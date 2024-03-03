Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 3

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 3/20 4/11 0.92 0.94 2.17% 4.83% 21 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/8 3/28 0.23 0.24 4.35% 0.94% 9 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 3/14 4/9 0.955 0.965 1.05% 4.91% 13 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/14 3/29 1.21 1.51 24.79% 1.35% 12 eBay Inc. (EBAY) 3/8 3/25 0.25 0.27 8.00% 2.25% 6 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/8 3/29 0.86 0.94 9.30% 1.28% 15 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/14 3/29 0.14 0.15 7.14% 3.57% 11 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/8 3/18 0.2 0.25 25.00% 2.37% 9 Linde plc (LIN) 3/13 3/28 1.275 1.39 9.02% 1.24% 31 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 3/13 3/28 0.14 0.16 14.29% 0.95% 14 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 3/8 3/21 0.245 0.265 8.16% 3.63% 43 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/7 3/26 0.273 0.276 1.10% 4.19% 22 SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 3/13 3/28 0.85 0.98 15.29% 1.88% 6 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/13 3/28 0.18 0.19 5.56% 1.74% 21 Sempra (SRE) 3/20 4/15 0.595 0.62 4.20% 3.55% 21 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 3/27 4/14 0.425 0.46 8.24% 1.38% 14 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 3/28 4/15 0.93 0.94 1.08% 2.83% 8 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/7 3/22 0.3 0.33 10.00% 3.99% 12 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 3/21 4/12 0.065 0.07 7.69% 1.06% 7 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/14 3/28 0.7 0.75 7.14% 1.46% 21 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 3/28 4/12 0.14 0.16 14.29% 1.92% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 1.7 1.62 -4.71% 14 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 4 (Ex-Div 3/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/20 0.31 91.81 1.35% 13 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 3/20 0.31 47.57 2.61% 11 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 3/20 0.81 216.72 1.50% 13 EnPro Inc. (NPO) 3/20 0.3 155.52 0.77% 10 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 3/20 0.52 444.28 0.47% 8 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 3/28 0.09 32.53 1.11% 57 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 5 (Ex-Div 3/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/22 5.1 814.83 2.50% 15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 3/25 0.27 51.92 2.08% 55 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/28 0.845 CAD 130.31 1.92% 29 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 3/21 2.25 384.45 2.34% 15 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 3/29 0.9 206.25 1.75% 61 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 3/21 0.21 31.63 2.66% 6 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/15 0.61 48.52 5.03% 15 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 3/21 0.57 102.59 2.22% 13 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 6 (Ex-Div 3/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 4/1 1.4 249.69 2.24% 48 AMETEK, Inc. (AME) 3/28 0.28 180.68 0.62% 5 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 3/22 0.37 52.19 2.84% 12 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 3/25 0.27 21.08 5.12% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 3/29 0.95 235.31 1.61% 52 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 4/1 0.2178 60.37 1.44% 39 CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/26 1.15 219.21 2.10% 14 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 3/22 0.15 26.97 2.22% 12 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 3/22 1.63 499.11 1.31% 14 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 3/22 0.28 80.73 1.39% 12 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 3/15 0.53 58.59 3.62% 14 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 3/19 0.25 314.43 0.32% 11 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 3/29 0.17 13.32 5.11% 8 ITT Inc. (ITT) 4/1 0.319 126.66 1.01% 12 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/26 0.55 171.96 1.28% 34 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 4/2 1.22 122.9 3.97% 52 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 3/25 0.16 55.2 1.16% 5 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 3/22 0.5 299.7 0.67% 14 LCI Industries (LCII) 3/22 1.05 126.61 3.32% 8 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 3/22 1.16 209.81 2.21% 23 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/14 0.24 45.44 6.34% 14 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 3/22 0.28 33.36 3.36% 19 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/29 0.6 62.24 3.86% 13 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 3/26 0.276 26.33 4.19% 22 Reliance, Inc. (RS) 3/22 1.1 320.18 1.37% 14 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 3/15 0.19 16.94 4.49% 6 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 4/9 0.095 22.92 1.66% 8 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 3/19 0.81 89.57 3.62% 56 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/22 0.33 33.07 3.99% 12 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 3/29 1 218.82 1.83% 19 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 3/20 0.1725 12.25 5.63% 11 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 4/1 0.37 34.18 4.33% 49 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 3/29 0.22 366.28 0.24% 7 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 3/25 0.475 36.4 5.22% 7 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 4/1 0.36 28.5 5.05% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 7 (Ex-Div 3/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/28 0.24 102.38 0.94% 9 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 3/25 0.21 28.19 2.98% 11 eBay Inc. (EBAY) 3/25 0.27 48.05 2.25% 6 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 3/29 0.94 293.7 1.28% 15 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 3/22 0.6425 49.12 5.23% 19 Genpact Limited (G) 3/26 0.1525 33.94 1.80% 8 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/18 0.25 42.21 2.37% 9 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 3/21 0.245 29.17 3.36% 42 Spire Inc. (SR) 4/2 0.755 59.61 5.07% 21 Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 3/25 0.43 63.99 2.69% 12 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 4/1 0.39 80.6 1.94% 31 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 3/19 1.88 489.53 1.54% 14 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 3/25 0.335 38.55 3.48% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 8 (Ex-Div 3/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:APLO) 4/1 0.56 36 6.22% 13 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 3/22 0.445 17.82 9.99% 7 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 3/22 0.42 130.55 1.29% 8 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 4/9 0.66 29.72 4.44% 12 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 3/28 0.69 80.05 3.45% 16 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 3/8 0.88 4.1% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 3/7 2.25 3.2% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 3/11 0.805 2.9% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 3/8 0.27 0.7% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 3/8 2.95 2.6% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 3/8 0.4 1.9% Celanese Corporation (CE) 3/5 0.7 1.8% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/7 1.68 2.5% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 3/7 0.44 4.1% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 3/11 1.63 4.3% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/7 0.7 2.3% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 3/11 0.525 1.9% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 3/8 0.76 1.6% First BanCorp. (FBP) 3/8 0.16 3.8% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/8 0.38 3.1% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 3/8 0.18 1.9% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 3/8 1.3 1.8% HNI Corporation (HNI) 3/6 0.32 2.9% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 3/6 0.18 3.1% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 3/9 1.66 3.5% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3/5 1.19 2.9% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 3/7 0.65 1.1% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/8 1.3 0.7% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 3/8 0.26 1.4% Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 3/8 0.33 0.7% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 3/11 1.25 5.0% Masco Corporation (MAS) 3/11 0.29 1.5% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 3/7 0.32 1.2% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 3/8 0.45 2.1% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/8 0.475 3.5% MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 3/10 0.47 1.0% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 3/8 0.13 0.4% Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) 3/7 0.42 0.4% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 3/5 0.68 1.0% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 3/8 0.29 1.6% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 3/8 0.66 4.4% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 3/8 0.4675 2.1% Park National Corporation (PRK) 3/8 1.06 3.3% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 3/11 1.25 1.7% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 3/8 0.715 0.9% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 3/11 1.86 2.7% The Southern Company (SO) 3/6 0.7 4.2% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 3/8 0.51 3.6% Target Corporation (TGT) 3/10 1.1 2.8% The Timken Company (TKR) 3/6 0.33 1.6% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 3/8 0.54 1.4% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 3/8 1.63 4.4% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 3/8 0.26 3.8% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 3/11 0.95 3.6% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 3/8 0.67 2.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

