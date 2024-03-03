RDVY: Simple Dividend ETF, Outstanding Growth, Low 2.0% Yield

Eoneren

I last covered the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in mid-2023. In that article, I argued that RDVY's strong dividend growth track-record, cheap valuation, and good performance track-record make the fund a buy. RDVY has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since but seen strong dividend growth. Results were reasonably good, and a bit better than most dividend and value ETFs during the same time period.

RDVY's fundamentals remain unchanged, and so the fund remains a buy. With a 2.0% dividend yield but outstanding dividend growth, the fund might be of particular interest to long-term dividend growth investors, less so for present retirees.

RDVY - Overview and Investment Thesis

Index and Portfolio

RDVY is a dividend growth index ETF, tracking the Nasdaq US Rising Dividend Achievers. It is a relatively simple index, including the 50 large-cap U.S. stocks with the strongest combination of dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. In practice, dividend growth matters most. As with most indexes, there are industry caps meant to ensure a modicum of diversification. It is an equal-weighted index, unlike more traditional market-cap weighted indexes.

RDVY itself is moderately diversified, with investments in 50 stocks from most relevant industry segments. Diversification is materially lower than that of most U.S. equity indexes, including the S&P 500, due to a smaller portfolio and lack of meaningful exposure to several industries, including utilities, real estate, and consumer goods.

Morningstar

As is the case for most dividend ETFs, RDVY is overweight old-economy industries like financials, as companies within these industries tend to sport above-average yields and long dividend growth track-records. On the flipside, RDVY is underweight tech and communication services, as most companies within these industries focus on growth and CAPEX over dividends. Value ETFs generally have similar industry tilts.

Due to the above, the fund tends to outperform when tech and growth underperforms, as was the case in 2022.

Data by YCharts

On the flipside, the fund tends to underperform when tech and growth outperforms, as was the case in 2023.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the above is neither a negative nor a positive, but an important fact for investors to consider. These are common issues for dividend and value ETFs, so lots of investors end up massively underweight tech in their portfolios.

Strong Dividend Growth Track-Record

RDVY focuses on the 50 U.S. equities with the strongest combination of dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. From what I've seen, dividend growth itself tends to dominate the other two factors, resulting in a fund with an incredibly strong dividend growth track-record.

Dividends have grown at an 10% CAGR since inception, with double-digit growth rates for most other relevant time periods. Growth seems a bit more consistent than average for an ETF, although there is still some volatility.

Seeking Alpha

RDVY sports a 2.0% dividend yield, higher than the S&P 500, lower than most U.S. dividend ETFs, although not all.

Data by YCharts

Although the fund's starting yield is quite low, the growth is outstanding, which does result in reasonable income for long-term investors. The fund sports a 5Y yield on cost of 3.6%, rising to 5.4% at the 10Y mark. Re-investing the dividends would have led to even higher yield on costs.

Seeking Alpha

RDVY compares quite favorably to its peers on these issues. As an example, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) sports a 5Y yield on cost of 2.9%, 10Y of 4.3%. Both figures are lower than those of RDVY, and the gap seems to widen through time.

Seeking Alpha

Only fund I've found with a significantly stronger dividend growth / yield on cost than RDYV is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). SCHD has seen its growth slow down these past two years, however.

Seeking Alpha

RDVY's strong dividend growth track-record is a benefit for the fund and its shareholders, especially so for long-term income investors. Investors needing income now would probably prefer higher-yielding alternatives to RDVY, including funds focusing on high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, covered call ETFs, BDCs, and other similar asset classes.

Cheap Valuation

RDVY is overweight old-economy industries, which tend to have cheap valuations, while being underweight tech, communications and growth, which tend to sport premium valuations. Due to this, the fund trades at a discount to the S&P 500, of around 40%.

Morningstar - Table by Author

This is a massive discount, especially considering that RDVY focuses on U.S. large-cap equities, which are basically S&P 500 stocks. Industry tilts and security weights seem to have had a massive impact on the fund's price and valuation.

RDVY's cheap valuation could lead to significant capital gains and outperformance, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations started to normalize around early 2021, with significant value outperformance during 2022. The situation reversed itself during 2023. The overall trend is unclear, and somewhat dependent on the specific fund or index analyzed, as well as the specific time period. RDVY itself has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 since early 2021, and for most other recent time periods too.

Data by YCharts

Cheap valuations also boost the impact of a company's dividend payments and buyback programs, if any. Although RDVY does yield a bit more than the S&P 500, the difference is small, so any impact here seems immaterial. I also have no reason to believe that RDVY's underlying holdings engage in significantly greater buybacks than average. These issues are not a negative per se, but definitely an absence of a positive.

Good Performance Track-Record

RDVY's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund outperforming most U.S. dividend ETFs since inception, with some consistency. RDVY has even outperformed SCHD, one of the best-performing dividend ETFs in the market, and one of the most popular ones as well.

Data by YCharts

RDVY has matched the performance of the S&P 500 since inception, but not consistently so. The fund has periods of significant outperformance, including 2022, and periods of significant underperformance, including 2023.

Seeking Alpha - Table by Author

Although matching the performance of the S&P 500 can't really be construed as a positive, I do think it makes the fund's overall track-record look stronger. Most dividend ETFs have underperformed during the past ten years, RDVY has not. The fund's performance looks quite good in context and could improve once sentiment shifts back to value. If not, current returns are fine, and the fund does provide investors with a slightly above-average yield and much stronger dividend growth track-record.

Conclusion

RDVY's strong dividend growth track-record, cheap valuation, and good performance track-record make the fund a buy.