair at home and acquiring hair products online. To the extent these trends don’t reverse, salons may permanently under-earn relative to pre-Covid days.

Because there are multiple activists present, a risk exists that the Company spends time and money fighting for control instead of fixing the business. This could further impair their ability to survive.

Rolling out a new CRM to the remaining stores should help standardize the business and grow sales, but if this goes poorly there could be some headwinds. Hopefully, a standard operating model allows Regis to begin accelerating sales.

Conclusion

I think Regis is at an interesting inflection point, and I expect the conclusion of their efforts to address their debt maturities will give an all-clear signal to the markets to own the equity. Then, investors can get back to tracking Management’s efforts to stabilize the business and steer Regis to a profitable future. If not, investors are likely to lose some or all their investment. An investment in Regis carries plenty of risk, and much potential reward.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.