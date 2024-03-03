constantgardener/E+ via Getty Images

Originally a Canadian company (Encana), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) over time has renamed itself, expanded US operations, and even moved its headquarters to the US (Denver, Colorado). It retains substantial natural gas production in Canada's Montney basin.

Like the rest of the oil and gas sector, Ovintiv has made good progress after being in dire straits a few years ago. For example, since I last reviewed it in 2021, Ovintiv's market capitalization has more than doubled from $6.9 billion to $13.6 billion.

In 2023, Ovintiv continued its reorientation last year by selling its Bakken (North Dakota) assets for $825 million to EnCap portfolio company Grayson Mill Bakken. It bought three Midland portfolio companies from EnCap-Black Swan, PetroLegacy, and Piedra-for $4.275 billion.

While this freed up Ovintiv from continuing to invest in the mature Bakken, on an asset basis it appears mainly an oil-for-oil trade, with the extra $3.5 billion value found in the upside of the 65,000 net acres and 1050 net horizontal locations in the Northern Midland Basin.

The company's Q4'23 results provided a positive surprise with better-than-expected production. Indeed, the stock price has risen 25% since its recent low in mid-January 2024. Still, similar to APA Corporation, Ovintiv's large volume of natural gas reserves is an operational anchor.

With the good news baked into the stock price (price at 98% of 52-week high) and only a 2.4% base dividend (despite options for share repurchases and variable dividends), I recommend Ovintiv as a hold given its large US and Canadian natural gas components.

2023 Results and Projections

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Ovintiv produced 605,000 BOE/D, of which oil and condensate were 240,000 BPD, natural gas liquids were 91,000 BPD, and natural gas was 1.645 BCF/D. It expects similar production in 2024.

According to the company, it "generated fourth quarter net earnings of $856 million, cash from operating activities of $1.4 billion, non-GAAP cash flow of $1.2 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow of $577 million after capital expenditures of $660 million."

For full-year 2023, Ovintiv earned net income of $2.1 billion, or $7.90 per share, and generated cash from operations of $4.2 billion. Including the effect of hedges, the average oil and condensate price was $74.88/bbl, the average NGL price was $18.90/bbl, and the average gas price was $2.71/MCF for a total average realized price of $37.46/BOE.

As noted, it sold Bakken assets and exited the play while adding Midland assets adjacent to its existing production.

The company was included in the S&P400 index beginning in June 2023.

Ovintiv projects a 2024 capital program of $2.2-$2.4 billion to deliver total production of about 560,000 BOE/D, including oil and condensate volumes of about 205,000 BPD and natural gas liquids of about 87,000 BPD.

In its Q4'23 investor call, Ovintiv executives point to increased productivity per foot drilled. Part of this is using what it calls the Trimulfrac process on an increasing number of Midland basin wells. For this process, wet sand from local mines is used to complete three wells in a single frac spread.

Macro

The Biden administration, several countries and US states, some funds, and some banks continue their war on hydrocarbon production and consumption. There has been pushback from some states concerned about poorer results in pension funds.

Most recently, and harmful for US LNG exporters seeking long-term contracts, the Biden administration has halted permitting on new LNG export terminals.

Because they meet different markets and types of demand, oil and gas prices have again become delinked. This, along with the geologic fact of gas associated with oil, exacerbates the issue of gas oversupply.

Interest rates are expected to remain at about the same level through the first half of 2024, increasing the cost of financing and setting a high, competitive bar for dividends and return of capital.

Oil and Natural Gas Prices

On March 1, 2024, West Texas Intermediate oil futures price (for April 2024 delivery) was $79.97/barrel. The Henry Hub natural gas futures price, for April 2024 delivery, was below $2/MMBTU at $1.84/MMBTU.

The 5-95 confidence interval chart above shows a year-end 2025 WTI price range between $35/bbl and $145/bbl and a year-end 2025 Henry Hub gas price range between $1.75/MMBTU and $9.75/MMBTU.

Natural gas prices have been affected by warmer weather, relative oversupply, the normalizing of gas supply in Europe after the Russian cutoff, and by the Biden administration pause on new LNG terminal permits.

Investors should be aware that both Permian and Canadian regional gas prices are often much lower than the Henry Hub (Louisiana) reference price.

For example, for the week ending February 28, 2024, according to the EIA's Natural Gas Weekly the Waha West Texas (Permian) gas price fell to $0.43/MMBTU, $1.20/MMBTU below the Henry Hub price that day and less than 25% of the Henry Hub price on March 1, two days later.

The same gas oversupply affects Canada, with Canadian NOVA/AECO (the natural gas trading hub in Alberta, Canada) prices expected to average $1.50/MMBTU between March and December 2024, according to Natural Gas Intelligence. Montney production would be lower-priced since it requires transport costs to the hub.

Reserves

At December 31, 2023, per its just-released 10-K, Ovintiv's total estimated proved reserves were 2.2 billion BOE, about two-thirds developed and one-third undeveloped. As the diagram below shows, slightly over half-52%--was natural gas.

Nearly all of its oil and much of its natural gas liquids are in the U.S. (the U.S. represents 68% of Ovintiv's reserves) while two-thirds of the company's natural gas reserves are in Canada.

The SEC PV-10 value of the reserves is $16.1 billion, down from $27.5 billion at year-end 2022, due mainly (-$12.6 billion) to much lower prices for natural gas in both the US and Canada and somewhat lower prices for oil but also due to downward estimations in reserve quantities (-$5.3 billion), offset by discoveries and purchases.

Competitors

Ovintiv's headquarters are in Denver, Colorado.

Because the company operates in the Permian, it faces ferocious competition with most US E&P companies. It also competes with companies in the Canadian Montney Basin, the Anadarko (Oklahoma), and the Uinta Basin (Utah). Natural gas from the Montney and Anadarko competes with natural gas across the US and Canada, particularly the Haynesville (Louisiana) and the Marcellus/Utica (Pennsylvania-Ohio).

Per the map above, although Ovintiv's Denver headquarters location makes sense for its Montney assets (and its Bakken assets, when it had them), it is somewhat out of range for its Oklahoma--and particularly its Permian--assets relative to its competitors.

Governance

On March 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Ovintiv's overall governance a stellar 1, with sub-scores of audit (3), board (1), shareholder rights (1), and compensation (1).

In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

On February 15, 2024, shorts were 2.1% of the stock float. Insiders owned a small 0.46% of shares.

Ovintiv's beta of 2.66 indicates significant volatility relative to the overall market aligning with big fluctuations in oil and gas prices.

On December 31, 2023, the five largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Blackrock (10.6%), Vanguard (10.0%), FMR/Fidelity (8.6%), Dodge & Cox (8.5%), and State Street (3.9%).

Blackrock and State Street, but not the other three, are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights

The March 1, 2024, closing price of $50.40/share gives a market capitalization of $13.6 billion. The company's 52-week price range is $32.07-$51.60share, so this is 98% of the high and 94% of the one-year target of $53.73/share.

Trailing twelve months (TTM) earnings per share (EPS) is $7.90 for a price/earnings ratio of 6.4. The average analyst 2024 and 2025 EPS prediction is $6.31 and $7.53, for a forward price/earnings ratio range of 6.7-8.0.

Trailing twelve months' operating cash flow is $4.2 billion and leveraged free cash flow is $900 million.

TTM return on assets and equity are good at 10.5% and 23.1%, respectively.

At December 31, 2023, Ovintiv had $9.6 billion in liabilities, including $5.7 billion of long-term debt (current portion of $280 million plus long-term portion of $5.45 billion)and assets of $20.0 billion for a liability/asset ratio of 48%.

Long-term debt of $5.7 billion compared to market capitalization of $13.6 billion results in a debt/market capitalization ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv's dividend of $1.20 is a yield of 2.4%. According to the company's Q4'23 report, its capital allocation policy is "to return at least 50% of post base dividend Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow to shareholders through buybacks and/or variable dividends."

Mean analyst rating is a 2.1 or "buy" from twenty-five analysts.

Notes on Valuation

Ovintiv's book value per share of $38.17 is below the market price, indicating positive investor sentiment.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $20.3 billion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is 4.3, well below the maximum preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Market capitalization per flowing BOE is relatively low reflecting the hefty gas component at $22,500; however, market cap per flowing barrel of oil is stronger at $56,700.

To summarize, Ovintiv has liabilities of $9.6 billion, assets of $20.0 billion, market capitalization of $13.6 billion, enterprise value of $20.3 billion, and 2023 SEC PV-10 value of $16.1 billion.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their Canadian gas price expectations and their US oil, NGL, and gas price projections as the factors most likely to affect Ovintiv.

Exports of the company's Canadian gas are exposed to cross-border politics with the US as well as to competition with plentiful US gas reserves.

Political and regulatory risk arises from the Biden administration, as well as some foreign and state governments, funds, and banks taking a race-to-zero-hydrocarbons posture.

Recommendations for Ovintiv

Ovintiv offers a 2.4% dividend and, when warranted, investor-friendly share buybacks and/or variable dividends. The company has an attractive forward price/earnings range, and it has grown while keeping debt levels under control.

However, other energy competitors offer higher base dividends than Ovintiv's 2.4%, the company's stock price is near its 52-week high, and prospects for natural gas prices this year in the US and Canada are poor, with west Texas already seeing sub-$1.00/MCF prices. I recommend Ovintiv as a hold due to its large volume of gas production, particularly in Canada, and the share price run-up it has already experienced.