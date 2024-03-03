Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 3

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
3/20
|
4/11
|
0.92
|
0.94
|
2.17%
|
4.83%
|
21
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
3/8
|
3/28
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
0.94%
|
9
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
3/14
|
4/9
|
0.955
|
0.965
|
1.05%
|
4.91%
|
13
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
3/14
|
3/29
|
1.21
|
1.51
|
24.79%
|
1.35%
|
12
|
eBay Inc.
|
(EBAY)
|
3/8
|
3/25
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
8.00%
|
2.25%
|
6
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/8
|
3/29
|
0.86
|
0.94
|
9.30%
|
1.28%
|
15
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
3/14
|
3/29
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
7.14%
|
3.57%
|
11
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
3/8
|
3/18
|
0.2
|
0.25
|
25.00%
|
2.37%
|
9
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
3/13
|
3/28
|
1.275
|
1.39
|
9.02%
|
1.24%
|
31
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
3/13
|
3/28
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
14.29%
|
0.95%
|
14
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
3/8
|
3/21
|
0.245
|
0.265
|
8.16%
|
3.63%
|
43
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
3/7
|
3/26
|
0.273
|
0.276
|
1.10%
|
4.19%
|
22
|
SBA Communications Corporation
|
(SBAC)
|
3/13
|
3/28
|
0.85
|
0.98
|
15.29%
|
1.88%
|
6
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
3/13
|
3/28
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
1.74%
|
21
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
3/20
|
4/15
|
0.595
|
0.62
|
4.20%
|
3.55%
|
21
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
3/27
|
4/14
|
0.425
|
0.46
|
8.24%
|
1.38%
|
14
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
3/28
|
4/15
|
0.93
|
0.94
|
1.08%
|
2.83%
|
8
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/7
|
3/22
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
3.99%
|
12
|
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
|
(TPB)
|
3/21
|
4/12
|
0.065
|
0.07
|
7.69%
|
1.06%
|
7
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
3/14
|
3/28
|
0.7
|
0.75
|
7.14%
|
1.46%
|
21
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
3/28
|
4/12
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
14.29%
|
1.92%
|
13
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
1.7
|
1.62
|
-4.71%
|
14
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 4 (Ex-Div 3/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
3/20
|
0.31
|
91.81
|
1.35%
|
13
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
3/20
|
0.31
|
47.57
|
2.61%
|
11
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
3/20
|
0.81
|
216.72
|
1.50%
|
13
|
EnPro Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
3/20
|
0.3
|
155.52
|
0.77%
|
10
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
3/20
|
0.52
|
444.28
|
0.47%
|
8
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
3/28
|
0.09
|
32.53
|
1.11%
|
57
Tuesday Mar 5 (Ex-Div 3/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/22
|
5.1
|
814.83
|
2.50%
|
15
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
3/25
|
0.27
|
51.92
|
2.08%
|
55
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
3/28
|
0.845 CAD
|
130.31
|
1.92%
|
29
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
3/21
|
2.25
|
384.45
|
2.34%
|
15
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
3/29
|
0.9
|
206.25
|
1.75%
|
61
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
3/21
|
0.21
|
31.63
|
2.66%
|
6
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/15
|
0.61
|
48.52
|
5.03%
|
15
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
3/21
|
0.57
|
102.59
|
2.22%
|
13
Wednesday Mar 6 (Ex-Div 3/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
4/1
|
1.4
|
249.69
|
2.24%
|
48
|
AMETEK, Inc.
|
(AME)
|
3/28
|
0.28
|
180.68
|
0.62%
|
5
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
3/22
|
0.37
|
52.19
|
2.84%
|
12
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
3/25
|
0.27
|
21.08
|
5.12%
|
22
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
3/29
|
0.95
|
235.31
|
1.61%
|
52
|
Brown-Forman Corporation
|
(BF.B)
|
4/1
|
0.2178
|
60.37
|
1.44%
|
39
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/26
|
1.15
|
219.21
|
2.10%
|
14
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
3/22
|
0.15
|
26.97
|
2.22%
|
12
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
3/22
|
1.63
|
499.11
|
1.31%
|
14
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
80.73
|
1.39%
|
12
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
3/15
|
0.53
|
58.59
|
3.62%
|
14
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
3/19
|
0.25
|
314.43
|
0.32%
|
11
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
3/29
|
0.17
|
13.32
|
5.11%
|
8
|
ITT Inc.
|
(ITT)
|
4/1
|
0.319
|
126.66
|
1.01%
|
12
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
3/26
|
0.55
|
171.96
|
1.28%
|
34
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
4/2
|
1.22
|
122.9
|
3.97%
|
52
|
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.
|
(KNX)
|
3/25
|
0.16
|
55.2
|
1.16%
|
5
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
3/22
|
0.5
|
299.7
|
0.67%
|
14
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
3/22
|
1.05
|
126.61
|
3.32%
|
8
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
3/22
|
1.16
|
209.81
|
2.21%
|
23
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
6/14
|
0.24
|
45.44
|
6.34%
|
14
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
3/22
|
0.28
|
33.36
|
3.36%
|
19
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
3/29
|
0.6
|
62.24
|
3.86%
|
13
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
3/26
|
0.276
|
26.33
|
4.19%
|
22
|
Reliance, Inc.
|
(RS)
|
3/22
|
1.1
|
320.18
|
1.37%
|
14
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
3/15
|
0.19
|
16.94
|
4.49%
|
6
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
4/9
|
0.095
|
22.92
|
1.66%
|
8
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
3/19
|
0.81
|
89.57
|
3.62%
|
56
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/22
|
0.33
|
33.07
|
3.99%
|
12
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
3/29
|
1
|
218.82
|
1.83%
|
19
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/20
|
0.1725
|
12.25
|
5.63%
|
11
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
4/1
|
0.37
|
34.18
|
4.33%
|
49
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
3/29
|
0.22
|
366.28
|
0.24%
|
7
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
3/25
|
0.475
|
36.4
|
5.22%
|
7
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
4/1
|
0.36
|
28.5
|
5.05%
|
14
Thursday Mar 7 (Ex-Div 3/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
3/28
|
0.24
|
102.38
|
0.94%
|
9
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
3/25
|
0.21
|
28.19
|
2.98%
|
11
|
eBay Inc.
|
(EBAY)
|
3/25
|
0.27
|
48.05
|
2.25%
|
6
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
3/29
|
0.94
|
293.7
|
1.28%
|
15
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
3/22
|
0.6425
|
49.12
|
5.23%
|
19
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
3/26
|
0.1525
|
33.94
|
1.80%
|
8
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
3/18
|
0.25
|
42.21
|
2.37%
|
9
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
3/21
|
0.245
|
29.17
|
3.36%
|
42
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
4/2
|
0.755
|
59.61
|
5.07%
|
21
|
Truxton Corporation
|
3/25
|
0.43
|
63.99
|
2.69%
|
12
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
4/1
|
0.39
|
80.6
|
1.94%
|
31
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
3/19
|
1.88
|
489.53
|
1.54%
|
14
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
3/25
|
0.335
|
38.55
|
3.48%
|
6
Friday Mar 8 (Ex-Div 3/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apollo Bancorp, Inc.
|
4/1
|
0.56
|
36
|
6.22%
|
13
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
3/22
|
0.445
|
17.82
|
9.99%
|
7
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
3/22
|
0.42
|
130.55
|
1.29%
|
8
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
4/9
|
0.66
|
29.72
|
4.44%
|
12
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
3/28
|
0.69
|
80.05
|
3.45%
|
16
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
3/8
|
0.88
|
4.1%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
3/7
|
2.25
|
3.2%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
3/11
|
0.805
|
2.9%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
3/8
|
0.27
|
0.7%
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
3/8
|
2.95
|
2.6%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
3/8
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
3/5
|
0.7
|
1.8%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
3/7
|
1.68
|
2.5%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
3/7
|
0.44
|
4.1%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
3/11
|
1.63
|
4.3%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
3/7
|
0.7
|
2.3%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
3/11
|
0.525
|
1.9%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
3/8
|
0.76
|
1.6%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
3/8
|
0.16
|
3.8%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
3/8
|
0.38
|
3.1%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
3/8
|
0.18
|
1.9%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
3/8
|
1.3
|
1.8%
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
3/6
|
0.32
|
2.9%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
3/6
|
0.18
|
3.1%
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
3/9
|
1.66
|
3.5%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
3/5
|
1.19
|
2.9%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
3/7
|
0.65
|
1.1%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
3/8
|
1.3
|
0.7%
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
3/8
|
0.26
|
1.4%
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
3/8
|
0.33
|
0.7%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
3/11
|
1.25
|
5.0%
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
3/11
|
0.29
|
1.5%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
3/7
|
0.32
|
1.2%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
3/8
|
0.45
|
2.1%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
3/8
|
0.475
|
3.5%
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
(MSA)
|
3/10
|
0.47
|
1.0%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
3/8
|
0.13
|
0.4%
|
Murphy USA Inc.
|
(MUSA)
|
3/7
|
0.42
|
0.4%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
3/5
|
0.68
|
1.0%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
3/8
|
0.29
|
1.6%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
3/8
|
0.66
|
4.4%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
3/8
|
0.4675
|
2.1%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
3/8
|
1.06
|
3.3%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
3/11
|
1.25
|
1.7%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
3/8
|
0.715
|
0.9%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
3/11
|
1.86
|
2.7%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
3/6
|
0.7
|
4.2%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
3/8
|
0.51
|
3.6%
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
3/10
|
1.1
|
2.8%
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
3/6
|
0.33
|
1.6%
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
3/8
|
0.54
|
1.4%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
3/8
|
1.63
|
4.4%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
3/8
|
0.26
|
3.8%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
3/11
|
0.95
|
3.6%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
3/8
|
0.67
|
2.0%
In Case You Missed It
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
