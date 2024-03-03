Oselote

A “Hold” rating on Fresnillo plc

This analysis confirms a “Hold” rating on Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) shares.

Fresnillo plc shares are expected by this analysis to continue trading in an uninspiring neutral stance, with no significant ups and downs to recapture the market in this major silver producer. This situation will continue for some time, at least as long as the Federal Reserve delays the first rate cut on federal funds. But as illustrated later, that doesn't mean this stock couldn't make a strong comeback from here.

How FNLPF performs

Due to the lack of momentum in corporate profitability, the previous analysis predicted continued underperformance in the FNLPF share price as profits are usually a strong driver of US-listed stocks and that recovery could only come from an increase in the price of silver, assuming this was an authentic rally in the price of the precious metal.

After falling more than 35% over the past 12 months amid pressure from rising interest rates, FNLPF's stock price now trades at $5.95 per share, giving it a market cap of $4.24 billion. The stock price is below the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages and slightly above the floor of the 52-week range of $5.69 to $10.21.

The 14-day RSI of 42.8 suggests there is still room for a downside, allowing shares to reach lower levels if they want to. However, this analysis shows that FNLPF stock is likely to move sideways, in line with what appears to be the recent trend in RSI patterns in an environment where rising rates have peaked, and policymakers are delaying the first rate cut.

Demand for FNLPF shares with the Handbrake on

Stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data last month dampened hopes of an impending interest rate cut by Federal Reserve policymakers. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in late February that he was “in no rush” to reduce borrowing costs, dramatically cooling the likelihood of rate cuts before June. The Silver Institute believes US interest rate cuts are more likely in the second half of 2024, which could provide a strong upside for silver investments, but not soon.

Objectively speaking, this situation does not attract demand for Fresnillo plc shares, even though the company has the largest supply of silver on the global market. Based on available data on production for the full year 2023, FNLPF mined 56.4 million ounces of silver, compared to its peers Newmont Corporation (NEM) (NGT:CA) 17 million ounces, Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) 20 million, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) 18.4 million, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) (OTCPK:PAASF) (PAAS:CA) 20.4 million, and Hecla Mining Company (HL) 14.3 million ounces.

However, with the stock price significantly underperforming its peers and in the materials sector, and the annual dividend paid in 2013 being a paltry $0.15/share or 2.53% TTM yield (Vs. S&P500’s 1.37%) at the time of writing, retail investors prefer the high yields of US Treasuries or focus on money market instruments.

Apart from the almost negligible dividend, the market does not see the operating profitability of FNLPF - the main driver of the stock price - getting a boost as long as robust industrial demand for solar panels and electrification fueling favorable silver prices cannot offset the high costs of operating mainly underground silver mines over open pits.

The Issue: Loss of Momentum in FNLPF profitability

As a reliable measure of profitability, EBITDA margin is sought by investors primarily because it allows comparisons between companies operating in capital-intensive industries such as silver mining.

At first glance, FNLPF does not appear to be underperforming the sector, as its LTM EBITDA margin (EV/Sales TTM 1.95 multiplied by reciprocal EV/EBITDA TTM 7.77) of 25% is higher than the sector median of 17%. Nor does it vs. its direct competitors picked up by Investopedia.

As with other companies, the market does not see the potential for a turnaround in profitability that would have a positive impact on the stock price, even with the Noche Buena gold mine at the end of its life in Sonora, Mexico, being replaced with more silver from the ramp-up of Junicipio mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, and higher-grade ore in San Julián veins in Chihuahua, Mexico.

A snapshot of FNLPF-operated mines shows the situation developing as follows: FNLPF silver ounce production increased 5% year-on-year to 56.4 million ounces (vs. 57 to 64 million forecast), while gold production fell 4% year-on-year to 610,600 ounces (vs. 590-640,000 ounces forecast), leading to silver equivalent production of 105.1 million ounces (vs. 104 to 115 million forecast).

Noche Buena recovers residual gold from leaching operations after reserves are fully depleted. The other assets operate as follows: the Fresnillo underground mine, near Fresnillo, Zacatecas, has larger volumes of ore material being processed, and the Herradura open pit in Caborca, Sonora, has lower production costs than the rest of the company and higher-grade ore is processed.

These assets alone fail to mitigate some operational and macroeconomic headwinds, including a) the lower production from the underground Ciénega mine in Durango and the lower production from the underground Saucito mine in Zacatecas despite improved underground infrastructure and performance of the processing facility of Saucito; b) the continued inflationary pressures and unfavorable Mexican peso-US dollar exchange rate, as expectations of elevated long-term non-core inflation contribute to maintaining an elevated purchase price for the Mexican peso currency.

The market sees FNLPF's profitability as an engine that is gradually diminishing, while other silver miners, although much smaller, are instead more vital and able to respond significantly even if the silver price were to rise slightly.

But There Is still Upside Potential

Similar to the positive aftermath of a strong campaign in 2020-2021 around the key element of silver in electrification as a means of transition to strengthen and promote a sustainable economy, another such sharp increase in the price of silver would be the only known factor at this point which could give a boost to the stock in FNLPF.

Given the positive correlation between FNLPF and the XAGUSD spot silver price, illustrated by the silver color area in the bottom section of the chart, the dynamic would almost certainly work in favor of shareholders looking to benefit from an increase in the share price. At least this relationship has remained intact except for very rare occasions when the two securities were affected by opposing market sentiments.

With demand for clean technologies such as electric vehicles and solar panels standing a chance in the enthusiasm that punctually accompanies any economic recovery, silver is poised to benefit from another strong campaign in favor of electrification for sustainable activities as the Western countries will have to recover from the economic recession they are entering.

The Silver Institute and Metals Focus forecast global silver demand will rise to “the second-highest level ever recorded”, driven by a new annual high in the industrial sector, with solar and automotive the main drivers.

Thus, there is solid upside potential for FNLPF stock in the recovery following Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey's 4.186% 10-year to 5.368% 3-month inverted yield curve signal of recession. An economic recession is typically followed by a period of exceptionally heightened uncertainty, which is the deterioration in the credit quality of the economy that Campbell Harvey is now seeing. Lenders are therefore shortening terms and increasing interest rates because they are no longer as certain as before that the economy can repay the capital raised to finance the projects. Otherwise, it is normal for short-term loans, which carry a lower risk of insolvency than long-term loans, to have a less attractive interest rate than longer-term loans. The shock comes as the Federal Reserve seeks to combat runaway inflation by cooling the economy through a sharp rise in interest rates, as the maneuver limits financing options for families and businesses.

The following economists also expect an economic recession as the aftermath of the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates to combat elevated inflation:

Michael Pearce, Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics, Chryssa Halley, Chief Financial Officer of the US Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and David Rosenberg, Economist at Rosenberg Research. Also, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Luke Tilley, and Chief Economist at Wilmington Trust. Plus, Economists at Oxford Economics predict that a recession will occur sometime in 2024, and this is also the vision of economists at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).

Looking ahead to all of 2024 year, FNLPF maintained production guidance as it continues to forecast attributable production for silver in the range of 55 million to 62 million oz and gold in the range of 580,000 to 630,000 oz, as well as silver equivalent of 101 million to 112 million oz.

Conclusion

Fresnillo plc has a Hold rating as shares are expected to remain neutral while the Fed delays rate cuts from the current peak.

Despite being the largest among publicly traded silver companies, Fresnillo's profitability is losing momentum due to the burden of costly underground operations and unfavorable macroeconomic factors such as inflationary pressures and high borrowing costs in Mexico.

A strong rally in the silver spot price is needed for the FNLPF stock price to experience another bull market similar to the Electrification hype in 2020-2021 around the silver metal as a key transition element.

As the economy will have to recover from the expected recession, silver prices could rise sharply again, as the adoption of electrification is usually seen as a way to boost the economy out of the crisis.

Note that the trading volume of this stock is small, which entails all the consequences that a retail investor owning shares must bear: the average volume (3 months) is 10,251 out of total shares outstanding of 736.89 million, the float is 184.07 million and 98.40% of the float is held by institutions.

