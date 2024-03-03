Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ghosts Of Inflation Past

Mar. 03, 2024 9:00 AM ETAGG, AGNC, AGNCL, AGNCM, AGNCN, AGNCO, AGNCP, AJX, AJXA, AMH, AMH.PR.G, AMH.PR.H, AMT, ARE, AVB, AWP, BLDG, BXMT, CCI, CUBE, DLR, DLR.PR.J, DLR.PR.K, DLR.PR.L, EFC, EFC.PR.A, EFC.PR.B, EFC.PR.C, ELS, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXR, FPI, FREL, FRI, GLPI, GQRE, HAUS, HAUZ, HOMZ, ICF, IFGL, IGR, IIPR, IIPR.PR.A, INDS, INVH, IRM, ITB, IYR, JRS, KBWY, KIM, KIM.PR.L, KIM.PR.M, KIM.PR.N, MAA, MAA.PR.I, MDY, MORT, MPW, NAIL, NETL, NLY, NLY.PR.F, NLY.PR.G, NLY.PR.I, NREF, NREF.PR.A, NRO, NSA, NSA.PR.A, NURE, O, O.PR, ONL, PFFR, PGZ, PK, PKB, PLD, PLDGP, PPTY, PSR, RC, RC.PR.C, RC.PR.E, RCC, RDOG, REET, REG, REGCO, REGCP, REIT, REM, RESI, REZ, RFI, RIET, RITM, RITM.PR.A, RITM.PR.B, RITM.PR.C, RITM.PR.D, RLJ, RLJ.PR.A, RNP, ROOF, RQI, RWO, RWR, RWX, SBAC, SCHH, SPG, SPG.PR.J, SPY, SRVR, STWD, SUI, UMH, UMH.PR.D, UNIT, USRT, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VICI, VIOO, VNQ, VPN, VRAI, VSMSX, VTR, WELL, WPC, WPS, WY, XHB, XHR, XLRE8 Comments
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets notched another set of record-highs this week while benchmark interest retreated from three-month highs as investors parsed decent PCE inflation data and upbeat corporate earnings reports.
  • Posting gains for the 16th time in the past 18 weeks, the S&P 500 advanced another 1.0% this week. Gains were broad-based across market-cap tiers this week, led by Mid-Caps.
  • Real estate equities were among the leaders this week as an encouraging REIT earnings season concluded with another generally strong slate of reports. The Equity REIT Index gained 2.1%.
  • Investors breathed a "sigh of relief" after PCE Price Index data wasn't the Fed-spooking setback that some feared. Excluding the lagging housing inflation component, Headline and Core PCE posted annual increases of 1.5%.
  • REIT earnings season entered the final stretch this week with reports from the three dozen equity and mortgage REITs. Hotel, Cannabis, and Single-Family Rental REITs were upside standouts of the past week, while Storage and Net Lease REITs lagged.
  • Hoya Capital Income Builder members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

NYC Cityscape at Sunset

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets notched another set of record highs this week while benchmark interest retreated from three-month highs as investors parsed decent PCE inflation data and upbeat corporate earnings reports. Investors breathed a "sigh of

Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
33.92K Followers

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.

Alex leads the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER FOCUSED INCOME AND DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry. This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized. Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Jonathan Morris profile picture
Jonathan Morris
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (25)
Another excellent report, thank you.

“The Ghost of Inflation Past” is a spot on description of the cards sitting in front of Fed Chairman Powell. Of course, he’s received plenty of input regarding the impact of higher rates on the CRE industry as a whole and would like stimulate activity there - via a rate cut.

But stabilizing the overall US Economy is his charge as Fed Chair, and seeing inflation tick back up after all the pain felt by the CRE community iis frustrating, I’m certain.

The biggest threat to the CRE/REIT industry is the fact that the stock market has outperformed anyone’s expectations. Why spend time sifting through the detritus of the REIT industry, starting Q2/3 2022 at the hands of higher rates, when a simple ETF investment in a stock market index will double?

In fact, many real estate investment sponsors showed their complete lack of discipline by rushing into deals and paying record high prices for them in Q3/Q/4 2021 + Q1/2 2022. Paying prices representing a massive premium to anything seen before isn’t discipline. And it’s not just amateur investors - plenty of “experts” overpaid.

Thanks again for a very well researched and detailed piece.

Prof J Morris
Georgetown University
Washington DC
N
NorthZorro
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (528)
@Jonathan Morris Yeah, most people will be better off just buying/holding the S&P index ETF.
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.21K)
Hi everyone - Thanks for reading this article and hope you found it helpful!

If you enjoyed this article, hit the “Follow” button above or click the “Like” button to support our team’s work.

The full version of this article is available on Hoya Capital Income Builder – our Marketplace service through Seeking Alpha - which includes actionable content including valuation metrics, risk ratings, and access to our income-focused portfolios comprised of our highest-conviction ideas across each property sector.

We’re offering our readers a completely Free Two-Week Trial to come take a look around: seekingalpha.com/...

Thanks and let us know if we can help with anything!
Alex Pettee, CFA
j
jkimel44
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (168)
@Hoya Capital There no longer is a "like" button. SA took it away.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (10.94K)
Fed should’ve gone another 50 basis points and then did as they said they would by actually reducing the balance sheet by $95 billion a month instead of $60 billion.
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (6.09K)
Mulling adding to $RIET as markets digest all of the rate turmoil.
r
russwise
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (495)
Governments keep printing money. 1 trillion in new debt every 100 days for the US. Inflation isn’t going anywhere. Makes the rich richer and the poor poorer. It’s the biggest tax noone talks about.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
AGNCL--
AGNC Investment Corp. 7.75% DP PFD G
AGNCM--
AGNC Investment Corp. 6.875 DEP REP D
AGNCN--
AGNC Investment Corp. CUM 1/1000 7% C
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.