Thanakorn Lappattaranan/iStock via Getty Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of the largest REITs in the world. However, the company continues to be punished by strong interest rates. A 5% dividend yield is not great from a company that trades at a premium when bonds are providing an even higher yield. Despite that, we recommend investing in the "monthly dividend company" on the dips given the long-term potential.

Realty Income Portfolio

Realty Income has substantially expanded its portfolio recently, with the acquisition of Spirit Realty for almost $10 billion that closed a month ago.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The company now has a $65 billion enterprise value with a massive $4 billion in annualized base rent across more than 15 thousand properties. The company is growing internationally with its European portfolio worth more than $10 billion. The company has a phenomenal credit rating with most of its rent from investment grade clients.

The company's dividend has expanded by roughly 4% annualized, although that's slowed down recently. We expect a modest dividend increase going forward backing the company's almost 6% yield. This likely won't ever be a company that generates 20+% returns, but we do expect it to continue generating near double-digit returns very reliably.

Realty Income Market Opportunity

The company also operates in a massive industry that has continued growth opportunities.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The U.S. + Europe market is estimated to be almost $14 trillion and even in the U.S. public REITs make up only 4% of the market. Europe is a much less targeted country and the company is one of the first to enter the market taking advantage of European countries and their need to continue raising capital.

The company's Europe opportunity and the market position the company has built up over the last few years here is one of the most interesting aspects of Realty Income.

Realty Income Long-Term Investments

The company focuses on long-term aspects and is heavily affected by interest rates.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The company has seen its cap rate trend up which is exciting to see, the cap rate of the last few years of low interest rates weren't particularly exciting. Real estates are resilient to inflation, along with rents, so seeing cap rates trend up is important. That's especially true given that cap rates are slow to adjust to interest rates.

The spread is largest in recession years, and has been row recently, but given the delay in it catching up, we expect cap rates to improve in upcoming years. That's especially true given indications that interest rates might take longer to fall. That could help support more substantial long-term returns for shareholders.

Realty Income Shareholder Returns

The company is committed to shareholder returns and its current higher yield right now can help accelerate that.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The company is targeting ~9% total returns with dramatically less volatility in the S&P 500. To be clear we don't expect this company to dramatically outperform the S&P 500, but we do expect it to do exactly what it says, match the S&P 500 with additional dividends and dramatically less volatility for shareholders.

More importantly, this highlights why now is a great time to make an investment in Realty Income. Higher for longer interest rates have pushed the company's dividend to almost 6% which means the company is now yielding almost 1.5% above the midrange of its dividend target. Investing now with that yield can result in much higher long-term returns.

Realty Income Debt

The company does have a reasonable amount of debt, but it's debt the company can comfortably afford.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The company has a 34% debt to total market cap ratio, which is a manageable level of debt given that most of it is fixed rate. The company's 6.7 year average term to maturity is solid, but we do have concern about the company's heavy maturity schedule this year and 2026 and whether it can roll them over at a reasonable rate.

The company pays out the vast majority of its cash flow and plans to utilize the rest for acquisitions meaning that a lot of this debt will need to be rolled over at potentially higher rates. However, the company's financials mean that the company can comfortably afford the debt that it has.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk for the thesis is Realty Income's valuation. The company's almost 6% dividend yield is the vast majority of its cash flow and much of its growth is funded by debt or share issuances. That is an expensive model that's come to crash for other companies such as Kinder Morgan before, if shareholders don't want to support that, but the company has obligations.

It can result in a dividend cut or other costs. It's worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Realty Income is a strong business with a massive amount of available opportunity. The company has expanded into Europe and as it builds up its nascent business there it will be able to find numerous more properties to invest in. More importantly, higher interest rates means higher cap rates, which means higher returns for what the company invests in today.

The company currently trades at an almost 6% yield as investors shun the stock for higher yielding bonds. That, combined with the higher cap rate of investments today, means that those who invest today should be able to achieve ~double-digit returns with minimal volatility. That makes the company a valuable long-term investment.