BMEZ: 6% Yield Healthcare Fund And Alternatives

With the rapid graying of the US and other industrialized nations, the Healthcare sector seems like it should be a good place to invest.

However, it hasn't worked out that way over the past 10 years - the Healthcare sector has dramatically trailed the Tech-heavy S&P 500:

More recently, though, Mr. Market has been giving the Healthcare sector a shot in the arm - it's up over 7%, 2nd only to the Tech sector:

How should you invest in the Healthcare sector? Do you have the time and expertise to research healthcare companies? If not, there are some funds available which do the heavy lifting for you.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) is BlackRock's 2nd CEF in the Life Sciences sub-sector - it launched in 2019.

BlackRock's initial Healthcare CEF, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) was launched backed in 2005, and focuses on large cap Healthcare stocks.

Although both of these closed end funds (CEFs) share the same management team, their holdings are quite different, with BMEZ holding more "cutting edge" Health Sciences stocks, while BME focuses more on large cap Healthcare names.

Funds Profiles:

BMEZ: Its investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

BMEZ has a 12-year limited term, subject to extension, with a contingent feature to convert to a perpetual fund.

BMEZ has also traditionally invested in the healthcare sector by blending "next generation" healthcare stocks and private investments.

BME: This older fund has the same investment objective as BMEZ, and it also uses a covered call strategy to generate income. However, BME is a perpetual fund, and it has traditionally invested in more well-known large cap healthcare stocks.

BMEZ is a much larger fund than BME, with $2B in assets, vs. $615M for BME. BMEZ also has over 10X the average daily volume of BME, and 173 holdings, vs. 129 for BME.

BMEZ has a lower % of assets with covered calls, 23.86%, vs. 35.59% for BME, with a somewhat higher expense ratio of 1.32%, vs. 1.07% for BME:

Holdings:

As of 1/31/24, BMEZ had a much larger exposure, 66.8%, to Pharma, Biotech, and Life Sciences, vs. 53.4% for BME. Conversely, BME was underweight Health Care Equipment & Services, 31.8%, vs. 44.5% for BME.

As mentioned earlier, BME invests more in large cap stocks than BMEZ - it had 91% large cap exposure as of 1/31/23, with BMEZ having just 56.48% exposure.

BMEZ has much more exposure to mid-caps, at 24.76%, and small caps, at 18.3%, vs. just ~5% and ~2% for BME, respectively.

While BMEZ's 82.5% North American exposure is lower than BME's 92% mark, its exposure to Europe is much higher, at 14.4%, vs. 5.2% for BME:

BMEZ's top 10 comprises ~19% of its portfolio. Its top holding is Cencora (COR), a US pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. Unlike BME, BMEZ has top 10 exposure to Novo Nordisk (NVO), Align Technology, BioMarin (BMRN), Cooper (COO), and Bio-Techne (TECH), a US company active in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets.

BME's top 10 features all well-known large cap names. Dow 30 member UnitedHealth (UNH) is its top holding, at 8.8%, closely followed by pharma giant Eli Lilly (LLY), at 8.7%. BME's top 10 forms a much larger part, ~48% of its portfolio, than does BMEZ's top 10 holdings:

Dividends:

Both funds pay monthly distributions. BMEZ decreased its monthly distribution in October 2023 from a fixed $.1450 amount to $.0932, when management began paying distributions at an annual rate of 6% of the Trust’s 12-month rolling average daily NAV. At its 3/1/24 $16.48 price, BMEZ yielded 6.58%.

BME increased its monthly payout in October 2021 from $.20 to $.2130, where it remains. At its 3/1/24 $42.18 price, BME yielded 6.06%. Both funds should go ex-dividend next on ~3/14/24, with a ~3/29/24 pay date.

BMEZ participated in a share repurchase program in 2023.

Taxes:

BMEZ had a Net Investment Income deficit of $12.83M in 2023, with $171M in paid distributions, which were listed as 100% Return of Capital in its annual report. It had $82.8M in unrealized appreciation. Return of Capital (ROC) can give you a tax deferral benefit, but it decreases your tax basis.

BME had $2M in NII and $26.7M in Realized Gains in 2023, with $35.6M in paid distributions, which were deemed ~29% Return of Capital. It had $8.7M in unrealized appreciation.

Performance:

We added the abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to this performance table. While both BMEZ and BME have trailed the Healthcare sector, the S&P, and THQ over the past year, BMEZ has outperformed so far in 2023, rising 12.5%, vs. ~4% for BME, 10% for THQ, and ~7.5% for the S&P.

Coincidentally, BMEZ and THQ have the same 1 Year total return of 12.91%:

Looking back over the past 3 years shows BME with an outsized return vs. BMEZ and THQ:

Valuations:

Buying CEFs at a deeper than historical discount can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion. NAV/share values are calculated after the market close each day.

At their 2/29/24 closing prices, BMEZ had the biggest price discount, at 11.89%, followed by THQ, at 10.3%, and BME, at 4.33%.

BMEZ's 2/29/24 discount is slightly deeper than its 3-year average, but not as deep as its 1-year and 6-month average discount.

BME's 4.33% discount is in line with its 1-year average, but deeper than its 3-year -0.67% average discount. It's also much deeper than its 5-year average price/NAV premium of 0.50%.

THQ's 10.3% discount is also deeper than its 3-year -7.7% discount.

Parting Thoughts:

With BMEZ up over 19% in the past quarter, just 1.5% below its 52-week high, and selling at a shallower discount than its 3-year average, we advise waiting for a deeper discount before adding new shares.

Conversely, if you're looking for Healthcare exposure, BME has a deeper current discount, and a better long-term track record than BMEZ and THQ.