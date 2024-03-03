Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market is at all-time highs, and tech stocks are leading the way: including companies that don't really have direct tie-ins to Generative AI and are already profitable. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), in particular, has seen a massive year-to-date surge, with gains accelerating after the company's recent Q4 earnings print.

Buoyed by enthusiasm over an eight-figure subscription deal for the company's Evergreen//One product, shares of Pure Storage have surged more than 50% year to date:

Acceleration in FY25 underpins tremendous opportunity for this company

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Pure Storage in December, when the stock was trading at a mere $36 per share. Since then, I've enjoyed substantial gains on my holdings: but I'm still holding on for further upside. Pure Storage has long been seen as a commoditized storage vendor with unattractive growth prospects, and that's what drove years of low valuation multiples: but now with subscription tailwinds and massive deal momentum, the stock is starting to shine as a growth story as well. All considered, I remain bullish on this name.

It's worth noting that Pure Storage is expecting growth to accelerate in FY25, which is a rarity for a mature tech company.

Revenue expectations of $3.1 billion represent a growth rate of 10.5% y/y, compared to just 2.8% y/y growth n FY24. Note that Pure Storage has optical headwinds to its revenue base in both 2024 and 2025, driven by its focus on selling EverGreen//One as a subscription service: better for the long term, but at the cost of near-term revenue recognition. As shown in the snapshot above, the company notes that sales on a TCV (total contract value) perspective for these offerings are expected to grow at ~50% y/y. The company notes that adjusted for subscription headwinds, Pure Storage's underlying growth in FY25 would be closer to the mid-teens.

These strong growth expectations are backed by a rising backlog and strong deal momentum, which we'll discuss in the next section. As a reminder to investors who are newer to this stock, here is what I view to be the core long-term bullish catalysts for Pure Storage:

Transition into a subscription company will stabilize revenue trends and drive higher multiples. Despite macro headwinds, Pure Storage still grew subscription services at a mid-20s y/y pace in FY24. This kind of revenue stream is just what Wall Street prizes: a recurring, high-margin stream of revenue from repeat customers.

Despite macro headwinds, Pure Storage still grew subscription services at a mid-20s y/y pace in FY24. This kind of revenue stream is just what Wall Street prizes: a recurring, high-margin stream of revenue from repeat customers. Large multi-billion TAM across various use cases; nascent AI potential. Pure Storage estimates its TAM at $60+ billion, which means its current ~$2.5 billion revenue run rate is only ~4% penetrated into this overall market. Note as well that AI workloads that drive enormous amounts of data needs will also necessitate more storage solutions.

Pure Storage estimates its TAM at $60+ billion, which means its current ~$2.5 billion revenue run rate is only ~4% penetrated into this overall market. Note as well that AI workloads that drive enormous amounts of data needs will also necessitate more storage solutions. Pay-for-consumption is a win-win for both Pure Storage and its customers. Pure-as-a-Service is priced based on usage, generally priced on a GiB/month basis. Outside of relatively low minimum commitments, this is a benefit for new customers because they can start out with Pure Storage for select workloads only, reducing the barriers to entry. For Pure Storage, it's an advantage because, over time, these customers can expand to become major clients.

Pure-as-a-Service is priced based on usage, generally priced on a GiB/month basis. Outside of relatively low minimum commitments, this is a benefit for new customers because they can start out with Pure Storage for select workloads only, reducing the barriers to entry. For Pure Storage, it's an advantage because, over time, these customers can expand to become major clients. Enterprise focus is growing. More to the point above, more than 50% of Pure Storage's revenue is now coming from enterprise clients, and the top 10 customers spend more than $100 million annually.

More to the point above, more than 50% of Pure Storage's revenue is now coming from enterprise clients, and the top 10 customers spend more than $100 million annually. Cash flow. Pure Storage is delivering huge cash flow, but with FCF margins in the mid-single-digits versus a low-teens pro forma operating margin, there's still plenty of room for expansion.

This being said: the main risk left in Pure Storage is valuation, as its recent rally has left the company far more expensive than in the past, when Pure Storage was a deep value play. At current share prices around $55, Pure Storage's market cap sits at $17.48 billion; and after netting off the $1.53 billion of cash and $0.10 billion of debt on its most recent balance sheet, Pure Storage's resulting enterprise value is $16.05 billion. Wall Street consensus is additionally pinning a pro forma EPS target of $1.57 for the year, putting Pure Storage's valuation multiples at:

35x FY25 P/E (based on consensus EPS)

(based on consensus EPS) 5.1x EV/FY25 revenue (based on $3.1 billion guidance target)

In the past, Pure Storage had traded at a high-teens earnings multiple and a ~3-4x revenue multiple, so today's stock levels have eliminated the safety of a valuation cushion. I'd argue, however, that near-term multiples may be more misleading for Pure Storage as it continues to focus on shifting its business to subscriptions. It's facing optical headwinds right now as it converts one-time sales into a recurring revenue stream, but investors will be able to reap the benefits of larger overall revenue down the line as more customers tack onto the company's subscription base.

All in all, however, I'd recommend staying long here and holding on for further upside.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Pure Storage's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Revenue actually declined -3% y/y to $789.8 million, though that was ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $784.4 million (also at -3% y/y). Revenue did decelerate sharply from 13% y/y growth in Q3; but again, at this moment, the better that EverGreen//One performs, the worse Pure Storage's near-term growth optics will look.

We should focus, meanwhile, on the fact that subscription ARR grew 25% y/y to $1.37 billion, in line with Q3 and adding $80 million of net-new ARR in the quarter. The chart below also shows the company's rising RPOs, up 31% y/y (accelerating from Q3's 30% y/y growth pace), representing the company's deferred revenue backlog that will be recognized in future quarters:

What especially excited investors about the quarter was a large, multi-year 8-figure deal related to AI: opening the door for possible new growth opportunities with GenAI use cases. Per CEO Charlie Giancarlo's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

A second notable 8-figure deal this past quarter with an Evergreen/One deal with one of the largest specialized GPU cloud providers for artificial intelligence, offering highly differentiated AI infrastructure solutions to their customers. Pure is excited to partner with this company to deliver one of the most powerful and fastest AI training environments in the world. However, what truly excites me about AI confirmed through conversations with customers and partners is the focus that it is bringing to customers fragmented data environments. Customers are beginning to realize that their current fragmented data storage environment will significantly hinder their ability to leverage AI to unlock the full potential of their data. Current data storage environments inhibit AI deployments in 2 ways. First, existing data storage arrays were selected to provide just enough performance for their primary function, leaving little performance left for AI access. Second, existing storage arrays are not networked, limiting access to AI apps not provisioned directly on their primary compute stack. The Pure Storage platform solves both of these issues. Pure's E-family delivers flash reliability and efficiency at prices now comparable to traditional hard disk systems and with plenty of performance there for AI access."

Pure Storage also excelled on profitability, with pro forma gross margins rising to a massive 73.7% in the quarter, up 490bps y/y driven by improvements in both subscription and product gross margins, as well as a favorable revenue mix shift toward subscription revenue.

Pro forma EPS of $0.50 also exceeded Wall Street's $0.44 expectations, with 14% upside.

Key takeaways

Though a little rich in valuation now after its post-earnings rally, there's a lot to like about Pure Storage with strong EverGreen//One subscription sales, a rapidly building ARR base and strong RPO growth, and large deal momentum that is starting to see tailwinds from GenAI workloads. Stay long here.