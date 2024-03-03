Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: It's Still A Value Trap, But I'm Lifting My 'Sell' View

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • My latest third 'Sell' view on British American Tobacco generated alpha of +4.40% once again vs the S&P 500. But now I am changing my stance to a 'Neutral/Hold'.
  • BTI's combustibles' volume performance woes continue, particularly in the US, driven by a secular demand decline, weak US consumer spending and loss of share from illicit substitute vapor products.
  • However, a V-shaped rebound in consumer sentiment can abate some of the combustibles' volume decline.
  • I acknowledge that the transition to non-combustibles is occurring faster than expected. As that segment hits profitability, the company is also creating a leaner and more productive workforce. Yet, margins delivery has been below expectations.
  • Valuations continue to be cheap, but I still don't see a meaningful catalyst to drive a sustained turnaround in stock performance. I am awaiting a retest on the technical to resume a 'Sell' bias.

Pile of money dollar banknotes in trap on blue background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

I've been the only bear on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) among Seeking Alpha analysts. Following my first 'Strong Sell' view on BTI, the stock underperformed the S&P 500

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.23K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Gregg Rosenberg profile picture
Gregg Rosenberg
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (2.11K)
At current prices, this is one of those stocks where it's important to be willing to hold it for a decade or not at all. Speculating on it over a few qtrs or a year seems pointless.

Over longer time frames, it won't be a value trap because DRIPing the divvy + annual divvy raises will by itself yield around 12%, which already is adequate relative to the SP500. Catalysts will include the explosive growth in India, which BTI participates in through ITC, reduced debt levels enabling more shareholder friendly capital strategies, and non-combustibles reaching profitability and growth tipping points in more and more markets. There is also a free option on cannabis legalization attached to all the tobacco majors.

It's not worth betting on the short-term timing of any of this but I think it is very much worth betting on the longer term inevitability of most of it.
A
ATinvestor
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (432)
My advice: Ignore the noise and keep collecting those fat dividends!

I love BIT (and the rest of the tobacco stocks) at this price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.