Why Dividend Investors Should Be Smiling

Mar. 04, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Dividend stocks, particularly REITs, have underperformed the broader market due to interest rate hikes.
  • The suppressed share prices of REITs present a short-lived opportunity for dividend investors to take advantage of.
  • Investing in high-quality companies with strong fundamentals is important for long-term success in the dividend investing strategy.
  • REITs historically have performed well during the pause in rate hikes, and after the rate hike cycle has ended.
  • Dividend investors should be happy as higher interest rates present a great opportunity to buy wonderful companies at wonderful prices currently.

Young Business Boys with Money Savings

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the start of interest rate hikes, some of the stocks I own have seen their share prices decline. Those who follow me probably know I have a good portion of my portfolio invested in Real

The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Comments (8)

Today, 9:15 AM
Thanks for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think about investing for dividends and what stocks you’re buying or looking to buy currently.
Today, 10:12 AM
Whole hardily agree with the author. Circa October 2023 going forward presented itself with a golden opportunity window to start stocking up the portfolio with REITs.

My ark is full now. Any more REITs and I fear it might start listing to one side. Filling the remaining cargo space with other dividend stocks to balance the load. If I was much younger, probably would have a speed-boat, instead of an ark. As an early retiree (mid-50's), investments like REITs strike a balance between income and growth at this point in life.
Today, 10:15 AM
@StevenK1 thanks for sharing and glad we agree. REITs are the perfect balance between growth & income. Speed boat I like that :)
Thanks !
What is your TOP 3 STRONG BUYs currently ?
@Centrino REITs particularly? Or any?
@Robert Marquardt for REITs ADC & VICI are my strongest convictions. I think ADC has the most upside potential. Wouldn’t be surprised if it sees near $80 a share. O is a good buy now too. I think they see at least $60-$65. BDCs are a little pricey now but I think GBDC is at a good price. I really like CSWC, BXSL, and ARCC but on a pullback.
