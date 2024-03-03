Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Snubbed: Despite Volatility, Big AI Upside Ahead

Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • Palantir is a volatile stock, and the latest S&P 500 snub adds to it.
  • Yet despite share-price volatility, the business growth trajectory continues to accelerate (from government and commercial customers), and the company's extraordinary AIP Platform is leading in a long-term market-wide megatrend.
  • In this report, we review Palantir’s business model, its market opportunity, financials, valuation, and risks, and then conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Palantir CEO, Alex Karp (center) continues to ignore the short-term noise to focus on long-term success

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Palantir shares are up over 40% this year (and up over 60% since our previous article in July) following an outstanding

-

I left my multibillion-dollar fund management job to found Blue Harbinger so I could invest independently, and so I could help others do the same.

I believe in disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing, and I am keen on avoiding the unnecessary expenses and growing conflicts of interest in the legacy investment management industry.

I hold an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. I have over 20 years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund portfolio manager and a securities analyst for an aggressive growth hedge fund.

I cover growth stocks and income securities because this is how I invest in real life. Specifically, I manage custom goal-focused investment accounts for friends and family through a separate investment company that I founded subsequent to Blue Harbinger (and with the same investment worldviews).

I believe my background allows me to provide uniquely valuable insights and perspectives.

I live in Naperville, Illinois, USA. If you’re ever in the area, I’m happy to meet you at a local coffeehouse (or stop by my office) to discuss investments. Please feel free to get in touch.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Article Update Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Comments (2.68K)
Thanks for reading.
My original unabridged version of this report (with a couple more AI stocks worth considering) is here:

Palantir: 3 Top "AI" Stocks, Big Upside Ahead
www.blueharbinger.com/...
Best,
BH
F
Flightmedic1
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Comments (422)
I really love PLTR.I made a huge profit off of my sale.I took that cash and rolled it into BCH,MSTR,and CLSK. That my very well be the best investment decision of my life.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

