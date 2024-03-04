Verano Holdings: Temporary Setbacks, But Potential For Long-Term Gains

Yarygin

Although Verano Holdings (NEOE:VRNO:CA)(OTCQX:VRNOF) ("Verano") reported fairly positive financial results for Q4 2023 and full year 2023 on February 29, 2024, while other MSOs' stock prices have generally increased in the past 2 days, Verano's share price has declined from $5.45 per share since the morning of February 29 to about $5.00 on March 1 (almost 10% decline) likely due to that it can't file 10-K on time. Although risky, I believe that this presents a good opportunity for investors to scoop up Verano's shares at a discount, anticipating re-alignment on market sentiment and investing in the cannabis sector in the United States. As a result, I have assigned a "Buy" rating on Verano.

An Introduction To Verano Holdings

Verano is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO") in the United States. Verano is also based in Chicago, similar to Green Thumb Industries ("GTI"). Interestingly, Verano and GTI's headquarter offices are incredibly close with only 4 minutes drive between each other.

Verano operates in both medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of cannabis products sold under its portfolio of consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s operations span 13 U.S. states (Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia), comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. GTI is in 10 (California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania) of the 13 states Verano operates in significantly making them overlap each other.

Late Filing of 10-K

While Verano reported fairly positive financial results on February 29, 2024 through press release and earnings call, Verano didn't manage to file 10-K with the SEC on time. Verano management indicated that they are unable to file 10-K on time due to factors related to the testing and documentation of the company's internal controls. The management further explained that it is their first year having to file 10-K on an accelerated timeline and their first year to provide annual report on the company's internal controls over financial reporting.

As such, the market reacted negatively against Verano beating the price down by about 10% since the morning of February 29, 2024.

If Verano can file its 10-K by March 15, 2024 within the 15-day extension granted by the SEC and Verano doesn't have to change any of the financial results reported on February 29, 2024, it will show investors that Verano's internal controls over financial reporting are solid and the previous negative reaction is unjustified. However, if the above doesn't happen, Verano's share price may fall further.

At the current moment, it is pretty much a gamble when investing in Verano, but I tend to think the share price decline is an overreaction and Verano is able to file 10-K on time. If Verano's auditor has significant concern over Verano's financial results, the auditor wouldn't have allowed Verano to release its financial results on February 29, 2024. Now that the auditor is freed up from other MSOs' files following the February 29 deadline, it should be able to allocate more resources to finish documentation of their testing on internal controls and help Verano file 10-K on time.

Verano Q4 2023 Financial Results

Verano reported Q4 2023 revenue of $237 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year, which is close to the high estimate of $238.3 million by analysts. This increase in revenue is primarily driven by the increased sales in New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida.

Verano's quarterly revenue has consistently been keeping pace with GTI.

investors.verano.com

Interestingly, the amount of revenue generated by each employee on average is very similar between Verano and GTI meaning that their operational structure and efficiency are quite similar as well. As of December 31, 2023, GTI had approximately 4,400 employees while Verano had approximately 3,780 employees. Based on the quarterly revenue in Q4 2023, each Verano and GTI's employee generated $62,800 and $63,200 respectively on average.

Verano reported gross profit of $117.6 million in Q4 2023 or 49.6% of revenue. While gross profit margin slightly declined compared to Q3 2023 of 55.5%, it increased compared to the same period last year, which was 46%. Historically, Verano's gross profit % has been more volatile compared to GTI, but is, in general, trending in the same direction due to price compression in various states.

investors.verano.com

However, Verano's cash generating ability is lacking compared to GTI. While GTI generated $225 million cash from operations in the full year 2023 and invested $200 million in capital expenditures, Verano only generated $110 million (still remarkable) cash from operation and invested $36 million in capital expenditure.

Capital Structure and 280E Tax Position

Verano's stock price has been fairly suppressed in the past, partially due to its unfavorable capital structure compared to its peers such as GTI.

While GTI only has a $244 million note payable bearing interest rate of 7%, Verano is in a completely different world. In addition to expensive variable rate mortgages of about $84 million, Verano has $350 million credit facility that bears a floating interest rate of prime plus 6.5%, which put the interest rate at 14% currently.

While generating about $110 million cash from operations, Verano paid in 2023 whopping $60 million interests.

As a result, it will not be a surprise that Verano may quickly follow suit to Trulieve in terms of 280E tax position and claiming tax refund to help reduce the expensive credit facility as much as the prepayment clause allows. Verano management indicated in earnings call that it is actively evaluating before taking actions.

Savvy Threads E-Commerce

While both Verano and GTI see the importance of engaging artists to promote their products converting artists' followers to their customers, they are doing so in somewhat different but similar fashion. While GTI launched the Rythm Artist Series through local artist's favorite cannabis strain to target local community vertically, Verano launched in Q4 2023 Savvy Threads, a non-plant-touching e-commerce extension of Verano's Savvy brand featuring limited-edition, artist-driven streetwear available for sale and delivery to all 50 states targeting a broader audience horizontally.

It is yet to be seen whether the vertical or horizontal artist-driven approach is more effective in coming quarters.

In addition to Savvy Threads E-Commerce launch, the growth in Maryland as the legalized cannabis sector unfolds, Verano continues to expand by opening more retail locations in Florida, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, which should provide increased contribution in topline offsetting the impact from relatively slower increase in wholesale revenue in New Jersey from normalized dispensary opening rate.

Verano Stock Valuation

While GTI's market capitalization is about $3.12 billion (about 3 times of revenue or 6.14 times of gross profit) as of March 1, 2024, Verano's market capitalization is $1.74 billion (about 1.85 times of revenue or 3.66 times of gross profit), slightly lower than Trulieve of $1.95 billion (1.73 times of revenue). Similar to other MSOs, Verano's stock price has been increasing significantly since August 2023 with a growth of 34.67% in the past 6 months while GTI and Trulieve both grew by 37.32% and 79.7% respectively in stock price in the past 6 months. While Trulieve's stock price started increasing significantly since January 2024 likely due to its bold tax strategy among other factors and its concentration in Florida with the upcoming potential legalization of recreational cannabis, Verano's stock growth has approximately kept in line with other MSOs such as GTI. The sharp decline between February 29 and March 1 in Verano's stock price widens the valuation gap further. However, the valuation gap between GTI (6.12 times over gross profits) and Verano (3.66 times over gross profits) is not quite justified.

Verano is a similar business as GTI as explained above with slightly lower revenue. While interest rate is trending down from now on and Verano can gradually reduce this credit facility using cash generated from operations, within 1-2 years, Verano's capital structure should be less of a concern compared to GTI. As a result, Verano's valuation should inch close to 5.2 times (about 85% of GTI's multiple given its gap on total revenue) of its current year's gross profits similar to GTI, which will put Verano at about $2.47 billion in market capitalization.

Although receiving 280E tax refunds similar to Trulieve can significantly help Verano accelerate the process to optimize its capital structure, it is not clear whether Verano can execute the tax strategy effectively as Trulieve.

In addition, between now and March 15, 2024, it remains uncertain on whether Verano can file its 10-K in time without any adjustments to its financial results reported.

Conclusion

Despite the setback related to the late filing of its 10-K and the consequent price decline, Verano presents a compelling investment opportunity despite its temporary unfavorable capital structure compared to GTI. Verano reported robust financial performance in Q4 2023, signaled its potential for sustained growth in key states such as Florida, New Jersey and Maryland and its ability to reduce debt. The current market overreaction offers a potential window of opportunity between now and March 15, 2024 for investors looking to capitalize on Verano's long-term prospects. As such, I have assigned a "Buy" rating on Verano anticipating that it will manage to file 10-K on time by March 15, 2024 and market sentiment will re-align thereafter.

