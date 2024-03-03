Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: An 8.4% Yielding Value Stock To Buy During Sticky Inflation

Mar. 03, 2024 9:50 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET) StockMLPS10 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer shares have returned roughly 7% since October 2023 and have seen a total return of 144% over the past three years.
  • The market is shifting towards favoring deep-value stocks, and Energy Transfer is still undervalued.
  • The company has a strong yield of 8.4%, potential for significant growth, and a resilient balance sheet.
Cashflow-Finanzierung. Das Wort Cashflow im Hintergrund des US-Dollars. Geld, das durch eine Geschäftspipeline fließt. Finanzertrags-, Budgetierungs- und Cash-Management-Konzept.

Yauhen Akulich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On October 22, 2023, I wrote an article titled 2 Champs, 1 Winner: Energy Transfer's 9% Yield Beats Enterprise Products' 7% Yield."

Since then, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares have added roughly 7%, excluding dividends.

Leo Nelissen
30.44K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Comments (10)

Duras profile picture
Duras
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (1.17K)
Enjoyed your article and I have been looking at ET. My one question is about their dividend. Given the payout ratio which last I looked was 114%, it seems to me that there might be a dividend cut in the wind and should that occur, a nice, albeit temporary, price cut. I'd be interested to hear your take on that possibility. Same sort of thing just happened recently with NEM.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (11.97K)
@Duras No, I wouldn't worry about that. Their distributable cash flow provides the dividend with a >2x coverage ratio.

Thank you for stopping by!
D
Dividend Digging Armadillo
Today, 10:53 AM
Comments (1.28K)
Continue to favour and hold a full position in ET as a value stock with yield (8.5%+ on my cost basis). Mid-stream pipeline ETF AMLP has 12% holdings of MLPs without the K-1, ET, EPD, WES, PAA & MPLX for pipeline diversification purposes.
C
Crude Guy
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (787)
I fully appreciate your bringing into focus. issues beyond basic financial performance metrics, like demand, inflation and valuation. The political equation is one area worth watching. I don't think, Lake Charles is as much a concern, as Russia. Our export market is more dependent on buying from Europe, China, India, and the Asian Pacific countries. I think we need to keep a watchful eye on trade relations with all these areas, and dive deeper into the consequences of the impact on our export markets if Russia should win control of Ukraine.
Again, I am pleased to read your thoughts on issues that are outside core financial performance metrics. You shine the light on some worthy issues for consideration of their potential impact on ET. We need more articles from you on the issues that you discussed in this article. I look forward to your next article, don't wait too long.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (11.97K)
@Crude Guy I want to thank you for this! I try to incorporate the "big picture" as much as possible in all of my articles.

That said, you are right. The Ukraine situation is key. It won't make or break ET but it will drive energy prices.

I do not see a scenario that is negative for ET.
J
Jschech365
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (123)
@Invest5life foolish comment by someone who has been negative on the stock for some time. He either missed out or got killed shorting. Just ignore. I’ve been collecting more and love this quality investment.
R
Risk21
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (689)
@Jschech365 In my book, Invest5life was long ET and trying to get investors to short ET and create a short squeeze. One of the new breed. Dirty pool.
I
Invest5life
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (2.11K)
$ET is the new $T. A million bullish articles and pumping while it drowns in debt.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (11.97K)
@Invest5life I respect your opinion, but ET is nothing like T. I dislike T, as it isn't a growth stock nor a good income stock - in my honest opinion.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (6.24K)
@Leo Nelissen He's a troll. Don't feed the troll.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

