PAXS: 10.71% Yielding CEF From PIMCO Could Thrive In A Lower Rate Environment

PM Images

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) debuted at one of the worst possible times. In February of 2022, the market started imploding, and the rate hike cycle was just getting started. Nobody could have predicted how quickly rates would increase or how high the Fed would take them, and PAXS got caught between a rock and a hard place. As its underlying portfolio consists of investments throughout global credit markets, there wasn’t necessarily an opportunity for PAXS to play offense. Shares got caught in a downtrend, and once the Fed signaled that we were at the end of the tightening cycle, its net asset value (NAV) and share price started to rebound. Over the past year, shares of PAXS are basically flat despite an outsized decline through October of 2023. While investors have treaded water for the past year, the distribution income never stopped, and over the past year, PAXS distributed $1.64 per share, which is a 10.71% yield. I am a fan of PIMCO in the fixed asset market, and PAXS is looking more compelling to me the closer we get to a rate-cutting environment. Unless something drastically changes, I think PAXS may have ridden out the storm, and shares could continue to appreciate further while generating large amounts of income.

Seeking Alpha

Following up from my last article

I wrote an article on PAXS just over a year ago (can be read here), and I discussed why I was keeping my eye on PAXS. Since that article, shares of PAXS have declined by -0.51%, while the S&P 500 has appreciated by 28.03%. Shares of PAXS are basically flat as they have gone sideways and not participated in the market’s appreciation. PAXS isn’t a fund that would typically be purchased to generate capital appreciation as it’s an income-focused fund. When the distributions are factored into PAXS, the total return since February 23rd has been 11.42%, as it has continuously generated monthly income. I wanted to follow up on my previous article because it seems as if the tightening cycle is over, and we are getting closer and closer to the first-rate cut from the Fed. I think there is an opportunity for PAXS to continue appreciating just as it has from bottoming out in October while generating ongoing monthly income.

The risks to my investment thesis in PAXS

The biggest threat to PAXS is the macroeconomic environment. The Fed has maintained a higher for longer stance and rates are still at 5.5%. We have an economy that is continuing to grow, as the last GDP print came in at 3.3% while the consensus estimate was 2%. The sentiment has changed, and after the 2-year yield had fallen more than 1%, it started to regain ground as a March rate cut was taken off the table. CME Group is now projecting there is a 95% chance the Fed maintains rates at their current level in March and that the first rate cut is more likely to occur in June rather than May as the chances of rates remaining the same in May is 71.4%.

The higher for longer environment is a huge risk for PAXS as it deals in fixed income across global credit markets. When rates are higher, there is less of a reason for investors to hunt for yield in the credit market due to the risk-free rate of return being in the mid-single digits. When rates increase, previously issued debt with lower yields declines in value. If rates are higher for longer, it will put a ceiling on PAXS NAV, and if the Fed finds a reason to raise rates unexpectedly, PAXS could see a drastic decline in value. Also, higher rates aren’t a positive for the credit markets as it can increase the probability of a credit crunch and defaults. For PAXS to get back to its IPO price or higher, I think we need an ongoing rate-cutting environment. While the Fed has singled we’re at the end of the cycle and that cuts will start in 2024, there is always a chance they will reevaluate if the economy continues to show strength and GDP reports come in hot.

Seeking Alpha

Why I think PAXS is interesting, and I am getting more bullish on it

The team at PIMCO did a good job mitigating risk and navigating the global credit markets during unprecedented times as the Fed increased rates at the quickest pace in decades. While PAXS has moved sideways over the past year, the management team assembled a portfolio that was able to generate strong monthly income. If you had purchased shares of PAXS on February 23rd, when my last article was published, you would have generated $1.64 in income per share, as each share produced $0.15 in monthly income. While the NAV and share price may have fell, PAXS has continued to generate ongoing monthly income that has increased since inception. The monthly income generated was $0.12 per share, which increased to $0.15 after 6 months in September of 2022, and PAXS has maintained this distribution rate.

PAXS is predominantly geared toward income investors, and it’s living up to its mission. The yield on the 2-year was 4.7% on February 23rd, 2022, and the 10-year yield was 2%. Investors who took the risk-free rate of return didn’t have to live through the volatility but didn’t generate as much income. On February 23rd, 2022, PAXS traded for $15.58, which means its distributed income was a yield of 10.55%. Investors more than doubled the amount of income they would have generated buying the 2-year if they had invested in PAXS instead. Personally, I have an appetite for risk, and while I did allocate capital into a CD ladder when rates exceeded 4.5%, I was also buying up many high-yielding assets, including some of PIMCO’s other funds such as the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). PAXS had been public for just about a year, and its track record wasn’t established enough for me. Now that another year of continuous income has been established, I am getting more bullish on adding PAXS to my income-producing portfolio.

From a total return aspect, PAXS was better than purchasing a bond since my last article was published on February 23rd, 2023. Hypothetically, if you had purchased a $1,000 2-year bond at 4.7% you would have generated $47 in income for the first year, and the 2nd year interest would be starting to accrue. PAXS invests across multiple fixed-income sectors in global public and private credit markets including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, and other fixed, variable, and floating-rate income-producing securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers and real estate investments. These investments have fixed coupons and variable interest rates on the debt issued, which allows PAXS to generate $1.79 per share in annualized income. While the shares price of PAXS has declined by -0.51% the amount of income generated would have made the total return from PAXS 11.42%. This also doesn't factor in if you would have been reinvesting the distributions along the way. If you're holding for the long term, then the price fluctuation on PAXS shouldn't matter and the fact that shares are down half a percent should be negligible. More than double the amount of income has been generated and PAXS allows investors to benefit from the powers of compounding if you're reinvesting the distributions.

Seeking Alpha

In addition to the income, I think there is an opportunity for capital appreciation in shares of PAXS. While the risks to my investment thesis could play out, I am taking the opposite side of the rate debacle. Regardless of what the economy does, I don’t believe the Fed is in a position to raise rates or leave them unchanged for the remainder of 2024. Rent inflation was still over 6%, and the only way this is going to come down, in my opinion, is by reducing rates. For monthly rents to decline, we need an environment where the monthly cost of ownership is lower, and that will most likely occur when mortgage rates decline. There is also over $1 trillion of debt coming due from commercial real estate, and if rates aren’t significantly lower in 2025, then the regional banks could face another crisis as they could be left holding the keys to unwanted assets. The average American is also in a bind as high rates is increasing the carrying costs on debt, and we’re headed into an election cycle, so there will be pressure coming from both sides of the aisle for the Fed to start its cutting process. As rates decline, existing debt with higher yields will become more attractive, and the NAV from PAXS should appreciate in value.

Conclusion

I am very interested in the Fed decision at the next meeting in less than 20 days and will pay extra close attention to Fed Chair Powell’s remarks. While there are still many risks and several factors that need to play out correctly, I am getting more bullish on the global credit markets and funds like PAXS. PIMCO is a leader in fixed income, and I am looking to diversify my holdings further into this sector with another closed-end fund (CEF). It looks like the worst may be over for PAXS, and it could be a good candidate for both capital appreciation in a rate-cutting environment while generating above-average income as it is currently yielding 10.71%.