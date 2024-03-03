Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks Are Going Higher, Traders Stay Grounded, Mind Your 'Capital-At-Risk'

Mar. 03, 2024 8:43 PM ET
Summary

  • I predicted a 7% to 10% stock market correction between mid-February and mid-March, but the window for this prediction is closing.
  • The market indexes are reaching all-time highs and economic conditions are perfect, leading to complacency and a decrease in fear of downside volatility.
  • I emphasize the importance of managing "capital-at-risk" and not risking too much capital in a euphoric market.
  • I recognize and admit that I got caught up in the euphoria myself, and will spend the week reducing risk.
For the last several months, since about November of 2023, I have been focused on mid-February to mid-March as the likely time for a “normal” 7% to 10% correction. Mind you, such corrections happen in the normal course of stocks, at least once a year, often multiple times. I picked this

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

David H. Lerner
David H. Lerner
29.78K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes "Cash Management Discipline," a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today's market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

Esse Akpaidem profile picture
Esse Akpaidem
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
Comments (15)
As always, excellent article and excellent reminder with concrete examples. Thank you David.
nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Yesterday, 9:59 PM
Comments (1.3K)
You can never predict when it will happen but this is looking more like a “market off” in the making. If you have forgotten, by definition this is a market that looks like this: " a pattern on a chart with a steep increase (well over 45 degrees) when excluding other factors, like broad market changes. This includes a high trading volume that fizzles and is followed soon after by an equally rapid decrease that usually has a high volume.” When there is no "backing and filling” this becomes a house of cards. Perhaps this will happen in one index or sector, like the semiconductor sector, currently driven by AI. Certainly that is what I saw on Friday when every semi-conductor stock went straight up, ie, Broadcom went straight up, 100 points. I owned it, but I was forced to sell a little all the way up and there were many more, all on the heels of AMD which had blow out earnings. This will all come crashing down at some point no matter how fundamentally sound these stocks are. Simply put, THIS IS NOT A HEALTHY MARKET. There is a Biblical saying that describes the psychology of this market: “Eat, drink, and be merry" because tomorrow you die”.
C
Charlied717
Yesterday, 9:55 PM
Comments (111)
David, if you don’t practice what you preach, how can we have confidence in your opinions or strategies?
rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Yesterday, 9:51 PM
Comments (2.22K)
Thanks for your take on the market. I’m long NVDA & SNOW & would like to add, especially with SNOW as it’s a new position.
Joseph Webster profile picture
Joseph Webster
Yesterday, 9:23 PM
Comments (646)
Several stocks that I would buy or add more with a 1-3% pullback, and I suspect that the broader market won't dip much more than that in the near term. Not bullish LT though, so definitely watching for the excess euphoria
V
Vic Market
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Comments (75)
We'll see
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Yesterday, 8:47 PM
Comments (15.01K)
6500 by EOY.
10,000 by 2030.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

