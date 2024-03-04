2 Massive Income Picks To Get Lucky This March

fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

A man collapses from a heart attack, everyone panics looking for a doctor. A man bravely steps forward to assist and gives instructions on what to do. The crowd in awe asks if he's a doctor.

He replies, "No, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night."

For 11 straight years from 1998 forward, Holiday Inn capitalized on a simple slogan – "But I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night."

They used it in commercials where someone was well outside of their league, but because they were smart enough to stay at a Holiday Inn, they were smart and capable enough to handle any situation they were presented with – whether it be filling in for a doctor, or landing a commercial airplane.

While staying at a hotel will not realistically provide you with extra knowledge or confidence, the slogan has become a cultural phenomenon of its own.

When it comes to the market, you don't have to have a magically indued ability to invest in ways to effectively grow your portfolio. Instead, you need simple diligence, patience, and time. Unlike other types of investors, income investors embrace time as their long-term friend and ally. Every dividend that pours in provides us with an irrevocable return, unable to be stolen away from us and causing the "worst case" outcome to never be 0% returns.

Today, I want to look at two outstanding picks for March that if you buy now, you can enjoy solid new income arriving this month into your portfolio.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARI - Yield 12.4%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) reported a strong quarter with $0.36 in distributable earnings, and book value down just one penny at $14.73 before general CECL.

Then ARI promptly sold off in the market. This sell-off likely had nothing to do with ARI at all, as everything touching "commercial real estate" sold off in the market. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) slashed its dividend and took significant credit reserves at its Q4 earnings. This sparked fears, and brought back the discussion of regional bank collapses, similar to what we saw in early 2023. What does this have to do with ARI? Nothing. But the market is never very good at separating the baby from the bathwater. Everything "commercial real estate" got sold off.

Structurally, there are many huge differences between a mortgage REIT and a bank. For starters, banks are highly regulated. One of NYCB's "problems", is that it crossed the threshold into being a bank with over $100 billion in assets. That triggers all sorts of new regulatory oversight, which is focused on protecting depositors. NYCB made the changes it did in order to shore up its balance sheet to be consistent with regulations and protect depositors. The real threat to any bank is that the depositors have a right to demand their cash back at any time. These regulations had a lot more to do with NYCB's actions than any significant change in their loan portfolio. It is a challenge that is unique to the banking sector.

Mortgage REITs don't have depositors who can demand their capital back. It is very rare that a commercial mortgage REIT like ARI sells a loan on the secondary market. For the vast majority of their loans, they originate them and they hold them to the end. An end that either results in repayment, or with ARI taking possession of the property.

One of the strengths of mortgage REITs is that they are capable of taking over and actively managing properties. ARI currently owns three properties that it has repossessed over the years. Source

ARI Q4 2023 Presentation

These properties produced over $26 million in revenue in Q4 and had slightly under $20 million in expenses.

Where a bank might be forced to sell the real estate as distressed to manage its balance sheet for regulatory purposes, a mortgage REIT has the luxury of improving the property and selling when the price is right.

In the Q&A portion of last month's earnings call, management was asked about their "problem assets", CEO Rothstein discussed the Atlanta hotel:

"I think as we’ve indicated previously, with respect to the Atlanta hotel, there has been some dialogue with potential buyers. Don’t know that we will get to the finish line or not. But I think, it’s possible that it gets resolved in the first half of this year from – in terms of there being a sale. I would say, if the dialogues, really, now don’t result in a sale, we will probably sort of reassess and whether it makes sense to continue to create more value through operations before bringing it back to market or sort of thinking about relaunching a more formal sales effort. What we’re working on now have been sort of – sort of some dialogues with local players who knew we might be interested in selling."

If they sell it, great, if they don't get the price they want they will reassess and determine if it makes sense to operate it for a bit and work to improve value before selling. In short, ARI is not a distressed seller, it is an opportunistic seller. Rothstein then went on to discuss each individual property that is owned by ARI.

Whenever we discuss commercial mortgage REITs, people often ask about whether we are concerned about the office exposure, or the geographic locations, or similar questions about the credit quality of the portfolio. The best place to go to answer those questions is the earnings calls. ARI has 50 loans, which means that management can get very granular about specific loans that might have issues and their plans for mitigating the impact and extracting value when the original loan is defaulted on.

ARI holds a portfolio that is 95% first-lien mortgages that were originated at an average of 57% loan-to-value. This provides a sizable cushion for ARI to recover a reasonable amount of capital if they need to foreclose on the property.

ARI Q4 2023 Presentation

So while the market panics over everything commercial real estate, we are happy to take advantage of the opportunity to buy ARI at a substantial discount to book value - currently over 25%.

ARI pays quarterly dividends; the next ex-dividend will be ~March 13th.

Pick #2: RNP – Yield 7.9%

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that follows a two-portfolio strategy. It has one portfolio that is invested in equity REITs and one that is invested in preferred equity. Each makes up roughly half of RNP's holdings.

RNP's REIT portfolio is made up of solid "blue chip" REITs that are the best in their sectors. When we look at the top 10 holdings, every one of these names is going to be at least brought up in the conversation as "the best" in their respective sectors. Source

RNP Fact Card

The preferred portfolio has little to no overlap. While many REITs do issue preferred equity, RNP has opted to diversify with most of its preferred in the banking and insurance sectors:

RNP Fact Card

While preferred and REITs historically have a very loose correlation with each other, over the past two years, both have been negatively impacted by rising interest rates. Rising interest rates have reduced the value of cash flow, and that means that the value of all investments where cash flow is a major incentive to buy.

RNP's NAV hit lows last year and started rallying coming into this year as the market got more optimistic that the Fed is done hiking. However, in the big picture, prices for REITs and preferred are still low, and there is a lot more room for recovery.

Data by YCharts

The Fed might not cut rates in March, and it might not even cut in May. The market will no doubt throw its temper tantrums every time it screams, "Are we there yet?" and the Fed replies with, "Not yet."

As income investors, these tantrums are our opportunity to buy more income. We might not be there yet, but getting there is inevitable, and those who are patient will be rewarded. Those who are impatient and throwing their tantrums will find themselves selling good assets at poor prices.

RNP pays monthly; the next ex-dividend is March 12th.

Conclusion

With ARI and RNP, we can benefit from the market's impatience with different aspects of the REIT market. While others are impatient, the careful and diligent professional income investor is able to glean highly valuable income from the market today, so they can enjoy life or redeploy it and enjoy even more income tomorrow.

Both RNP and ARI historically pay dividends by the end of March, meaning you can invest and see a boost in your income in a very short turnaround time. I love being patient, but I also love getting paid and seeing my new income coming in within a short window. With these picks today, you can achieve both.

When it comes to retirement, near-retirement investors walk around with many incorrect preconceived ideas, perhaps because they stayed in a Holiday Inn Express last night. The basic truth remains the same: you will need money to pay for life during your retirement, just like before. Before retirement, you earned that money as income from employment or owning a business. During retirement, you'll need to either break apart your life savings, or you can let the market pay your way. I like the second option best – that's why I'm an income investor.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.