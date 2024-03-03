SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is in a strong global position for the next oil megatrend as more operators turn to offshore and deepwater production and seek out well optimization onshore. I believe that with the combined strength of SLB’s digital platform and subsea services, the firm is well-positioned for strong cash flow accretion, resulting in stronger shareholder returns through future dividend increases and share buybacks. I provide SLB shares a BUY recommendation with a price target of $83.15/share based on 11x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Operations

SLB experienced extraordinary growth in q4’23 with significant strength in their Production Systems segment. This segment grew by 33% in the quarter, driven by strong demand in shallow & deepwater operations. I believe offshore will remain strong in the coming years as operators seek to normalize oil production through long-cycle production, which allows for more predictable volumes. Offshore is said to also be less carbon-intensive when compared to unconventional onshore drilling and may be seen as a benefit as more firms turn to decarbonizing opportunities. Interest in offshore rigs can also be seen by firms like Transocean (RIG) and Noble Corporation (NE) who are gradually pushing towards $500k day rates.

SLB experienced significant growth across their digital platform as more customers migrate to their cloud, edge, and AI capabilities. This drove top-line growth in North America, even as rig count declined. Looking to the Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count report for March 1, 2024, this trend may continue into q1’24 and throughout the rest of eFY24, despite North American oil production remaining north of 14MMbbl/d.

EIA

It is worth mentioning that domestic drillers are getting more efficient at producing more with fewer rigs through longer laterals, spacing, and well optimization techniques such as CO2 injection.

Baker Hughes Rig Count

I expect that SLB Delfi will continue its growth trajectory as more operators focus on well optimization and emissions control. In an era of data analysis and AI/ML, I believe that Delfi will be a strong source for E&Ps to gather intelligence across the production cycle to enhance well performance and extend out the decline curve. Looking to eFY24, management anticipates continued adoption of their digital platform with some headwinds in their APS solution.

In terms of growing their digital footprint, SLB and Geminus AI announced an investment and technology partnership agreement to deploy a physics-informed AI model builder to predict the behavior of reservoir systems for real-time decision-making. SLB is also partnering with Nabors Industries to scale the adoption of automated drilling solutions that will improve well construction performance and efficiency.

In terms of the long-term growth cycle, SLB anticipates a significant tailwind in EMEA, primarily driven by growth in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait. One major tailwind mentioned in the call is within gas production and LNG export in Qatar, as the country is extending their footprint and nearly doubling their LNG export capacity throughout the next decade. I believe that this may add some headwinds to North American production, as new LNG export capacity has been placed on hold through public policy. This may merely be a geographical shift for SLB, as the firm has less North American exposure.

Management anticipates strength in eFY24 in international markets, with growth led by Production Systems and new opportunities through their OneSubsea JV. Management also expects some growth in their Reservoir Performance and Well Construction segments, which should be driven by increased drilling activity offshore.

Geographically, SLB experienced 16% sequential growth across Europe and Africa, driven by their acquired Aker subsea business. Africa drove significant growth on a y/y basis, driven by increased E&P activities. Middle East and Africa experienced a strong 25% revenue tailwind through higher drilling activity, both onshore and offshore.

SLB Corporate Reports

Looking to financial performance, management guided flat capital investments for eFY24 at $2.6b, strong revenue growth across core segments, and some margin expansion through scaled services. I believe that these factors as well as the strong macro backdrop will drive significant free cash flow generation for eFY24. There is significant macro support for natural gas through 2040 with estimates for LNG demand growing 50%. I believe that there will be strong tailwinds for CCUS and other emissions management technologies as more operators seek to enhance well performance while reducing or eliminating emissions. As for rig demand, I expect strong tailwinds for offshore and deepwater drilling as more operators seek to normalize production through long-cycle performance. Though I do not anticipate onshore activity to slow, I do expect efficient drilling performance to continue improving, thus depending on fewer rigs for similar performance. This should also drive growth in SLB’s digital platform as firms seek to optimize the production cycle and squeeze more barrels out of fewer wells.

SLB Corporate Reports

As a result, I expect margins to continue to expand for SLB as the firm scales their services operations. I anticipate higher rates for offshore to continue, resulting in higher margin performance. Overall, I anticipate SLB to report strong performance in the coming years as energy security and responsible hydrocarbon sourcing remains in focus.

Additional Risks

Despite my optimism for SLB, there are some noteworthy risks to consider before making an investment decision. At a global scale, many major economic growth engines are going through economic slowdowns or recessions, including China, Japan, and Germany. This may place significant downward pressure on the price of oil if producers are not capable of maintaining the supply/demand balance. As seen in the section below, SLB shares tend to trend with the price of oil.

Other risks include geopolitical tensions, as there are a number of conflicts occurring in the Middle East. SLB's growth depends heavily on the Middle East, and a serious escalation may pose challenges to the growth narrative. The Venezuela and Guyana conflict continues to experience escalation, which I thoroughly cover in my analysis covering Chevron (CVX) & Hess Corp. (HES) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). This may place significant risks in surrounding offshore oil basins and may add challenges to operating in the region.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

SLB Corporate Reports

SLB offers a substantial amount of shareholder benefits through both their growing dividend rate and expansive share buyback program. At minimum, management is targeting $1b in share buyback and will be targeting $2.5b in eFY24. Management also increased their quarterly dividend rate by 10% and expects steady accretion going forward. Looking forward beyond eFY24, I anticipate management to grow the dividend rate sustainably with excess free cash flow allocated to buybacks, similar to E&Ps and IOCs like Devon Energy (DVN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Exxon Mobil.

Looking to valuation, I anticipate strong share performance as a result of SLB’s margin expansion and free cash flow generation. Though SLB is far from being valued as an AI company, I believe their AI-enabled technology can drive significant value accretion in operations and may assist in share growth.

SLB Corporate Reports

SLB shares have historically moved in tandem with the price of oil. Though share returns since the beginning of 2024 have decoupled from this trend, I believe a sustainable upward pricing to oil will drive SLB shares higher. As mentioned in my reports covering E&Ps and IOCs, I anticipate a relatively flat oil market in CY24 as the global macro backdrop remains relatively stagnant, with the exception of an exogenous event that would drive higher oil prices. As a result, SLB may not reach my price target until later in CY24 or CY25. My suggestion for those seeking SLB exposure would be to dollar cost average into a position throughout 2024 and buy on any pullbacks in share price. My recommendation for SLB is a BUY with a price target of $83.15/share based on 11x eFY25 EV/aEBITDA.

Seeking Alpha

Though SLB shares have historically traded at higher multiples than 11x, I believe 11x acts as a strong target midpoint when using a probabilistic approach to their valuation. I believe the market wants to see Schlumberger perform before further buying in and running up the valuation.