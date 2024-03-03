mdisk/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is a clear darling among retail investors, who prefer reliable streams of current income. Its superb track record, dividend king status and relatively defensive business model contribute to a straightforward and enticing investment case.

Just looking at the chart below, we can see why O is a common pick among yield-seeking investors.

Ycharts

On top of the remarkable dividend growth, there are additional positive nuances that strengthen the overall case: e.g., positive earnings growth in 27 of 28 years, downside volatility of just 2.9%, and strong price return component.

Obviously, not everything is limited just to history and O's track record. The state of play within O's fundamentals, at least optically, render the case interesting for investors, who prefer stable income at a balanced risk level.

Here is a non-exhaustive set of key characteristics in terms of the prevailing fundamentals that drive the potential buy thesis:

Scale : one of the largest publicly traded REITs out there with a market cap ~ $45 billion, which creates a favorable ground for diversification, access to capital and sizeable M&A transactions.

: one of the largest publicly traded REITs out there with a market cap ~ $45 billion, which creates a favorable ground for diversification, access to capital and sizeable M&A transactions. Defensive business model : long leases based on a "net lease" principle that are spread across multiple tenants and geographies.

: long leases based on a "net lease" principle that are spread across multiple tenants and geographies. Growth : organic growth opportunities embedded in the portfolio that primarily stem from the rent escalators and retained AFFO, which in turn could be used for accretive M&A or high IRR redevelopments.

: organic growth opportunities embedded in the portfolio that primarily stem from the rent escalators and retained AFFO, which in turn could be used for accretive M&A or high IRR redevelopments. Leverage: an upper investment grade credit rating that is underpinned by well-laddered debt maturity profile.

Moreover, an argument could be made that from the current valuation perspective, O is very cheap. For example, the Company trades at a P/CF of just 12.2x, which is the very bottom of historical 10-year picture and roughly 50% below the peak in early 2020.

Ycharts

In January this year, I circulated an article on O contrasting it with W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) from the perspective of potential dividend cut. Before that, I issued a more strategic piece - Realty Income: Rationalizing The Path Forward - in which I outlined the benefits from merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), indicating some catalysts (e.g., duration factor) that could send the Stock price higher from now.

However, the recent data points within Q4 earnings package in conjunction with more enticing (on a relative basis) valuations among the peers have triggered me to change the rating from buy to hold.

While I still hold O in my portfolio, I think that going long the Stock is not an optimal choice for most investors. At least not for those investors, who want to maximize returns per a unit of assumed risk.

In my humble opinion, O is a stable Company with a Share price and business profile that offer predictable, but stagnant streams of current income without any meaningful potential to generate alpha relative to the relevant sub-sector (i.e., retail net lease REITs).

The reason why I hold Realty Income (small size) is attributable to reliable monthly income and portfolio diversification.

Let me know lay out my arguments on this through two separate sections, while keeping the recent Q4 earning figures in mind.

The wrong reasons why O is not a direct buy

Lately, there has been an increased chatter around two dynamics, which on a stand-alone basis impose headwinds for O to create an incremental value, thereby theoretically making the Stock less attractive.

The first one is the notion of large-scale and how it hampers future growth. Several analysts have pinpointed to O's market cap and contextualize that with the amount of CapEx or M&A that have to be done in order to move the needle. The essence is that Realty Income requires sizeable deals or redevelopment CapEx to make any impact on the AFFO, and that finding such avenues where so large chunks of capital could be deployed is very difficult at the necessary scale.

In my opinion, this is the wrong way how to assess the consequences of O's size, and here are the reasons why:

In REIT business, everything boils down to spreads between cost of capital and property yield. Having larger scale improves cost of financing due to more flexible and wider access to different capital sources as well as improved assessments from the credit rating agency side.

The larger the portfolio, the more there is a need and an opportunity for redevelopment CapEx.

Pure-play property level M&A is not the only way how REITs can grow via acquisitions. Plus, a REIT does not need to limit itself to the specific sub-sector when looking for growth options. And finally, a company level M&A is not only bound by the publicly traded REIT space, but could be also executed in the private REIT market, which carries roughly $1.5 trillion in AuM. To put it differently, O has plenty of options where to deploy its retained cash flows.

And the last bullet is more rhetorical. Following this logic, we per definition imply that small cap companies have greater return prospects because they need less capital to make any impact than the mega and large cap names. This goes against the fact that small caps have been consistently underperforming larger cap names. Finally, a similar logic could be applied to O when it traded at $10, $20 or $30 billions, but despite the "size issue" the Stock managed to beat the index quite consistently.

The second one relates to higher interest rates. There is an argument that because of O's FFO payout of ~75% and forthcoming maturities that will have to be refinanced at higher interest rates, the future FFO generation will inevitably shrink.

Here, it is easier to explain the counterargument through two charts.

The market clearly expects SOFR to go down, starting with first moves already this year. The road might be a bumpy one and the decrease in interest rates could be delayed, but the key takeaway is that SOFR will eventually decline.

FOMC; St. Louis Fed

At the same time, O embodies a weighted average debt maturity profile of 6.7 years and has circa $2.6 billion in refinancing until year-end 2025. From this amount, a sizeable chunk is associated with commercial paper, which already now reflects the market level financing costs.

O Investor Presentation

In the context of normalizing SOFR, relatively minor debt maturities (in relation to annual FFO generation) over this and next year, and O's ability to source in quite cheap capital, I do not view the prevailing interest rates as a major problem for O.

The right reasons why O is not a direct buy

Now, the argument why O is not the right pick to capture alpha is comprised of a combination of several growth-limiting factors.

I will try to put this very concisely.

While the multiple is indeed below the historical average, it is by no means cheap in relation to other peers / sector average. Currently, O trades a P/FFO that is more or less in line with the sector average, but if we adjust this with the following aspects, a sound argument could be made that it is overpriced:

O's debt to EBITDA is roughly 10% above the mean (i.e., the Company is more indebted than an average peer).

The consensus FFO growth expectation for 2024 stands at 3.6%, which is below several competitors that have better leverage profile and similar multiple (e.g., Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT))

Despite O's high FFO payout ratio, the current dividend yield is actually below the historical average (see chart below).

Ycharts

Plus, considering that O has quite high FFO payout, leaving relatively minor chunk of cash flows that could be channeled towards growth financing, the incremental value creation is heavily dependent on either external borrowings or additional share issuances.

With its share price trading way below the highs of ~ $80 per share that were registered in early 2020, tapping the equity markets seems not that smart. Similarly, assuming more debt is not an option against the backdrop of already high leverage (net debt to EBTIDA of 5.5x, which is above the sector average) and unclear SOFR environment, where efforts have to be placed in managing the forthcoming maturities.

In fact, by listening to the recent Q4 earnings call, we could already notice the consequences of the aforementioned dynamics, where Sumit Roy - President and Chief Executive Officer indicated a relatively minor M&A plan of just $2 billion:

In addition to the $9.3 billion Spirit merger, we're also providing 2024 acquisitions guidance of approximately $2 billion, which is expected to be fully funded via a combination of our portfolios internally generated cash flow now exceeding $800 million after dividend payments on an annualized basis, as well as approximately $605 million of unsettled ATM proceeds and our $3.7 billion of cash and unutilized availability on our revolving credit facility as of year-end.

What adds an extra flavor of pessimism, is the fact that the O landed a Q4 normalized FFO per share of $1.00, which is a miss by 4% from the average analyst estimate of $1.04, and a decline of 5% from Q4 2022 result.

At the core, the reason for this is higher cost of financing that stems from 2023 new financing and several refinancings of the previous borrowing, general cost inflation and slightly lower occupancy level.

Finally, a common source of organic growth for REITs is higher lease spreads that stem from negotiating better pricing on the one that fall due in a given year. However, the graph below sends mixed signals.

O Investor Presentation

On the one hand, just 2% and 5.1% of lease expiries this year and in 2025, respectively, indicate a solid environment in which to maintain status quo (i.e., decreasing the risk of unsuccessful renewals and thus lower occupancy level).

But on the other hand, it limits the possibility to increase like-for-like FFO generation, contributing further to low growth prospects.

Closing note

In my humble opinion, there are better alternatives, where to put capital if the goal is to capture great total return and seek for the alpha. I would even argue that O is not the right option, where to expect growing dividends due to the aforementioned growth-limiting factors and also just by looking at the minor 3-year historical dividend CAGR, which has mostly stemmed from an uptick in FFO payout.

At the same time, I still hold a small position of O in my portfolio as it has the necessary characteristics to deliver ~6% monthly dividend in a reliable and predictable fashion. The stock could also bounce back materially in case we experience an unexpected and structural drop in SOFR. Yet, it will be more linked to systematic factors than idiosyncratic ones, making it still difficult for O to deliver outsized returns compared to similar, better priced REITs.

It is a hold for me.