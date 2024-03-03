sanfel

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares are still assigned a Buy investment rating. My prior November 10, 2023 article reviewed AvidXchange's results for the third quarter of last year.

I touch on AVDX's Q4 2023 performance and FY 2024 outlook in this latest update. The company's latest quarterly EBITDA and forward-looking EBITDA guidance beat the analysts' expectations. The stock is undervalued relative to peers, and I view the expected achievement of the Rule of 40 target next year as a key re-rating catalyst for the stock. As such, I leave my Buy rating for AvidXchange unchanged.

Fourth Quarter Revenue And EBITDA Were Ahead Of The Market's Expectations

On February 28, 2024 before the market opened, AVDX reported its most recent Q4 results which came in better than what the analysts were forecasting.

Revenue for AvidXchange expanded by +21% YoY to $104.1 million for Q4 2023 as disclosed in its results release, and this was +6% above the sell side's consensus sales estimate of $98.6 million.

The company credited its solid top line performance to "transaction growth and solid yield expansion" in its Q4 2023 results release. AVDX's key operating metric, the number of transactions processed, grew by +6% YoY from 18.0 million for Q4 2022 to 19.1 million in Q4 2023. The company's other key operating metric, transaction yield, increased by an even better +14% YoY to $5.45 in the recent quarter. AvidXchange's higher transaction yield for Q4 2023 was attributed to the company's "innovation related to monetization strategies" at its quarterly earnings call. Transaction yield is calculated by dividing the company's "total revenue" by "the total transactions processed" as indicated in its earnings presentation.

AVDX also turned around from a normalized EBITDA loss of -$1.3 million in Q4 2022 to generate a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of +$15.6 million for the latest quarter. The company's actual Q4 2023 EBITDA was almost double the market's consensus EBITDA projection of $8.0 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

AvidXchange's EBITDA beat in Q4 2023 was mainly driven by a +6.5 percentage points expansion in its gross profit margin from 64.9% in the final quarter of 2022 to 71.4% for the last quarter of 2023. At its Q4 2023 earnings briefing, AVDX shared that its cost optimization "actions around standardization, automation and sourcing, including numerous work streams utilizing artificial intelligence" were critical in helping the company improve its profitability.

2024 EBITDA Surpassed Expectations By A Wide Margin

AvidXchange anticipates that the company will record a top line in the $441-$447 million range and an EBITDA between $67 million and $71 million this year. As per the mid-point of its guidance, the company sees its revenue and EBITDA expanding by +17% and +126%, respectively, for the current year.

AVDX's revenue outlook wasn't a surprise, as its mid-point of its top line guidance at $444 million was the same as the consensus sales projection as per S&P Capital IQ data. But the company's $69 million EBITDA guidance (mid-point) came in +35% above the $51 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus estimate.

It is worth highlighting that AvidXchange's actual EBITDA for 2024 could be even better than what it guided for. AVDX stressed at the company's Q4 2023 results briefing that its current guidance assumes that the challenging "macro conditions that we experienced in 2023" remain unchanged in 2024. At the earlier UBS (UBS) Global Technology Conference in late-November last year, AvidXchange stressed that its experience "from past cycles" indicates that "when finance leaders start having confidence on the other side of the cycle, that discretionary spend comes back pretty quickly."

In other words, if the economy turns out to be stronger than expected this year, AvidXchange's actual 2024 financial performance might be boosted by its clients' respective Chief Financial Officers being given larger budgets to work with and spending more on AVDX's solutions.

Hitting Rule Of 40 Benchmark Next Year Is A Realistic Goal

The company saw its shares go up by +4.5% on the February 28 trading day after it disclosed its Q4 2023 performance and FY 2024 guidance in the morning.

I am of the opinion that there could be catalysts driving further upside for AVDX's stock. One catalyst is EBITDA beats for the company in subsequent quarters assuming a more favorable macroeconomic environment as detailed in the previous section. The other catalyst is that the company hits the Rule of 40 (sum of revenue growth and EBITDA margin is equal to 40%) in the following year.

AvidXchange's FY 2024 financial guidance points to an EBITDA margin of 16% and a top line expansion of +17%, which means that the company is unlikely to meet the Rule of 40 benchmark for the current year.

However, AVDX noted at the November 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference that it "starting to see that scale" being reflected in its "general & administrative, sales & marketing, and research & development" costs which supports its goal of becoming a "Rule of 40 business in 2025." AvidXchange also emphasized at its most recent quarterly earnings call that" we feel good about that Rule of 40 target for 2025" considering "the leverage that you're seeing in operating expenses."

AVDX's comments imply that its operating profitability has begun to benefit from the positive effects of scale economies in a meaningful way, and this is clearly reflected in its above-expectations quarterly EBITDA and forward-looking EBITDA guidance.

AVDX's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Next Twelve Months' EV/Revenue Valuation Metric Consensus FY 2024 Revenue Growth Estimate Consensus FY 2024 EBITDA Margin Forecast Sum Of Revenue Growth And EBITDA Margin or Rule Of 40 For 2024 AvidXchange 5.3 +17% 16% 33% BlackLine, Inc. (BL) 6.0 +9% 23% 32% nCino, Inc. (NCNO) 6.4 +14% 16% 30% Click to enlarge

AvidXchange is trading at a discount to the company's peers based on the EV/Revenue valuation metric, even though its combined revenue growth and EBITDA margin score is superior to that of its peers. I believe that AVDX is poised to narrow or even close its peer valuation discount when it meets the Rule of 40 benchmark next year.

Final Thoughts

AVDX is still valued by the market at a lower EV/Revenue ratio as compared to its peers. Potential EBITDA beats in the quarters that follow based on the scenario that the economy recovers faster than expected and meeting the Rule of 40 benchmark in 2025 are likely to be catalysts driving a favorable re-rating of AvidXchange's shares. This points to a Buy rating for the stock.