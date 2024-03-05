Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why We Avoid Direct Investments In China

Mar. 05, 2024 7:35 AM ET
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Chinese economy has become so large that changes and problems have important global effects.
  • China attempted to replace net exports with investments in infrastructure and housing.
  • There have been problems with this effort and they seem to be returning to an emphasis on exports of manufactured items.
  • This could have an overall deflationary effect.
  • It is unlikely that China will experience either a financial crisis or an economic depression although a slowdown is likely.
  • High Dividend Opportunities members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Chinese flag

GA161076/iStock via Getty Images

Today we’ll look at China’s impact on the global economy, and more specifically why we don’t recommend investment in Chinese securities. We begin with a brief background.

Americans have had a fascination with China going

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +8000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 17% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
112.22K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Hidden Opportunities, and Philip Mause all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.