Innovative Industrial Properties Q4: Why I'm Considering Opening A Position

Summary

  • Innovative Industrial Properties reported strong Q4 earnings, beating FFO and revenue estimates. AFFO & Net Income both grew at an average rate of 7% year-over-year.
  • The REIT collected 100% rent despite tenant troubles during the year and the challenging economic backdrop.
  • IIPR has a low leveraged balance sheet with no debt maturing until 2026, putting the company in a strong position to navigate a higher for longer environment.
  • With a current P/AFFO ratio of less than 11x, I think the stock offers great upside potential when interest rates do decline sometime in the near future.
  • IIPR's tenants are small and somewhat unknown. This also puts the company at higher risk if the economy experiences a downturn, as their top 10 tenants account for 78% of ABR.

Decision, thinking and asian man in studio with glasses, questions and brainstorming on grey background. Why, idea and male person with emoji, body language or choice gesture, puzzled or solution

Introduction

I'll admit when Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was the new hot thing on the stock market, I almost bought into the company for the appealing dividend. I watched the stock explode and trade near $300

The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Retired Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Article Update Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (5K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of IIPR. Do you currently own?
C
Centrino
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (3K)
Thanks !
Why didn't you start a position when it was cheaper?
TheGermanGuy profile picture
TheGermanGuy
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (1.79K)
"Despite the share price decline, the company's fundamentals have remained strong."
Of course they remained strong, because the stock didn`t fall because of fundamentals but the re-rating of the growth prospects.
Is is normal to build articles out of nothing-burger-sentences? Where`s the value?
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (5K)
@TheGermanGuy is it normal to build a nothing-burger comment? There’s someone out there who could get value out of this article. Either way thanks for stopping by 😉
TheGermanGuy
TheGermanGuy
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (1.79K)
@The Dividend Collectuh My comment is no "nothing-burger comment", but a general warning to fellow investors that most writers don`t know more than regular people.
Investing in IIPR in the 70s was a no-brainer and very obvious.
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 12:26 PM
Comments (5K)
@TheGermanGuy well can’t argue. Most analysts don’t but are there analysts who say they do? You should never trust an analyst more than your own research, but other people may not have tile time or capability. So an article they can read might help. And us analysts are nothing special, we’re regular people as well. And IIPR was a no-brainer in the $70’s if you believed in it or already held. But this article may introduce someone to IIPR who’ve never heard of them. That’s the point.
TheGermanGuy
TheGermanGuy
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (1.79K)
Always the same, SA writers start to "consider a position", while private investors already had the courage to do so much earlier.
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (5K)
@TheGermanGuy good for you! Thanks for sharing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

