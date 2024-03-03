Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

I've been the only bear on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) among Seeking Alpha analysts. Following my first 'Strong Sell' view on BTI, the stock underperformed the S&P 500 by 9.48% on a total shareholder return (TSR) basis, and also delivered an absolute TSR of -0.89%. In my second 'Strong Sell' view, the absolute TSR was even worse at -2.97% and underperformance vs the S&P 500 was 9.29%. Since my last 'Sell' view on BTI until I changed my stance to a 'neutral/hold', as communicated in a pinned comment (scroll down to comments section to see) in that article on 8th February 2024, TSR was +1.00% and underperformance vs the S&P 500 was 4.40%.

Thesis

I still believe British American Tobacco is a value trap. But I am lifting my 'Sell' view for now and changing to a 'Neutral/Hold' stance as I note the following:

Combustibles' volume performance woes continue. A consumer sentiment rebound can benefit US combustibles. Non-combustibles transition is occurring faster than I expected. Margin efficiencies are in-play but still below expectations. Valuations are cheap, but a catalyst is more important. Technicals remain bearish, but there may be some respite for bulls.

Combustibles' volume performance woes continue

Combustibles Volume YoY (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

H2 FY23 saw a 10.5% fall in overall combustibles' volumes, accelerating the broader declining trend over the past 4 years. In the US, BTI continues to underperform the market as its volume decline of 11.4% YoY was higher compared to that of the broader industry, which saw only a 7.5% YoY decline. There are broadly 3 contributing factors to these volume declines; a secular market decline, weak consumer spending macros, and the growth of illicit substitute vape products.

I discussed the illicit vape issue in more length in my last article. As of the latest earnings call, management continues to lament the illicit products' effects on business economics:

We are deeply concerned by the continued proliferation of illicit single-use vapour products in the U.S., which we estimate represent over 60% of the vapour markets. - CEO Tadeu Marroco in the H2 FY23 earnings call

Revenue Surprise vs Consensus (Capital IQ, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

As combustibles make up 78% of the overall revenues mix, the disappointing performance here has led to a 3% negative revenue surprise vs consensus in the H2 FY23 results.

A consumer sentiment rebound can benefit US combustibles

In H2 FY23, US combustibles make up 44.1% of overall combustibles and 34.4% of overall revenues, so it is a major piece of BTI's results make-up. This segment has seen volume declines for the reasons mentioned in the above section:

US Combustibles Volume YoY (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Management attributed weak consumer macro factors to be responsible for at least 2.5-3% of the decline in the US market. In the earnings calls and investor presentation, they regularly track and highlight the consumer sentiment numbers as they have noticed the following:

We note that there is a correlation between consumer confidence and sales of cigarettes. - CEO Tadeu Marroco in the H2 FY23 earnings call

Naturally, this makes tracking the consumer sentiment data important:

Index of Consumer Sentiment (University of Michigan)

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures are posting a sharp V-shaped rebound in 2024. I believe this can be a bullish driver for the stock as it abates the volume bleed in US combustibles.

Non-combustibles transition is occurring faster than I expected

Adjusted Constant Currency Combustibles Revenue Mix (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

In H2 FY23, adjusted combustibles revenues in constant currency terms - is arguably the best measure of company-specific operating performance - has contributed 78% to the overall revenues mix. Hence, the new categories/non-combustibles component has breached the 20% mark in overall revenue contribution. This transitioning toward non-combustibles has occurred at close to 350bps/year over the last 2 years, faster than what I had expected:

I believe the overall combustibles mix will continue to decline at a glacial pace of ~200bps every year My view in an earlier article on British American Tobacco.

Also, the New Categories piece of the business hit a milestone in posting its first ever half-year profit in adjusted EBIT terms:

New Categories Adjusted EBIT (GBP mn) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Going forward, management expects New Categories' profitability to continue improving, albeit in a non-linear fashion - which I assume is due to R&D and S&M investments in new product development and launches.

Management's commentary implies an even steeper transition path of 1400bps/year reduction in combustibles' revenue contribution over the next 2 years and 643bps/year over the next 7 years:

50% smokeless revenue ambition by 2025, and we expect smokeless revenue to reach around 1/3 of our Group revenue by 2030 - CEO Tadeu Marroco in the H2 FY23 earnings call

Whilst I acknowledge the steeper transition path, I am a bit skeptical that it would happen at the rate implied by management's targets.

Margin efficiencies are in-play but still below expectations

BTI's overall gross profit margins have been stable to slightly decreasing:

Gross Profit Margin (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

However, on adjusted constant currency terms, its EBIT margins are on a steady, improving trend:

Adjusted CC EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Digging into the drivers of this, we find that employee count has been reducing (29.5% reduction in the last 4 years)

Adjusted CC EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

At the same time, revenue per employee has increased almost 50% over the same time period of 4 years:

Revenue per Employee (GBP) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

This tells me the company is finding a way to have a leaner workforce without sacrificing productivity. However, in the broader perspective of things, I highlight that despite this positive, margin delivery has still broadly disappointed consensus views over the last 9 half-years (4.5 years), with a median miss of 54 bps:

EBIT Margin Surprise vs Consensus (bps) (Capital IQ, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Therefore, the margins story is a bit mixed here. I think this could be a key monitorable and source of upside risk in the future.

Valuations are cheap but a catalyst is more important

British American Tobacco 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Trading at a 6.81x 1-yr fwd P/E, The discount to the longer term 1-yr fwd P/E multiple of 12.19x now is still considerable at 47.7%. But as discussed last time, I believe this is less relevant since catalysts are also a necessary component for a sustained bullish turnaround, in addition to low valuations. In terms of potential catalysts, I identify execution in more aggressive transitioning toward New Categories as a potential catalyst for re-ratings in the stock.

Technicals remain bearish but there may be some respite for bulls

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. Also note that my charts are always dividend-adjusted to reflect total shareholder return performance

BTI Relative Technical Analysis (TradingView, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

From a relative technical analysis perspective of BTI vs the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX), I note that a recent swing low on the monthly chart has been broken. I believe the next logical areas for sellers to resume a new leg down would be after a small retest. This is what I would be monitoring to resume my bearish bias on the stock.

Takeaway And Positioning

Overall, I continue to believe British American Tobacco is a value trap. The company continues to suffer from poor combustibles volume performance (a segment that makes up the bulk of the business mix), particularly in the US as it is weighed down by a secular shift away from cigarettes and tobacco, loss of share from illegal substitute vapor products, and weak consumer spending.

That said, I do note that a V-shaped rebound in consumer sentiment may abate some of the volume decline in combustibles. Also, I acknowledge that the revenue contribution transition away from combustibles to smokeless New Category products is occurring faster than I expected. The company saw its first half-year of profitability in New Categories and has been benefiting from a scale down in labor costs without affecting overall productivity. Counterbalancing this however is the fact that margins delivery is still below consensus expectations.

On the valuations side, the stock continues to appear cheap relative to historical multiples. But the same argument of cheapness could have been made even a year ago without yielding a successful investment outcome. Hence, I believe a key catalyst is more important; perhaps as seen in more proof of aggressive transitioning toward New Categories.

From a relative technical analysis standpoint vs the S&P 500, ceteris paribus, I am awaiting a retest of the recently broken lows on the monthly chart to resume a 'Sell Bias'.

Stance: 'Neutral/Hold'

