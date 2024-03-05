Why We Avoid Direct Investments In China

GA161076/iStock via Getty Images

Today we’ll look at China’s impact on the global economy, and more specifically why we don’t recommend investment in Chinese securities. We begin with a brief background.

Americans have had a fascination with China going back at least to the 19th Century. American missionaries traveled there, we read about Marco Polo, we battled for an "open door" policy with China, Pearl Buck tried to portray the Chinese mindset in her famous novel, the Flying Tigers projected romantic notions about helping the Chinese repel a horrible invader, and we agonized in the 1950s about how we "lost" China. China has often had a mysterious quality for Westerners, and – for some – the Chinese philosophical tradition contains a level of wisdom that often eludes those steeped in the Western trajectory of Aristotle, Kant, and Hegel. China is unique in the world as a massive culture, a society that is continental in scope, a people who surpassed the West at various historical junctures in learning and technology, and – for businessmen – an enormously enticing market. American companies have relied on China as a manufacturing center for cheap labor and, for some businesses, a large source of customers.

Henry Kissinger opened what had been a closed door, and we began to interact in the 1970s. This interaction has gone through a series of peaks and valleys – periods of euphoria, disillusionment, resignation, and frustration. At one point, the expression "Chimerica" was coined to suggest the fusion of the two economies. Today, we seem to be moving in the opposite direction.

What is inevitable is that developments in China will have massive implications for the global economy and global geopolitics. The size of the Chinese population and economy guarantees that. When China catches a cold, certain other parts of the World will be hospitalized with pneumonia.

There is necessarily a large degree of uncertainty about not only the future but also the present status of various things. It can be difficult to measure exactly what is happening in China due to a lack of reliability in both statistics and policy pronouncements. Investment strategy must recognize these issues and try to protect the investor from unpleasant surprises.

The Chinese Economy

China has, by some measures, the second largest and, by other measures, perhaps the largest economy in the world. As is true about many other things relating to China, there is a degree of uncertainty about economic statistics. Individual company accounting has been criticized and – in the minds of some investors – is so unreliable as to make some securities and firms uninvestable. Data about the entire Chinese economy is generally generated by the government. There is the possibility that officials at various levels of the government may be reluctant to pass "bad news" up the bureaucratic chain of command. There is also the possibility that the data will be "massaged" when it gets to the highest levels of the government.

Based on what we can reasonably discern, the Chinese economy was characterized by explosive growth up to the recent Covid crisis. This growth was initially driven by import replacement and massive levels of export of manufactured goods. China has enjoyed a huge trade surplus and has amassed strong currency reserves. More recently, China spent heavily on domestic infrastructure, domestic housing, and international infrastructure through the Belt and Road Initiative. More ominously, China is spending heavily on its military.

The Chinese economy is in some ways similar to the German economy in that it imports large quantities of raw materials – including crude oil, iron ore, various metal ores, and – increasingly – natural gas. China is also a large-scale food importer, importing pork and soybeans on a large scale. China pays for its imports by processing raw materials into refined products and exporting the refined products, and, more importantly, using them for massive manufacturing operations. In the course of this massive growth, China has come to dominate certain industries and processes, including the processing of certain key metals and the fabrication of certain "green energy" products, including solar panels and electric vehicles. Because of the massive flow of materials and products, China is highly dependent on international maritime trade in both directions and is – to a degree – vulnerable to the interruption of such trade. China has also imported some services and high-tech items from the West.

While many politicians complain about the balance of trade and seem to think that every country in the world should have a positive trade balance (about as plausible as having every student score above average in tests), it is undeniably true that there is an upper limit to the trade surplus that a country can continue to have without seeing its currency skyrocket and thereby choke off the ability of its customers to buy its exports. The Chinese solution to this dilemma was initially to take measures to prevent its currency from appreciating in value. This met with some criticism, and China also attempted to pivot its economy to more domestic consumption.

A Return To Manufacturing

Domestic consumption can be in the form of business investment, government investment, or household consumption. Business investment tends to result in more production and may not be a viable solution to an excessive trade surplus. The Chinese consumer has been reluctant to go on the kind of credit-card-induced consumption binge we have seen in the United States. Thus, government investment in housing and infrastructure became key to the solution to the need to absorb excessive production capacity.

GDP statistics are crude by nature, and the construction of a "bridge to nowhere" probably generates as much in terms of GDP as the construction of useful infrastructure such as the interstate highway system or the transcontinental railroad. It is becoming clear that a certain amount of the production of infrastructure and even housing in China may bear a greater resemblance to the former as opposed to the latter.

There has been increasing speculation that China has reached certain limits on the increase of housing and infrastructure investment (partly because of a very low level of births, an overall population decline, and a slowdown in household formation) and is swinging back to manufacturing and massive exports as its central economic strategy to sustain growth. If true, this would present certain investment opportunities as well as certain dangers.

A massive increase in Chinese processing and manufacturing will – at least initially – benefit commodities producers – including the energy industry and shipping companies. It may lead to a degree of commodity price inflation, but it will also generate surpluses of manufactured goods and processed materials.

It will have an adverse effect on manufacturers and processors in other countries and thus is likely to lead to "trade wars" in the form of higher tariffs, anti-dumping actions, and other protective measures. This can lead to retaliation, efforts at "autarky", and ultimately higher prices and inflation.

High Debt

The Chinese economy is also characterized by high levels of debt and this has led some pundits to speculate about the danger of a total collapse of the economy or a liquidity crisis such as the one which ravaged the West in 2008. In this regard, while any prediction is speculative, certain basic aspects of the organization of the Chinese economy make an analogous collapse quite unlikely.

The Chinese debt is almost entirely in its own currency and so the danger of a crisis similar to the ones faced by Greece, Spain, and Argentina in this century is remote. The government can always fend off a catastrophe by printing more money and shoving it into gaps that open up. While the Chinese banking system may not be ideal, it is also characterized by more direct government involvement than we have in the United States. Once again, the government could shore up shaky banks, guarantee deposits and other bank obligations, and likely succeed in forestalling a bank run.

On the other hand, the debt situation, the likely overbuilding of housing and infrastructure, the sluggish and tentative decision-making of businessmen due to fear of getting sideways with the authorities, and especially the declining population and low birth rate (parents can attest to the fact that babies force a household into unavoidable consumption expenses for the next 20 or 30 years) all could produce a sluggish economy and a much lower growth rate than we have seen thus far this century. China is a big enough factor so that if its growth declines appreciably, the result will almost inevitably be lower global GDP growth.

Most Likely Scenario

The most likely scenario is that China tries to maintain growth by replacing investment in housing and infrastructure by increasing net exports, and there is evidence of a specific focus on EV's, batteries, and other renewable energy products. It is likely that they will run into protectionist opposition in the developed economies and may have to focus on sales to developing economies. They may also run into some friction with their raw material processing activities. In some areas, they are both monopsonists (from the perspective of producers of the raw materials which China processes) and monopolists (from the perspective of the buyers of the processed materials), and raw-material-producing countries may move vertically into processing in order to improve their market position. China will almost inevitably increase natural gas imports from Russia as pipeline expansion is planned, although it will take time and be expensive.

Looking at things from 35,000 feet, the shift from domestic infrastructure and housing to manufacturing, if large enough, has certain macroeconomic implications. All consumption tends to be inflationary, but if raw materials are being used to manufacture items that are useful, the decline in the prices of those manufactured items may offset the increase in the prices of the labor and raw materials used for production. On the other hand, expenditures on housing and raw materials are also inflationary in the sense that they increase demand for labor and certain materials and equipment used in construction. The problem is that the inflation is offset by deflation only if the infrastructure and housing are actually useful (e.g., the bridge that enables cars and trucks to avoid an extra 50 miles in traveling from A to B). If much of the expenditure that has been made is not actually useful or at least not useful enough to be worth doing, then the expenditure on the projects becomes inflationary with no deflationary offset.

The shift from expenditures on infrastructure and housing to expenditures on manufacturing may itself be deflationary because the items manufactured are more likely to suppress prices in the economy and thus offset the impact of demand for labor and input materials.

Slower growth in total GDP will understate growth in per capita GDP due to a declining population. China may try to depreciate its currency – which is already well down (at about 7.2 renminbi to the dollar) from its roughly 6 to 1 high in 2014. The currency bears watching because it may signal both growth trends and government strategy with respect to exports. A weaker currency aids exports, but China is also interested in weaning other countries away from the dollar, and instability in exchange rates may undercut that objective.

While growth will slow down, predictions of a "total collapse" of the Chinese economy or a banking catastrophe are very unlikely to come to pass for the reasons set forth above. As noted, GDP growth per capita will be higher than gross GDP growth due to the declining population, and this – to an extent – eases the impact on the population.

As a general matter, growth is likely to slow and the push to export is likely to drive down product prices around the world. Imports of raw materials may not increase – largely because the reduced investment in housing construction and infrastructure will offset increased manufacturing. In fact, there may be a long-term downturn in imports of certain products that were heavily used in the construction sector.

The overall effect is likely to be deflationary and there is evidence of deflation already in China. For many years, China had a generally deflationary impact on the U.S. economy. Since COVID, that impact has diminished, but it is likely to return again.

Conclusion

I have no direct exposure to China and have avoided companies that are overly reliant on trade with China to conduct their business.

U.S. investors may do well to lock in high-yielding securities, especially those that have been impacted most by high interest rates like long-term bonds, preferred stocks, REITs, and dividend stocks, in general. We are heading into a situation in which interest rates are likely to decline in the short and intermediate term, and deflationary impacts from China could cause inflation to decline much more quickly than many currently expect in the U.S.

Extensive investment in Chinese securities is not recommended at this time. Of course, a great deal depends on trends in political developments, but it is best to wait on the sidelines until China's current deflationary cycle comes to an end.