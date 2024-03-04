RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the start of interest rate hikes, some of the stocks I own have seen their share prices decline. Those who follow me probably know I have a good portion of my portfolio invested in Real Estate Investment Trusts or REITs. These are typically considered bond substitutes when rates are lower and since current rates are elevated, many investors have elected to place their money in safer alternatives like money markets or short-term treasury bonds.

I've written several articles on REITs that I considered to be attractive because of the opportunity presented by Mr. Market. And in this article I discuss why dividend investors should be smiling from ear to ear, taking advantage of this short-lived opportunity.

There was an article on Seeking Alpha recently titled: Very Bad News For Dividend Stocks by fellow analyst, Samuel Smith. In the article, he highlighted how dividend stocks have underperformed the broader market in recent years, and that REITs and utilities in particular have experienced severe underperformance.

He also discussed that there could be more bad news because inflation remains sticky, but ultimately, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I believe all of this is true, and understand where he's coming from. REITs have underperformed due to their business structures and have found it more difficult to find attractive investments for future growth recently. This is because REITs typically get accretion from investing at attractive spreads.

They also borrow debt to fund growth and with interest rates elevated, it has become more expensive to borrow. Attractive cap rates have also been harder to come by because of the current macro environment. But that's why it's important not to chase yields and park your money in high-quality companies with strong fundamentals.

Be An Opportunist

I consider myself someone who's very good at seeking out and taking advantage of opportunities. And with interest rates remaining higher for longer, a huge opportunity lies within the REIT sector right now.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that since the rapid rise in interest rates, well-known REITs' prices have moved in the opposite direction. I've chosen some of the larger ones by market cap to put into perspective how their share prices have done with the rise in rates.

Data by YCharts

Let's take a look at an example. In the next chart you can see I selected exactly a 1-year time frame from March 16, 2021, to March 16, 2022; the day before the first .25 bps rate hike. Using a starting investment of $10,000, Prologis (PLD) would've netted investors the highest amount with nearly $15k, while Simon Property Group (SPG) would've given investors $11.21k. American Tower Corp (AMT) and Realty Income (O) would have given investors $10.75k and $10.59k respectively, excluding dividends.

Data by YCharts

In the next chart, I use four of the largest, most well-known tech companies against the rise in the effective FED fund rate to see how they've fared over the same time. And as you can see, they've fared quite well with the rise in rates besides Apple (AAPL) who's remained relatively flat. The other three share prices have increased with Nvidia (NVDA) exploding, up over 240% in the last year alone.

Data by YCharts

And here you can see how much your initial $10k investment would have grown to had you invested into these four stocks since the first interest rate hike back in 2022. Your investments in NVDA and Meta Platforms (META) would have grown more than 232% and 142% respectively, while investments in APPL and Microsoft would have grown 12% and 41% respectively.

Data by YCharts

So, seeing the comparative charts, what's the moral of the story? When interest rates increase, REIT prices decline, opening up an opportunity for investors to buy great businesses at wonderful prices.

Alternatively, it seems some dividend investors have elected to place their money into tech stocks, which have seen their share prices rise greatly during this economic uncertainty. But why?

Tech stocks are known for their tremendous growth, so investors have found lower-growth stocks like REITs unattractive at the moment. I've read several comments on past articles from readers stating they could get a better yield from current treasuries and money markets. And while this may be true, those are short-term investments. As a buy-and-hold investor, I've taken advantage of suppressed share prices growing my positions, in turn growing my income stream.

Fundamentals Remain Intact

I get it's hard investing money and logging in to see your account balance has dwindled over the last two years, unless you're solely a dividend investor like myself. You should be happy because one question you have to ask yourself is: Has your income stream declined over the same period?

If the answer is yes, then there's a good chance you've probably chased yields or ignored declining fundamentals and suffered a dividend cut or two along the way. Not trying to brag, but I've managed to dodge those. Two stocks that come to the top of my head that cut their dividend are Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE).

To let you in on a little secret, I used to own both, but that was back when I too chased yields instead of looking at the fundamentals of the company. I understand when you can get a double-digit yield, or a large quarterly dividend from a stock trading at a cheap price that can be very appealing.

But usually it's cheap for a reason. And if their fundamentals are beginning to crack like Walgreens (WBA) did, then it's probably time to look to invest your money elsewhere. The last stock I sold because of their declining fundamentals was WBA. I actually wrote two articles discussing this with the last one titled: Walgreens Q4: The Dividend Is On Life Support where I downgraded the stock because of management brushing over not raising the dividend which they had done for nearly 50 years previously.

The company was close to Dividend King status and brushing over raising it was a huge red flag to me. One reader in particular argued with me that this wasn't a big deal and the company simply elected to not raise the dividend to give the new CEO financial flexibility. We all know what happened soon after.

Cash Flows & Balance Sheets

As a dividend investor, cash flow is the most important metric you should be paying attention to. Of course there are others, but if a company has declining cash flows and are experiencing financial hardship, then they are at higher risk for a dividend cut. Maturing debt is also an important metric because this takes away capital that can be reinvested back into the business.

That's why it's also important to find and invest in companies with strong balance sheets with ample liquidity available. One of my current holdings and favorites within the Real Estate sector, (XLRE) Agree Realty (ADC), is the perfect example. The company has no debt maturing for the next four years!

And despite a challenging environment, they've continued to make accretive investments, growing their portfolio. In 2023, they surpassed the 2,000 property mark in companies, a testament to the strong management team. Their peer Realty Income was an opportunist like myself, gobbling up Spirit Realty Capital last year, taking advantage of the share price weakness. So in short, there's always an opportunity somewhere and when it presents itself, just look at it in a positive light.

Sure their share prices have fallen, but if you have a long-term outlook, you know they're going to recover, some even making new highs potentially. Not to mention your income stream has grown in the process if you've continued adding as their share prices have fallen. VICI Properties (VICI), another favorite of mine and currently my largest holding, got capital out the door every single month in 2023. That's not something a lot of companies can say!

Hold Fast

There's a saying in my prior job in the Navy where we often used the term "Hold Fast" meaning if you hold fast to an idea, you don't change your mind about it, even though people are trying to persuade you. Warren Buffett has been known to take advantage, continuing to buy investments as fall.

In a video I remember him saying:

I love it when the things we buy go down, I get euphoric. Stocks are down today and I buy more of something I was buying yesterday, I'm buying it cheaper. Now when you go to the grocery store and you buy something cheaper than you bought it the day before, you think that's terrific. But people with their stocks they think the stock knows more than they do. When the stock goes down, they say the stock is telling them something, what it's telling me is I can get more for my money.

With us seemingly closer to the end of the rate hike cycle, REITs have historically done well and even outperformed when yields are likely to move lower. Of course, past performance doesn't predict future performance, but in my opinion REIT prices will surge shortly after the first rate cut. Whether that's in June or even after, I think investors will be very happy when it does.

In the chart below you can see historically how they've done after past cycles.

Cohen & Steers

Below you can see their valuations relative to the broader equity market are below the historical median. And when rates are finally cut, I think the higher-quality REITs will command P/FFO ratios around 17x - 18x, significantly above the median of less than 13x.

Cohen & Steers

Investor Takeaway

Wrapping up this article, always remember to do your due diligence outside of what myself and other analysts here on Seeking Alpha say. In my early investing days, I invested in higher-yielding stocks whose fundamentals were not considered the strongest. And although I've avoided dividend cuts, I've learned to trust myself and data the most.

Also, remember to take things for what they are and not what you want them to be. Just because you invest in a company and like them, if their fundamentals are declining or they brush over certain financial metrics, then this warrants further investigation and is usually a red flag.

And third, keep it simple. Buy quality companies with strong financial metrics and don't chase shiny dividend yields because you will likely get burned in the long run. Continue to be an opportunist and increase your income stream while it's cheaper to do so. In other words, buy the dip!