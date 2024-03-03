Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fresnillo: Lack Of Momentum, But A Chance For An Upside

Mar. 03, 2024 6:23 AM ETFresnillo plc (FNLPF) Stock
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Fresnillo plc has a Hold rating and is likely to remain neutral for the time being amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
  • The lack of dynamism in corporate profitability is the factor affecting FNLPF's stock market. The company's profitability is declining due to underground operations and unfavorable macroeconomic factors.
  • Similar to silver-based electrification hype during the recovery from the COVID-19 virus crisis, there is still a chance that Fresnillo could come back in the aftermath of the looming recession in 2024.

A “Hold” rating on Fresnillo plc

This analysis confirms a “Hold” rating on Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) shares.

Fresnillo plc shares are expected by this analysis to continue trading in an uninspiring neutral stance, with no significant ups and downs

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Comments

