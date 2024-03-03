Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why 10.5%-Yielding Blackstone Secured Lending Has The Best BDC Dividend

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BDC sector is facing growing headwinds and is not a great place to invest right now.
  • However, it remains an attractive place for investors focused on generating lucrative passive income streams.
  • I explain why BXSL's dividend is the best in the BDC sector.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

As my regular readers probably know, I am not bullish on the BDC (BIZD) sector right now. I recently sounded caution on sector blue chips Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
30.01K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBDC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

R
RWilliam
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (9.59K)
Nice sell job Sam, thx! My only BDC in my new half year portfolio. I concur on your best pick. ARCC is my largest in portfolio 1. I’m adding.

Like you I trimmed most but ARCC and a few others and cut some TRIN was one. TRINs done pretty well but that sector has rate issues and inflation is sticky.
c
creese
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (1.7K)
Have been doing very well in BDCs recently and it is hard to give them up but if you read the transcripts of the quarterly earnings you can see that some of the issues Samuel is talked my about are starting to crop up. I anticipated that BDCs would start to get challenged so I stopped reinvesting dividends and buying more shares about 6 months ago. The question for me is how quickly and how bad will the challenges become.

One of the things that jumped out at me besides the edging up of nonperformance is the amounts that are being paid off. Obviously companies want to get rid of their floating rate debt. BDC’s are having a hard time finding new investments for this money as who wants to take on new floating rate loans at these levels. Also corporate bonds are back in favor and rates are good. Sponsors are flipping from floating rate bonds to corporates.
O
Optician52
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (458)
@creese I want to keep all of mine so I reinvest all dividends. I have no problem buying down
InvestOrSwim profile picture
InvestOrSwim
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (203)
I’m long BXSL and gratified with the analysis above until the writer’s confusion set in with sudden fear.
I say stick to your convictions and enjoy the passive income stream!
u
usiah
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (14.24K)
Established a position last year. Staying put.

Retired income investor
R
RWilliam
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (9.59K)
@usiah that’s why they have the most first liens, I would agree but it’s counter intuitive in this case. Black stone knows how to manage assets, period.
Obi-Wan profile picture
Obi-Wan
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (687)
Have owned BXSL and MAIN Q4 2022 and have added here and there, but will not own things like ARCC......ever......
u
usiah
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (14.24K)
@Obi-Wan

Mind telling us the reason(s) for your aversion to ARCC?
R
RWilliam
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (9.59K)
@Obi-Wan i second that, please elaborate, thx.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (8.22K)
I like your article, as I have also sold my interests in all BDCs except FSK based upon a number of factors that include those you enumerate.

However, your headline and the article say BXSL has "the best BDC dividend." That's simply untrue. If the Best Dividend in the BDC Sector was a category for an Academy Award, the Oscar would go to FSK, which yields over 15% (including specials) compared to only 10.39% for BXSL.
c
creese
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (1.7K)
@ndardick best in this case does not mean the highest. Samuel lists the factors that he believes makes it the best.
